YuJa Joins Identity and Access Management Federation InCommon

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- YuJa, a leading company in enterprise video solutions, formally announces its participation in the InCommon Federation. The InCommon Federation, operated by Internet2, is the U.S. research and education community's identity gateway to a global network of more than 5,000 organizations.

"Our participation in the InCommon Federation will further enable our partner organizations with enhanced security and deployment opportunities," said Nathan Arora, Chief Business Officer of YuJa Inc.

More than 1,000 institutions across the U.S. – including colleges, universities, government and nonprofit laboratories, research centers, agencies, and industry partners – benefit from InCommon's integrated service and software solutions that enable seamless access to local, global, cloud and collaboration services.

"The InCommon Federation provides secure single sign-on access to cloud and local services, and global collaboration tools that help connect more than 10 million users," said Ann West, associate vice president of trust & identity at Internet2. "The decision to join InCommon demonstrates YuJa's strong commitment to protect its customers' privacy and support collaboration on a global scale."

For more information on the InCommon Federation visit https://incommon.org/federation/why-incommon-federation

About Internet2® • www.internet2.edu

Internet2® is a non-profit, member-driven advanced technology community founded by the nation's leading higher education institutions in 1996. Internet2 serves 320 U.S. universities, 60 government agencies, 43 regional and state education networks and through them supports more than 100,000 community anchor institutions, close to 1,000 InCommon participants, and 58 leading corporations working with our community, and 70 national research and education network partners that represent more than 100 countries.

Internet2 delivers a diverse portfolio of technology solutions that leverages, integrates, and amplifies the strengths of its members and helps support their educational, research and community service missions. Internet2's core infrastructure components include the nation's largest and fastest research and education network that was built to deliver advanced, customized services that are accessed and secured by the community-developed trust and identity framework.

Internet2 offices are located in Ann Arbor, Mich.; Denver, Colo.; Washington, D.C.; and West Hartford, Conn. For more information, visit www.internet2.edu or follow @Internet2 on Twitter.

About YuJa

YuJa is a leader in enterprise video solutions. Our products harness the power of video to educate, engage, inspire and collaborate. We serve organizations of all sizes, within all sectors, including higher-ed, K-12, government, healthcare, non-profit and corporate delivering engaging video experiences. Our portfolio includes products for lecture capture, live streaming, video management, video conferencing, video test proctoring, digital asset management and enterprise accessibility. We have legal headquarters in Delaware with primary U.S. offices in Silicon Valley, California and Canadian offices in Toronto

