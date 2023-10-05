Yuga Labs Announces Investment in Hadean to Solve Mass Concurrency

Investment builds on previously announced technical and creative partnership between Yuga and Hadean

MIAMI, Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Yuga Labs, web3 leader and home of Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC), CryptoPunks, Meebits, and 10KTF, today announced a new strategic investment in Hadean, the spatial computing company. The investment will support Hadean building a US-based team to assist Yuga in implementing their technology stack to support mass concurrency – one of the most formidable challenges in the development of 3D experiences at global scale. 

This investment adds to the recent technical partnership and commercial agreement announced between Yuga Labs and Hadean in September that provides a key technology for Yuga's platform, optimized for high fidelity virtual experiences that brings creators and players together at scale. The announcement builds on a recent slew of Yuga Labs' partnership agreements designed to deepen collaboration within the web3 community of creators to evolve Otherside.

"As we double down on Otherside, and look to build out unique, live experiences in entertainment and gaming, we are excited about deepening our commitment through investing for the long term with Hadean," said Yuga Labs CEO Daniel Alegre. "Their differentiated technology and expertise in building immersive experiences across industries is unparalleled. We are aligned on a shared vision of our execution priorities to achieve the interactive possibilities of Otherside."

"We are thrilled to have the support of a company like Yuga Labs – an absolute leader in helping communities bridge the physical and digital worlds through their unparalleled storytelling and immersive experiences," said Hadean CEO Craig Beddis. "This latest investment, on top of our earlier announced partnership and commercial agreement, will help us collectively realize the ultimate potential that virtual worlds can bring to our daily lives."

