Yukon Metals Reports 14 g/t Gold in 300-Metre Step-Out Drilling and Optioned Adjacent Sumitomo-Drilled Property

Issued on behalf of Yukon Metals Corp.

Built by the same prospecting team behind Snowline Gold's 7.94-million-ounce Valley deposit, Yukon Metals is consolidating an 18-project, 43,000+-hectare portfolio across copper, gold, silver, and tungsten — and the institutional money is starting to follow.

USA News Group News Commentary

WHITEHORSE, YT, May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Gold opened the second quarter of 2026 with prices that would have been unthinkable two years ago. According to the World Gold Council's Q1 2026 Gold Demand Trends report, the LBMA (PM) gold price set a new quarterly average record of US$4,873 per ounce in Q1 2026, with the metal hitting an all-time high of US$5,405 per ounce in January 2026 before correcting [1]. Total gold demand reached 1,231 tonnes (+2% YoY), with the value of demand surging 74% to a record US$193 billion [1]. Central banks added another 244 tonnes to global reserves and bar-and-coin investment climbed 42% to 474 tonnes — the second-highest quarter on record [1]. The capital is flowing back into producers and the highest-conviction juniors at the same time. The question, increasingly, is which untested ground gets pulled into the next wave.

The Yukon — for years a place where the geology was indisputably world-class but the capital cycle was indifferent — is finally getting the attention. Snowline Gold's 7.94-million-ounce Valley deposit, the recent strategic alliance between Cascadia Minerals and Agnico Eagle, and Hecla Mining's Keno Hill operation have collectively put the territory back on every generalist's map. Smaller juniors with credible technical teams and contiguous land positions are positioned to be the next beneficiaries.

Yukon Metals Corp. (CSE: YMC) (FSE: E770) (OTCQB: YMMCF) is one of them. The company controls an 18-project, 43,000+-hectare portfolio across the territory, built on more than 30 years of prospecting by the Berdahl family — the same team behind Snowline Gold's flagship Rogue Project [2]. In its most recent corporate presentation, Yukon Metals frames its portfolio as "four distinct district plays copper-gold, tungsten, gold, and silver-lead-zinc." [3]. Drill assays released across the past six months at Birch, Carter Gulch, and Star River have started to validate the thesis, and an April 27, 2026 option agreement on the Sumo copper-gold property — previously drilled by Sumac Mines Ltd., a subsidiary of Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd. — has just consolidated the company's position in what it now calls the "emergent Birch District" [3].

A 300-Metre Step-Out Becomes a Discovery

The headline result of Yukon Metals' 2025 program came at Birch, the company's 100%-owned, 7,000-hectare copper-gold project located 65 kilometres northeast of Burwash Landing in southwestern Yukon. On December 8, 2025, the company reported that hole BR25-003 — drilled 300 metres northeast of the original discovery hole — intersected 47.4 metres of 0.43 g/t gold from 26.6 metres depth, including 1.0 metre of 14.35 g/t gold at 71.0 metres [4]. That 14 g/t hit is the highest-grade gold intercept ever recorded at Birch, and a deeper interval in the same hole returned 33.8 metres of 0.19 g/t gold from 278.7 metres, supporting the company's interpretation of stacked mineralized horizons [4].

Notably, the 14 g/t intercept occurred with minimal arsenic — a geochemical signature typically associated with proximal, higher-temperature skarn environments, the kind generally found close to a porphyry source [4]. Surface prospecting two kilometres south of the drill collars returned rock samples grading up to 16 g/t gold, 1,825 g/t silver, and 0.43% copper, coincident with a large molybdenum soil anomaly [4].

"Last year's drilling identified a system transitioning at depth from copper into a gold-rich zone showing multiple mineralization episodes and confirmed that mineralization extends well beyond our initial discovery," says Jim Coates, President and Chief Executive Officer. "The highest-grade gold we have seen at Birch to date came from that program, and it is a key driver of our 2025 exploration plans." The 2025 Birch program totaled 1,685 metres of HQ diamond drill core in six holes off four pads.

Carter Gulch: 250 g/t Gold from Float, with a New 70-Claim Block to Cover It

If Birch was the technical highlight of late 2025, Carter Gulch was the early-2026 surprise. On February 20, 2026, Yukon Metals reported that 2025 rock sampling at Carter Gulch — located approximately 40 kilometres from Whitehorse — returned gold values up to 250 grams per tonne, with an average grade of 17.8 g/t Au across nine samples that exceeded 1 g/t (out of 27 samples submitted) [6]. The peak sample (325933, an oxidised quartz vein float sample) also assayed 41.9 ppm silver, 2,130 ppm copper, and 2.96% lead [6]. Two additional float samples returned 118.5 g/t Au and 38.30 g/t Au respectively [6].

Following those results, Yukon Metals staked 68 new quartz claims around the original Kiyoko claims, bringing the total Carter Gulch land position to 70 claims covering approximately 1,462 hectares — a footprint scaled to capture both the historic CG Showing (where 1993 prospecting returned up to 142 g/t Au, 1.3% Pb, and 1.1% Cu) and the nearby Peppy Showing 1.5 kilometres to the southeast [6]. Gravel roads run within two kilometres of the property and the Alaska Highway is ten kilometres from the claim boundary [6].

