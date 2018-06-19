YuJa Selected by Colorado Community College System for 5-Year System-Wide Agreement

Following this review, the State Board for Community College and Occupational Education convened in June, and confirmed the memo prepared by Julie Ouska, Chief Information Office and Vice-President for Information Technology for the Colorado Community College System (CCCS), stating that the YuJa Enterprise Video Platform was selected to provide video capture and storage services.

"Our partnership with the Colorado Community College System demonstrates our ability to provide highly-available and scalable video solutions at a cost that meets the budgetary needs of a full college system," said Dr. Ajit Singh, President of YuJa Corporation.

The YuJa Enterprise Video Platform provides an industry-leading video platform for higher-ed that seamlessly integrates with the college's existing D2L Brightspace Learning Management System (LMS) to support a wide-variety of video-based activities including traditional lecture capture, video content management (video CMS), and multi-source video recording and live streaming. In addition, the YuJa Enterprise Video Platform provides alignment with relevant regulatory compliance and analytics tracking processes.

About YuJa

YuJa is a leader in enterprise video solutions. Our products harness the power of video to educate, engage, inspire and collaborate. We serve organizations of all sizes within all sectors including higher-ed, K-12, government and corporate delivering video experiences including lecture capture, live streaming, media management, video conferencing, and immersive social & mobile engagement tools. We have legal headquarters in Delaware, with primary U.S. offices in Silicon Valley, California and Canadian offices in both Waterloo and Toronto.

About the Colorado Community College System

The Colorado Community College System (CCCS) is the state's largest system of higher education, serving 137,000 students annually at 13 colleges and 39 locations across Colorado. Our open access mission ensures all Coloradans who aspire to enrich their lives have access to quality higher education opportunities. The System Office provides leadership, advocacy and support to the colleges under the direction of the State Board for Community Colleges and Occupational Education (SBCCOE).

