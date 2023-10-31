Yulex, LLC Announces the Appointment of Former Biotech Executive as its New Chief Executive Officer

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Yulex, LLC, today announces the promotion of Dr. Elizabeth (Liz) Bui to Chief Executive Officer. Dr. Bui will also join the Yulex Board of Directors upon assuming the role. She will succeed the company's founding CEO, Jeff Martin. Liz is an accomplished executive with more than two decades of leadership experience in diverse functional areas including corporate development, intellectual property and licensing, research & development, marketing, and diversity & inclusion.

Dr. Liz Bui, CEO, YULEX

Dr. Bui joined Yulex in January 2022 as Chief Business Officer as part of its succession planning program. Since assuming her role at Yulex, Liz has already transformed the company by creating a certified supply chain for its raw materials and manufactured component products in Asia including the first ever profit-sharing program for natural rubber plantations ("Equitable Ag Program") in SE Asia. In addition, Liz was the chief architect behind the recently announced partnership with Decathlon, the world's largest retail sporting goods company.

Prior to joining Yulex, Liz was VP of Intellectual Property at ViaCyte Corporation who was the market leader in cell therapies before being acquired by Vertex Pharmaceuticals in 2022. During her 15 years with ViaCyte, she developed an industry formidable patent portfolio of over 1,200 patents worldwide. In addition to her strategic and operational responsibilities, Liz was also the company's first Diversity & Inclusion Officer launching the "Culture Club" including volunteer time off for company community volunteers and MLK day of service. Dr. Bui was recruited to ViaCyte from DLA Piper – one of the Top 3 Global Law Firms.

Dr. Bui is also an Adjunct Professor of the Entrepreneurship Clinic, and Patent Clinic Supervisor at the University of San Diego. Liz also developed & taught the first ABA-approved on-line Entrepreneurship & the Law Capstone Course at Dayton University School of Law. Liz received her Master & Ph.D. in Cell Biology from UCLA and her Doctor of Law (J.D.) from Pepperdine Law after receiving her undergraduate degree from Tulane University.

Liz was a former Vietnamese war refugee, and escaped Vietnam with her siblings but without their parents. Primarily raised by the tremendous generosity of one foster family, Liz learned the premium value of giving back. Since then, Liz has spent over three decades in community impact work and environmental activism, and through active participation on numerous boards, women's symposiums, and mentorship programs assisting disadvantaged young adults like her once former self. From her grassroots beginnings, Dr. Bui has now taken her vast experiences and focused her energies to drive dialogue and further engagement on the issues most important to the broader innovation economy - balancing growth while being mindful and responsible corporate citizens (e.g., The Equitable Ag Program).

About Yulex LLC

Responsibility is at the core of Yulex. True sustainable outcomes in deforestation-free products and supply chains must be inclusive of investments in the form of profit-sharing with smallholders, the first and primary producer in the supply chain. Yulex' has over three decades of know-how in natural rubber spanning agronomy, medical, automotive, protective devices, apparel, and footwear. Our YULEX foams (Neoprene replacement) and YULASTIC fibers (Spandex replacement) are made from renewable, certified, and deforestation-free natural rubber and suitable for many applications.

