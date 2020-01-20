YuJa Formally Announces Partnership with Johnson County Community College to Provide Media Management and Lecture Capture Solutions

SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- YuJa Inc. formally announces a new partnership with Johnson County Community College (JCCC) to provide a site-wide lecture capture system and media management solution. Following an extensive evaluation process, and a Request for Proposal (RFP) that described the requirements of supporting concurrent Learning Management Systems, Gradebook integration, and a Media Chooser Extension for LMS Embedding, the YuJa Enterprise Video Platform was selected.

"YuJa was built to seamlessly integrate with our partners' existing technology investments to create new instructional offerings and learning opportunities," said Dr. Ajit Singh, Chief Executive Officer of YuJa Inc. "Our partnership with Johnson County provides industry leading solutions for media across their campus."

The awarded contract fulfills Johnson County Community College's functional requirements to integrate their existing Canvas Learning Management System (LMS) to create accessible and modern media management solutions.

About YuJa

YuJa is a leader in enterprise video solutions. Our products harness the power of video to educate, engage, inspire and collaborate. We serve organizations of all sizes, within all sectors, including higher-ed, K-12, government, healthcare, non-profit and corporate delivering engaging video experiences. Our portfolio includes products for lecture capture, live streaming, video management, video conferencing, video test proctoring, digital asset management and enterprise accessibility. We have legal headquarters in Delaware with primary U.S. offices in Silicon Valley, California and Canadian offices in Toronto.

About Johnson County Community College

With 44,000 students enrolled in credit and continuing education classes each semester, Johnson County Community College is the largest institution of undergraduate education in the state of Kansas. Nationally known for the quality of its programming and teaching, JCCC offers a full range of undergraduate credit courses that form the first two years of most college curricula. In addition, more than 50 one- and two-year career and certificate programs prepare students to enter the job market in high-employment fields. JCCC's continuing education program is the largest, most comprehensive in the Kansas City area.

