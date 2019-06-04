Yuhu Builders Corporation of Morgan Hill, CA to Unveil Fire-Resistant Innovations in Residential Construction

MORGAN HILL, Calif., June 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Yuhu Builders Corporation (YHBC) of Morgan Hill unveils innovative, fire-resistant technology and techniques for residential construction. Morgan Hill Mayor Rich Constantine, San Jose Vice Mayor Charles "Chappie" Jones and Eugene Yu, the Founder & President of YHBC, will host a joint press conference/open house on June 6, 2019 to discuss "Fire-Resistant Innovations in Residential Construction." The ceremony and presentation will start at 10:30 a.m. and the open house will last from 9 a.m. to 12 noon. It will take place at the site of YHBC's prototype YH Home and is open to all interested parties.

LOCATION: 15390 Armsby Lane

Morgan Hill, CA 95038

Eugene Yu states that "without significant changes in residential construction, major losses due to wildfires are likely to continue. This is a looming issue for all California residents."

Eugene Yu will discuss the features and advantages of his prototype home and display integrated innovations in this area. The YH Home prototype project will illustrate how new technologies, new materials, and new processes can be employed to create a home that is not only fire-resistant, but also earthquake-resistant, termite-proof, mold-proof, and energy efficient. The long-term objective is to have YH Homes adopted by all of California so no more homes will be burned, no more lives will be lost to fires, and no more trees will be cut to build houses. YHBC is the first and only company in the U.S. that can offer the same prices for the steel frame residential homes as the wood frame homes.

"We have hosted visitors at our prototype site every week for the last six months, and they all prove the same point…seeing is believing," said Rick Pearce, Vice President of Operations at YHBC. "By using our prototype home as an example, our intention is to give a first-hand view of the materials, processes, and technologies that will soon transform the way homes are built in California."

"We are excited for Morgan Hill to be home to this innovation for new residential construction," said Mayor Constantine. "We look forward to working together with YHBC to support their endeavors to provide safe construction solutions for housing development and to help the company grow this innovation in Morgan Hill."

About Yuhu Builders

Yuhu Builders Corporation is a Morgan Hill-based start-up company with a mission focused on saving homes, saving lives, and saving the environment. YHBC has demonstrated the ability to make steel frame homes affordable and will change the way homes are built in the future by incorporating new approaches to design and construction, including:

online virtual design, allowing homeowners to design their dream homes by DIY;

transformation of many onsite construction jobs to factory jobs, thereby increasing quality and efficiency, and reducing costs;

streamlining the construction process— prefabricating the house components into "Lego-like" pieces, and converting the construction process to an assembly process.

