YuJa Formally Announces Vendor Partnership with Allied States Cooperative (ESC-Region 19 Purchasing)

SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- YuJa, a leader in enterprise video solutions, formally announces a new vendor partnership with Allied States Cooperative, also known as the ESC-Region 19 Purchasing, to provide a simplified procurement process and ensure competitive pricing.

Allied States Cooperative is a national governmental purchasing cooperative which competitively bids and awards contracts to local, regional, and national vendors in compliance with local, state, and federal procurement laws and regulations. The ESC-Region 19 Purchasing contracts are available to public schools, charter schools, private schools, community colleges, universities, cities, other governmental agencies, and non-profits.

The new partnership opens additional procurement capabilities in order to improve efficiencies between YuJa and its contracting institution. The contract offers the opportunity for YuJa to partner with more institutions of all sizes, nation-wide.

"Our partnership with Allied States Cooperative and similar agreements simplify and streamline the procurement process for organizations of all sizes," said Dr. Ajit Singh, Chief Executive Officer of YuJa Inc.

About YuJa

YuJa is a leader in enterprise video solutions. Our products harness the power of video to educate, engage, inspire, and collaborate. We serve organizations of all sizes, within all sectors, including higher-ed, K-12, government, healthcare, non-profit, and corporate delivering engaging video experiences. Our portfolio includes products for lecture capture, live streaming, video management, video conferencing, video test proctoring, digital asset management, and enterprise accessibility. We have legal headquarters in Delaware with primary U.S. offices in Silicon Valley, California and Canadian offices in Toronto.

About Allied States Cooperative

The ESC-Region 19 Purchasing (Allied States Cooperative) is a national governmental purchasing cooperative which competitively bids and awards contracts to local, regional, and national vendors in compliance with local, state, and federal procurement laws and regulations. The ESC-Region 19 Purchasing (Allied States Cooperative) contracts are available to public schools, charter schools, private schools, community colleges, universities, cities, counties, other governmental agencies, and non-profits. No fees are charged to the ESC-Region 19 Purchasing (Allied States Cooperative) members.

SOURCE YuJa

Related Links

http://www.yuja.com

