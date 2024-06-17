Yulin Kuang and Maison Louis Jadot Reveal the Perfect 'Twist' to Elevate Beach Reads this Summer

Multi-Faceted Romance Storyteller Yulin Kuang Pairs America's Most-Loved French Wines with her Favorite Summer Romance Novels

BEAUNE, France, June 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, esteemed Burgundy wine house and maker of the #1 selling red and white French wine in America, Maison Louis Jadot, announced a collaboration with visionary filmmaker and emerging romance author Yulin Kuang just in time for summer. As the sun invites book lovers outdoors, Yulin and Louis Jadot have teamed up to create a unique pairings guide that matches Louis Jadot wines with Yulin's recommended "beach reads" to elevate every summer reading occasion, from serene sunsets on the beach to relaxing afternoons by the pool or lively book club discussions beside a backyard bonfire.

Yulin Kuang with Louis Jadot Mâcon-Villages

"Exploring the intricacies of love through writing is a passion of mine, and romance novels have always fallen at the top of my summer reading list. Partnering with Maison Louis Jadot has been an authentic way for me to extend this exploration into another sensory dimension," said Yulin Kuang. "Each wine and book pairing complements the characters, settings and storylines of my favorite novels and top recommendations for this summer."

With an impressive storytelling background, Yulin recently published her debut novel, "How to End a Love Story," while working on the highly anticipated film adaptations of bestselling titles from fellow romance author Emily Henry. During a season when many readers are drawn to the enchanting escapism of love stories, pairing a captivating romance novel with a refreshing glass of Louis Jadot wine creates the perfect setting for solo relaxation or spirited discussions with friends.

"Summer is an ideal time for romance reads, and as the #1 selling red and white French wine in America, no one knows a good love story better than fans of Louis Jadot. America loves Jadot for its timeless appeal, making it the perfect companion to Yulin's romance-filled reads—a genre that many book lovers are drawn to each summer," said Jennifer Fritz, Brand Director for Maison Louis Jadot. "This campaign serves as a delightful reminder that summer is the ideal time to unwind with the help of a lovely novel and a perfectly paired glass of wine."

Yulin's complete pairings list, featuring her top eight recommended summer beach reads and corresponding Louis Jadot wine selections, is available on her Instagram. Campaign imagery can be found here. For more information about Maison Louis Jadot, visit lovejadot.com .

About Kobrand Corporation:

Founded in 1944, Kobrand Corporation remains one of the few family-owned wine and spirits companies in the United States. Kobrand's portfolio of fine wine and spirits was meticulously selected according to a single, unerring principle: quality. This continued focus has made the Kobrand name synonymous with wines and spirits of the highest caliber for over 75 years. Kobrand is the exclusive US agent for an outstanding selection of fine wines from all key wine regions, including the United States, France, Italy, Spain, Portugal, Japan, Chile, Argentina, Germany, and New Zealand. For more information about Kobrand and our portfolio, visit http://www.Kobrandwineandspirits.com .

About Maison Louis Jadot:

Maison Louis Jadot is one of the most trusted and revered wine houses in Burgundy's Côte d'Or. And today, Jadot is the #1 selling French red wine and white wine in the U.S. The Jadot team balances tradition and technology, focusing on the purest expression of each wine's terroir. These principles of vinification take the lightest possible hand in winemaking and produce the essence of fine Burgundy. Founded in 1859, the house now owns 528 acres of vineyards, including 280 acres of the Cote d'Or's most prestigious Premier and Grand Cru plots.

SOURCE Maison Louis Jadot