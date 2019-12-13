YuJa Achieves IMS LTI Advantage Certification

SAN JOSE, Calif., Dec. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- YuJa, a leader in enterprise video solutions, formally announces that the YuJa Enterprise Video Platform has implemented the Learning Tools Interoperability® (LTI®) Advantage and LTI 1.3 standard from IMS Global Learning Consortium. With this achievement, the newest features facilitate deeper integration of any tool with any LMS and offer more secure protection of student data being exchanged.

Originally formed by collective members of IMS global, LTI Advantage aims to merge various digital content sources. The LTI Advantage® standard consists of multiple extensions that improve on the core LTI standard to integrate new features compatible with tools used by any learning management system.

Benefits of LTI Advantage® include:

Enabling plug-and-play integration of learning systems

Learning analytics data that are easy to digest

Secure student and results data transferring between applications

Improved faculty experiences with technology

Better integration of digital content and learning resources related to course content

"LTI Advantage fosters wider adoption of innovative learning solutions through deeper integration and secure, real-time data exchange," said Mark Leuba, Vice President of Product Management, IMS Global Learning Consortium. "We are pleased that YuJa has achieved IMS complete certification for Learning Tools Interoperability 1.3 and the LTI Advantage services to advance a plug-and-play, interoperable ecosystem that enables institutions to deliver a better digital learning experience at the speed of now."

The current three LTI Advantage services include Assignment and Grade Services, Deep Linking, and Names and Roles Provisioning Services. YuJa customers and partners can take advantage of this new analytics capability to provide an extra layer of data security that protects important student data across our learning tools ecosystem.

About YuJa

YuJa is a leader in enterprise video solutions. Our products harness the power of video to educate, engage, inspire and collaborate. We serve organizations of all sizes, within all sectors, including higher-ed, K-12, government, healthcare, non-profit and corporate delivering engaging video experiences. Our portfolio includes products for lecture capture, live streaming, video management, video conferencing, video test proctoring, digital asset management and enterprise accessibility. We have legal headquarters in Delaware with primary U.S. offices in Silicon Valley, California and Canadian offices in Toronto.

SOURCE YuJa

