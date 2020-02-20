YULU Unveils New Action-Packed Line Of Toys And Games At Toy Fair New York

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- YULU, the international toy and entertainment company, will reveal their 2020 line of toys and games at the American International Toy Fair, taking place February 22-25, 2020 in New York, NY. Since they launched in 2015, YULU has a proven track record of disrupting the toy industry with creativity and innovation to deliver the hottest toys and games. Tapping current trends such as active play, surprise reveals and cross-generational appeal, the new 2020 line-up will be sure to follow suit.

The key YULU products to be featured at Toy Fair New York will include the fast-paced, board breaking game Break the Board; the retro-cool craft activity Swirl & Style Tie Dye Studio Maker and the popping surprise collectible bling Pop Pops Blingz. Transporting the fun to the fair, YULU will bring their toys and games to life with interactive activations such as larger-than-life versions of games and creation stations for Toy Fair attendees to experience the new items first-hand.

"Our team at YULU is thrilled to introduce our new line of toys and games that will inspire action-packed playtime for kids and families," said Jochem van Rijn, Co-CEO and Co-Founder at YULU. "From board breaking and ooze-filled bubble popping, to tie dye swirling, our new range offers something exciting for everyone."

YULU GAMES

Known for their award-winning, breakthrough games, YULU will introduce four new games in 2020, including:

BREAK THE BOARD™ is the action-packed electronic game that takes a popular activity – martial arts – and delivers the most iconic moment in the sport: breaking the wooden board! With four game modes to choose from - Level Up, Competition, Trainer, and Freestyle - players listen to the commands to quickly chop, swipe and strike through 10 challenging levels. If you're fast and accurate, you get to Break the Board and become the ultimate martial arts master!

MSRP: $19.99 | Ages: 6+ | Available: Fall 2020

POPCORN POPPIN'™ brings the group suspense with this fast and funny game where players must pass the popcorn bucket before the popcorn pops. While the timer counts down, players follow the instructions from the pop-up die and pass the popcorn as quickly as they can, trying not to be the one holding the bucket when the popcorn pops!

MSRP: $14.99 | Ages: 4+ | Available now

DIAMOND HEIST™ is the ultimate cooperative game where you work together to win, or you'll get caught! An evil organization has stolen a precious diamond and has hidden it deep within their vault. It's up to you and your fellow spies to rappel into the vault, eliminate the alarms, retrieve the diamond and escape before the security guards arrive. It takes teamwork, communication, and steady hands to succeed!

MSRP: $19.99 | Ages: 6+ | Available: Fall 2020

YULU TOYS

YULU's new line will also include a craft activity and an expansion to the popular PopPops brand, featuring:

SWIRL & STYLE™ TIE DYE STUDIO MAKER brings a new element of fun to retro-cool tie-dying! With its unique, self-contained orb, tie-dye creations are made mess-free. Simply put dye bottles into self-sealing valves to dye, spin, wash and wear. Including six bright colors, creative kids, along with hippie-era fans, can create their own designs and watch as the colors transform ordinary items to bright, colorful art.

MSRP: $19.99 | Ages: 6+ | Available: Spring 2020

POP POPS™ BLINGZ is the newest expansion from YULU's popular Pop Pops line which offers a combination of kids' favorites: confetti ooze, bubble popping and the hunt for surprise collectibles. Kids pop the confetti ooze-filled bubbles to reveal the collectible charms, beads, and bracelets for unique jewelry designs. Available in Mini Pack ($2.99), Starter Pack ($4.99) and Mega Pack ($9.99).

MSRP: $2.99-$9.99 | Ages: 6+ | Available: Fall 2020

For additional product information and images, please visit the YULU Toy Fair Press Kit here.

ABOUT YULU

YULU is a privately-owned international toy and entertainment company based in Hong Kong with offices in Europe and North America. The company was formed in 2015 by Co-Founders Jochem van Rijn and Thijmen de Schipper. YULU products are available in both mass retailers like Target and Walmart, online retailers, as well as specialty stores. Brands include Pop Pops, Spy Code and YULU Sports, as well as products like Watermelon Smash, Tic Tac Tongue and Flip Finz. To learn more about YULU, visit www.YuluToys.com .

SOURCE YULU

Related Links

http://www.YuluToys.com

