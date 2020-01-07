YuJa Formally Announces Partnership with Pasco County to Provide Digital Asset Management Solutions

SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- YuJa Inc. formally announces a partnership with Pasco County to provide the Florida Sports Coast department with tools for digital asset management, cloud-based video hosting, and editing software integration. The enterprise solution will offer team collaboration tools that are easy-to-use and conducive for working on visual projects.

Following an extensive review of major digital asset management platforms across the marketplace and a Request for Proposal (RFP) process, the YuJa Enterprise Video Platform was selected. "We look forward to providing forward-thinking governmental organizations such as Pasco County with scalable solutions for digital asset management," said Dr. Ajit Singh, Chief Executive Officer of YuJa, Inc.

Pasco County's awarded contract includes enterprise integration, password-protection ability when sharing content, a user-friendly and secure interface, and a digital asset management solution that provides full support to all users.

About Pasco County

Pasco County was created in 1887 from the southern part of Hernando County. The earliest towns were Anclote, Blanton, Dade City, Earnestville, Fort Dade, Macon (Trilby), Lacoochee and San Antonio. Located on the Gulf of Mexico in the Tampa Bay area, Pasco is part of a nine-county region referred to as the "Nature Coast." Pasco County has a total of 742 square miles with more than 100 square miles of managed recreational facilities, including parks, four artificial reefs (one made up of surplus military tanks), more than 25 golf courses, and three State-designated canoe trails. The possibilities to enjoy the outdoors and nature are unlimited.

About YuJa

YuJa is a leader in enterprise video solutions. Our products harness the power of video to educate, engage, inspire and collaborate. We serve organizations of all sizes, within all sectors, including higher-ed, K-12, government, healthcare, non-profit and corporate delivering engaging video experiences. Our portfolio includes products for lecture capture, live streaming, video management, video conferencing, video test proctoring, digital asset management and enterprise accessibility. We have legal headquarters in Delaware with primary U.S. offices in Silicon Valley, California and Canadian offices in Toronto.

