Yulish & Associates recognized for excellence in the 2018 ACQ5 Global Awards

OXNARD, Calif., Dec. 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The industry publication ACQ5 has named Yulish & Associates as a winner in its 2018 Awards.

The awards won by Yulish & Associates were announced as:

Hedge Fund Administrator of The Year – US

Fund of Hedge Fund Administrator of The Year – US

Alternative Fund Administrator of The Year – US

In response to the news, Kathryn Yulish, the founder of Yulish & Associates commented, "We would like to thank ACQ5 for these tremendous honors. To be recognized by clients, peers and industry professionals as thought leaders is a badge of honor and one that we take immense pride in."

Yulish co-owner Joshua Sack added, "Winning these awards is recognition of our hard work and tenacity over the past 25 years in striving to deliver a top-notch deliverable coupled with best-in-class customer service."

About Yulish & Associates

Yulish & Associates, founded in 1993, is a premier fund administration company servicing the alternative investment community, with a focus on hedge funds and fund of hedge funds. For further information please visit our website at www.yulish.com.

SOURCE Yulish & Associates