Star River: 11.7 g/t Gold and a Polymetallic Corridor Five Kilometres From a Past-Producing Mine

The April 2, 2026 release on Star River — Yukon Metals' silver-lead-zinc-gold project located approximately 5 kilometres from the past-producing Ketza River Gold Mine in southern Yukon — added a different kind of result [7]. The 2025 first-pass drill program tested the F2, F3, and Saddle vein systems with eight holes and confirmed a 1-kilometre-long structural corridor defined by drone magnetic surveying.

Highlights from the program include:

11.7 g/t gold over 0.5 metres in hole SR25-001 within metre-scale quartz-ankerite-sulphide veins in the F2 zone [7]

in hole SR25-001 within metre-scale quartz-ankerite-sulphide veins in the F2 zone A separate F2-corridor interval in the same hole returning 183 g/t silver and 10.6% lead over 0.5 metres [7]

Hole SR25-006 (south of F2) intersecting three 1.5-metre intervals of 2.4–3.4% zinc in brecciated and veined metasediments [7]

in brecciated and veined metasediments F3 vein drilling (holes SR25-007 and SR25-008) returning up to 116 g/t silver and 3.2% lead [7]

Multiple holes intersecting gold mineralization between 1.9 and 4.9 g/t [7]

Yukon Metals also acquired the contiguous Stump claims, which extend roughly 2 kilometres of prospective ground south along the same structural corridor and cover a historic high-grade silver-lead vein where surface samples have returned more than 2,400 g/t silver and 70% lead over narrow intervals [7].

The Sumo Option: A Sumitomo-Drilled Property in the Same District

The April 27, 2026 option agreement on the Sumo copper-gold property is the move that ties the recent results into a district-scale story. Sumo sits approximately 10 kilometres east of Birch and comprises 75 quartz claims totalling roughly 1,875 hectares along the same geological trend [3]. The strategic value lies in what's already been done on the property: between 2013 and 2015, Sumac Mines Ltd. — a subsidiary of Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd. — drilled 19 diamond drill holes totalling approximately 7,300 metres at Sumo, with core remaining stored on site [3]. The fact that one of the world's largest base-metals producers spent meaningful capital here a decade ago is, in itself, a strong vote of confidence in the geology.

Recent work by optionor Ryan Burke — a Yukon prospector also responsible for generating the Catch prospect, now owned by Cascadia Minerals and the subject of a March 2026 earn-in agreement with Agnico Eagle — has added new layers. A 2024 soil grid covering 3 × 2 kilometres returned peak values of 587 ppm copper, 409 ppb gold, and 4.1 ppm molybdenum, and 2025 surface sampling defined a new 1.1 km × 600 m copper-gold skarn target located approximately 1.2 km from the previous Sumitomo-era drill sites [3]. Option terms call for $395,000 in aggregate cash payments and 1.5 million shares over six years, plus $3.6 million in work expenditures, with Burke retaining a 2.5% NSR (1% repurchasable for 750 oz of gold) [3].

The Comparable Set: Where Yukon Metals Sits

The peer set explains the framework well. Snowline Gold Corp. (TSX: SGD) (OTCQB: SNWGF) — graduated from the TSX Venture Exchange to the senior Toronto Stock Exchange in November 2025 and added to the GDXJ in March 2026 — is the obvious anchor. Snowline's Valley deposit on the Rogue Project now hosts 7.94 million ounces of gold Measured & Indicated (204 Mt at 1.21 g/t) plus 0.89 million ounces Inferred (44.5 Mt at 0.62 g/t), per the Preliminary Economic Assessment dated August 27, 2025 with an effective date of March 1, 2025 [8]. The company entered 2026 with roughly C$105 million in treasury and announced a new "Crossroad" target on its Cynthia Project in February 2026, with selective grab samples up to 14.1 g/t gold and 3,505 g/t silver [8]. The Berdahl prospecting connection — and the parallel geology between Snowline's Selwyn Basin ground and Yukon Metals' Birch system — gives Yukon Metals shareholders a direct technical lineage to one of the territory's most-watched stories.

Hecla Mining Company (NYSE: HL) — described in its own corporate language as "the largest silver producer in the United States and Canada" — operates Keno Hill in the Yukon and reported Q1 2026 sales of $411 million and net income from continuing operations of $165 million on May 5, 2026 [9]. (GAAP net loss attributable to common stockholders was $19 million for the quarter, reflecting a $192 million non-cash write-down related to the sale of Casa Berardi.) Hecla redeemed the remaining $263 million of its 7.25% Senior Notes on April 9, 2026, leaving the company effectively debt-free with a $225 million undrawn revolving credit facility [9]. Q1 silver production at Keno Hill of 0.5 million ounces was down 18% from the prior quarter due to Yukon Energy power supply issues during extreme cold weather, but the operation produced a record 3.0 million ounces in 2025 and remains a key Yukon silver mine [9]. Hecla has budgeted a record $55 million for exploration and pre-development in 2026 [9].

