Yuga Labs and Magic Eden to Collaborate on a New Ethereum Marketplace to Protect Creator Royalties

News provided by

Yuga Labs

04 Nov, 2023, 08:00 ET

MIAMI, Nov. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Yuga Labs, web3 leader and home of Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC), Otherside, CryptoPunks, Meebits, Twelvefold and 10KTF, today announced it has formed a partnership with Magic Eden, the leading cross-chain NFT platform, to launch the new Magic Eden Ethereum marketplace by the end of the year. This will be the first major Ethereum marketplace contractually obligated to honor creator royalties. This effort reinforces Yuga Labs' and Magic Eden's commitment to protecting creator royalties and innovating on a model where more builders come to the space.

Yuga Labs and Magic Eden share a unified vision for the future of web3, emphasizing the importance of creating a fair and rewarding ecosystem for imaginative content contributors. This collaboration, built on the Ethereum blockchain, is an extension of this commitment. It hinges not only on the principle of ownership but on empowering creators to continue receiving royalty payments for their original work.

Yuga Labs and Magic Eden have made it unequivocal that respecting creator royalties is non-negotiable, a clear stance amidst a sea of other marketplaces who turn their backs on creative entrepreneurs. Going forward, for new collections, Yuga Labs will exclusively engage with marketplaces that uphold these principles, ensuring fair treatment of creators.

"We see this partnership with Magic Eden as a win for the whole ecosystem," said Yuga Labs CEO Daniel Alegre. "We appreciate everyone in the space taking steps in this direction, and invite like-minded participants to get on board. Magic Eden is putting their money where their mouth is, and together we are supporting the building of an Ethereum marketplace that will back creators, without whom web3 would not exist."

This announcement is part of Yuga Labs' ongoing commitment to solve some of the most fundamental issues that creators and builders face today as the company keeps its eye on its mission of building culture on the blockchain. On the Magic Eden marketplace, all creators can add their collections to an ever-evolving landscape, and bring along others to participate in a fairer, more equitable ecosystem.

"We remain committed to the betterment of the web3 creator ecosystem, steadfast in our belief that we should champion creators who are the heart and soul of the industry," added Magic Eden CEO and co-founder, Jack Lu. "Right now, it's a priority to provide creatives with the support they deserve with creator royalty programs. In collaboration with Yuga Labs, we're set to a develop an Ethereum marketplace that resets the standard for royalty allocation and are hopeful this action will reverberate throughout the ecosystem."

About Yuga Labs
Yuga Labs is a web3 company shaping the future through storytelling, experiences, and community. Guided by the belief that the potential of web3 can be realized when we start with imagination, not limitations, Yuga's initiatives aim to reinvent what real-world utility for NFTs look like and push the space forward as a whole. Since their launch in April 2021 with flagship collection Bored Ape Yacht Club, they've made headlines as one of the first companies to release IP licenses to their NFT holders, acquired and released rights to other top collections (CryptoPunks and Meebits), and made web3 history with record-breaking synchronized player participation in their newest initiative, Otherside. One of the most ambitious interactive metaverse projects to date, Otherside is built with the community, rebelling against traditional walled gardens in gaming spaces. In March 2022, Yuga Labs raised a $450M seed round at a $4B valuation.

About Magic Eden
Magic Eden is the leading cross-chain NFT platform driving the next billion users to web3.Magic Eden brings dynamic cultural moments onto the blockchain, empowering users across thousands of digital communities to create, discover and collect unique NFTs. For more information, please visit www.magiceden.io

SOURCE Yuga Labs

Also from this source

An Irreverent Remix of the Classics: A BATHING APE® and Bored Ape Yacht Club Reveal their Collection

Yuga Labs and A BATHING APE® (BAPE®) today unveiled the full collection of their collaboration, announced in September. BAPE® X BAYC linked up to...

Yuga Labs Offers First-ever Glimpse Inside Bored Ape Yacht Club to Visitors with Open House

Yuga Labs, web3 leader and home of Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC), CryptoPunks, Meebits, 10KTF, and Otherside, will host its first-ever Yacht Club Open...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Blockchain

Image1

Blockchain

Image1

Multimedia & Internet

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.