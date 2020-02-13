YuJa Announces Site-Wide Agreement with Austin Peay State University to Provide Streaming Media and Closed Captioning Services

SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- YuJa Inc. formally announces a site-wide YuJa Enterprise Video Platform licensing agreement with Austin Peay State University, a southern university, widely recognized as one of the fastest growing universities within the state of Tennessee. The university's adoption of the Video Platform will provide students and faculty with campus-wide media streaming capabilities and an accessible closed-captioning solution.

"Digital accessibility is a fundamental aspect in shaping the future of teaching and learning," said Dr. Ajit Singh, Chief Executive Officer of YuJa, Inc. "We are excited to partner with forward-thinking universities like Austin Peay State University to support the specific needs of every learner."

The contract was awarded following a rigorous Request for Proposal (RFP) process that defined the institution's minimum service requirements for content development features, LMS integration, and standards based captioning integration. The YuJa Enterprise Video Platform provides Austin Peay State University with the solutions needed to ensure that all their users' content meets their accessibility requirements, including a vendor that provides human captioning capabilities.

About YuJa

YuJa is a leader in enterprise video solutions. Our products harness the power of video to educate, engage, inspire and collaborate. We serve organizations of all sizes, within all sectors, including higher-ed, K-12, government, healthcare, non-profit and corporate delivering engaging video experiences. Our portfolio includes products for lecture capture, live streaming, video management, video conferencing, video test proctoring, digital asset management and enterprise accessibility. We have legal headquarters in Delaware with primary U.S. offices in Silicon Valley, California and Canadian offices in Toronto.

About Austin Peay State University

Austin Peay State University is located on an urban campus that for over 180 years has been used for educational purposes and on which the buildings of five colleges have stood. APSU is located in Clarksville, Tennessee, the state's fifth largest and youngest city. The school is named after former Tennessee Governor Austin Peay, a Clarksville native. Austin Peay is a four-year public, masters level university offering over 56 majors and 63 different concentrations.

