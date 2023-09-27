Yukon Advanced Optics Worldwide appoints a new CEO

Yukon Advanced Optics Worldwide

27 Sep, 2023, 03:30 ET

VILNIUS, Lithuania, Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Volha Alsheuskaya has been appointed as the new Chief Executive Officer of the high-tech group of companies Yukon Advanced Optics Worldwide. The decision was made by the Board and shareholders of the group. Prior to this, the temporary duties of the CEO were carried out by Laurius Kairys, the Chief Financial Officer.

V. Alsheuskaya is a long-standing employee of the group of companies, accumulating 15 years of experience and knowledge in technological and manufacturing processes in various divisions of the Group in Lithuania, Scotland, and others. From 2023, V. Alsheuskaya has been appointed as the Head of the Administrative and Legal Department, responsible for overseeing all internal processes of the Group.

The high-tech company Yukon Advanced Optics Worldwide specializes in the development of technologically advanced optical devices: thermal imagers, digital night and day vision optics used in search and rescue, hunting, active lifestyle, maritime, and security industries. The Group is a pioneer in civilian thermal imaging production, exporting its products to over 70 countries worldwide, with primary markets in the USA and Europe. Yukon Advanced Optics Worldwide is one of the few manufacturers ensuring a complete production cycle. The company offers over 200 products. The parent company in Lithuania employs about 300 people and the group as a whole, which consists of 9 companies operating in 7 countries, employs more than 1000 people.

Germanas Kavalskis

Chief Communications Officer

E-mail: g.kavalskis@yukonww.com

21C Ateities str., LT-06326 Vilnius, Lithuania

