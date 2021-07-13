Yum Actually, the Healthy Ice Cream, Takes New York

NEW YORK, July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nicole Frankel was experimenting with ways to get her 3 kids to actually crave eating healthy fruit and vegetables. In the process she invented the first nutritious, better-for-you kids ice cream available on the market today. Taking its name from her eldest daughter's reaction to her first serving who exclaimed that the vegetable infused ice cream was, "Yum Actually."

Available in 4 flavors, each serving cup of Yum Actually provides a full serving of a healthy fruit or vegetable. Sweet Potato & Caramel flavor

Launched in the uncertainty of March 2020, Yum Actually is proud to announce that it is now available at Morton Williams, one of the largest supermarket chains in the New York Metro Area. Other NYC retailers who currently offer the innovative healthy ice cream, Yum Actually, to residents and visitors in New York include, Brooklyn Fare, Foodtown, Matter of Health, Lincoln Market, and Westside Markets along with specialty, fine and neighborhood markets.

Currently offered in convenient 4 packs, each serving cup of Yum Actually provides a full serving of a healthy fruit or vegetable. Current flavors include Mango, Sweet Potato and Caramel, Banana and Honey as well as the surprisingly kid friendly favorite Butternut Squash and Butterscotch. Living up to its slogan Yum Actually is quickly becoming "The Yummiest way to Eat Fruits and Vegetables ™" for kids and adults.

Fully aware that getting her three children to eat fruits and vegetables by creating a sweet treat like ice cream, it could not be loaded with excess sugars, artificial flavors, or extra calories. Yum Actually contains the finest ingredients including organic cane sugar using 40% less sugar than other leading ice cream brands. In selecting the finest ingredients for Yum Actually each serving provides a measurable daily recommended value of vitamins.

The wildly popular Butternut Squash and Butterscotch, loved by adults as well as children, contains 45% of the RDA of Vitamin A. Other flavors such as Mango as well as the Sweet Potato and Caramel supply 90% of the daily recommended value of Vitamin C along with 20% of Vitamin A. The selected naturally sourced and organic ingredients of Yum Actually has been recognized by Snack Safely in their Safe Snack Guide noting that Yum Actually is free from specific allergens.

Along with rave reviews from children and adults who now love to eat their veggies and fruit, Yum Actually has been recognized with a 2021 World Dairy Innovation Award. In this 7th annual award presentation, the judges considered 222 entries from 33 countries across 20 categories in recognizing innovators of dairy and dairy alternative products. Yum Actually was the winner for the category of Best Children's Dairy Product as a Fruit and Veggie Ice Cream Snack Cup.

