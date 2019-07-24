YuJa Announces Completion of SOC 2 Audit Certification

SAN JOSE, Calif., July 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- YuJa, a leader in enterprise video solutions, today announces it has successfully completed its Service Organization Control (SOC) 2 Type 1 certification. Additionally, the company is certified under and complies with the EU-US Privacy Shield framework. Both SOC 2 and EU-US Privacy Shield certifications require YuJa to maintain certain safeguards for data.

Developed by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA), SOC 2 certification is widely recognized as a gold standard for data security and requires companies to establish and follow strict information security policies and governance procedures. In achieving Type 1 certification, an independent third-party auditor has validated the design of YuJa's governance controls.

"The customers we serve within regulated sectors, including higher-ed, K12, government, non-profit and healthcare, require their chosen vendors to demonstrate a commitment to the security and protection of their information assets. Our SOC 2 certification demonstrates not only our company's commitment to upholding these standards, but also provides an external validation of this commitment," said Dr. Ajit Singh, President of YuJa Inc.

About YuJa

YuJa is a leader in enterprise video solutions. Our products harness the power of video to educate, engage, inspire and collaborate. We serve organizations of all sizes, within all sectors, including higher-ed, K-12, government, healthcare, non-profit and corporate delivering engaging video experiences. This include lecture capture, live streaming, video CMS, video conferencing, and immersive social & mobile engagement tools. We have legal headquarters in Delaware with primary U.S. offices in Silicon Valley, California and Canadian offices in Waterloo and Toronto.