Western Copper and Gold Corporation (TSX: WRN) (NYSE American: WRN) advances the Casino copper-gold-molybdenum project in west-central Yukon — a project of national significance with 8.5 million ounces of gold and 5.08 billion pounds of copper in proven and probable reserves per its 2022 Feasibility Study [10]. Western submitted its Environmental and Socio-economic Effects Statement to YESAB on October 6, 2025, and closed an upsized $92 million bought deal financing on February 26, 2026, at $4.15 per share, with combined cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments of approximately $135 million as of March 26, 2026 [10]. The Casino Technical and Sustainability Committee includes representation from strategic investors Rio Tinto and Mitsubishi Materials [10].

The framework matters. Yukon Metals is not yet at Snowline's resource scale and not at Western Copper's permitting stage. But it does sit on 18 projects, 43,000+ hectares, and has now produced credible drill results at three of them in less than six months — Birch, Carter Gulch, and Star River — while securing optionable ground (Sumo) that already saw 7,300 metres of Sumitomo-funded drilling. The capital structure (basic shares of 114.3 million as of October 2025; current basic market cap approximately C$56 million at the May 5 close of C$0.49) leaves substantial room for re-rating if any one of the three properties advances toward a maiden resource [11].

Why Now

The 2026 macro setup for gold and silver is the most supportive in a generation. Hecla's realized Q1 2026 silver price was $82.70 per ounce, more than double the prior-year quarter [9]. Newmont's Q1 2026 realized gold price of $4,900 per ounce drove a 96% year-over-year increase in net income to $3.3 billion and a record $3.1 billion of free cash flow [12]. In a market like this, exploration-stage companies with multiple drill-ready targets, a recognized technical pedigree, and contiguous land positions tend to receive disproportionate capital. Yukon Metals checks all three boxes — and the recent Sumo addition shows the management team is using the moment to consolidate, not just publish.

The next data points to watch: 2026 drill program details across Birch, Star River, AZ (where rock chip samples have graded up to 26% copper and a Dec 4, 2025-effective NI 43-101 technical report was filed in March 2026), and follow-up at Sumo's recently defined 1.1 km × 600 m copper-gold skarn target [3,13].

Continuing coverage of Yukon Metals Corp. and the broader Yukon mining sector is available at https://equity-insider.com/ymc-landing

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SOURCES:

[1] World Gold Council, "Gold Demand Trends Q1 2026," April 30, 2026, https://www.gold.org/goldhub/research/gold-demand-trends/gold-demand-trends-q1-2026

[2] Yukon Metals Corp. corporate website, https://yukonmetals.com/

[3] Yukon Metals Corp., "Yukon Metals Options Copper-Gold Project from Renowned Yukon Prospector Ryan Burke, Solidifying Position in Emergent Birch District," April 27, 2026

[3a] Yukon Metals Corp., Corporate Presentation, May 5, 2026, https://yukonmetals.com/images/pdf/Presentation/2026/26-05-05_FINAL_YMC_PRESENTATION_2.pdf

[4] Yukon Metals Corp., "14 G/T Au Within 47m of Gold-Bearing Skarn from 26m Depth in 300m Step-Out at Birch Cu-Au Project," December 8, 2025

[5] Yukon Metals Corp., "Yukon Metals Appoints Jim Coates as Permanent Full-Time CEO," March 2, 2026

[6] Yukon Metals Corp., "Yukon Metals Samples Up to 250 G/T Gold in Rock and Expands Land Position at Carter Gulch, Yukon," February 20, 2026

[7] Yukon Metals Corp., "Yukon Metals Intersects 11.7 g/t Gold Within Extensive Vein System in First Drill Program and Expands Land Package at Star River Property," April 2, 2026

[8] Snowline Gold Corp., "Snowline Gold Intersects Strong Intervals in Geotechnical Drilling at Valley and Discovers New Mineralized Target," February 11, 2026, https://www.snowlinegold.com/news/snowline-gold-intersects-strong-intervals-in-geotechnical-drilling-at-valley-and-discovers-new-mineralized-target

[9] Hecla Mining Company, "Hecla Reports First Quarter 2026 Results," May 5, 2026

[10] Western Copper and Gold Corporation, "Western Copper and Gold Announces Submission of ESE Statement," October 6, 2025; SEC Form 6-K, March 26, 2026; "Western Copper and Gold Announces Positive Feasibility on Casino," June 28, 2022

[11] Yukon Metals Corp. Stock Information, https://yukonmetals.com/investors/stock-information; Yahoo Finance, May 5, 2026

[12] Newmont Corporation, "Newmont Generates Record Quarterly Earnings and Free Cash Flow, Reports First Quarter 2026 Results and Announces Increased Share Repurchase Authorization," April 23, 2026

[13] Yukon Metals Corp., "Yukon Metals Files Technical Report for the AZ Project, Yukon," March 17, 2026

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