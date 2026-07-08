Yuka Expands to Brazil and Mexico, Bringing Independent Product Ratings to Millions of New Users

With launches in Brazil and Mexico, Yuka extends its global footprint to 15 countries, bringing the same independent ratings that won over 85 million worldwide users to Latin America.

NEW YORK, July 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Yuka, the independent food and cosmetic scoring app used by more than 85 million people worldwide, is launching in both Brazil and Mexico, bringing transparent product ratings to two markets where consumers are increasingly demanding to know what's in their food.

This expansion marks a new chapter in Yuka's international growth. Already available across Europe, North America and Oceania, the platform now enters two of Latin America's largest consumer markets, bringing its total footprint to 15 countries.

Like much of the world, Latin America is grappling with a surge in ultra-processed food consumption. In Brazil alone, researchers at the University of São Paulo found these products account for nearly a quarter of the national diet. In Mexico, high rates of diet-related disease have made food labeling a public health priority. The country introduced mandatory front-of-pack warning labels in 2020, one of the most stringent systems in the world.

"Ultra-processed foods have become a global challenge, one that no country is immune to. Our mission has always been to give as many people as possible a simple, free, and independent tool to make informed choices about what they eat. Expanding to Brazil and Mexico was a logical next step for us: two major markets where millions of consumers deserve access to the same clear, transparent information that has already helped 85 million users worldwide make better decisions every day," said Julie Chapon, Co-founder of Yuka.

At launch, Yuka's database includes approximately 600,000 products in Brazil and 500,000 products in Mexico, with both databases expected to continue growing over the coming months.

The company has documented real behavioral impact. In a U.S. survey of more than 20,000 Yuka users, 94% reported stopping purchases of products rated red after using the app; 92% said they had reduced their consumption of ultra-processed foods. The ripple effects have reached manufacturers, too: an IFOP study in France found that 78% of food industry companies factor Yuka ratings into product development or reformulation decisions.

"When complex ingredient and nutritional information becomes genuinely accessible, people gain real autonomy over what they put in their bodies," said Gabriela Mourad Vicenssuto, Food Engineer at Yuka and a Brazilian native. "Over time, that kind of access has the potential to shift consumer habits in a meaningful way."

Yuka is free to download. A Premium subscription unlocks additional features including direct product search, personalized health alerts, and offline access.

The app is available on the Apple and Android store.

About Yuka

Founded in 2017, Yuka is an entirely independent impact project. The app lets users scan the barcodes of food and cosmetic products to assess their health impact, with the aim of bringing more transparency to product composition and empowering consumers to make better choices for their health. Today, the app has over 85 million users worldwide, including 28 million in the United States. https://yuka.io/en/

Media Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Yuca Corp