Yum Actually Now Available in More New York Metro Locations

D'Agostino (D'AGNY), Food Bazar and Gristedes Supermarkets Now Stock Yum Actually

NEW YORK, May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Yum Actually today announced that three iconic food retailers throughout the New York Metro Area will carry the brand. Customers of D'Agostino, Food Bazar and Gristedes Supermarkets can now purchase the nutritious, better-for-you ice cream, Yum Actually, at more locations throughout the New York Metro Area.

Yum Actually's Mango flavor Yum Actually produces unique veggie-based flavors, such as Sweet Potato & Caramel

Yum Actually is the brainchild of Nicole Frankel who while trying to encourage her three children to eat more healthy vegetables and fruits developed a nutritiously unique ice cream. Offered in convenient 4 packs, each cup of Yum Actually provides a full serving of a healthy fruit or vegetable.

The Yummiest way to Eat Fruits and Vegetable™ is stocked in over one hundred locations of throughout the New York tri-state area. The rich tasting ice cream recipe contains 40% less sugar than other leading brands. Yum Actually is a frozen treat that is satisfying, refreshing, healthy and craved by kids and adults. Current flavors include Mango, Sweet Potato and Caramel, Banana and Honey along with Butternut Squash and Butterscotch.

The D'Agostino supermarket legacy began almost a hundred years ago with two teenagers from Italy who opened a grocery store in Manhattan. In 2022 the D'Agostino Family continues to own and operate their 12 stores based on principles of quality, service, and innovation.

In 1988 Francis An, a Korean immigrant, established his first supermarket in Queens, NY to serve the unique ingredient needs of international communities. Under the corporate name Bogopa which translates from the Korean as, "Yearnings for You" continues to expand their Food Bazar Supermarket brand and locations. Today, 26 Food Bazar Supermarket Locations serve an extended Tri-State NY Metro area with 26 stores, in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut.

Gristedes Supermarkets has served the New York City consumer since 1888. Founded by teenagers Diedrich (Dick) and Charles Gristede, the supermarket chain continues to prosper by sourcing quality products backed by personalized service. Gristedes Supermarkets has 31 stores that cater to the urban dwellers of Manhattan.

Yum Actually is proud that these three New York Supermarkets have added its healthy vegetable and fruit infused ice creams to their frozen treat sections.

