Yum China Highlights Steadfast Commitment to ESG in 2025 Sustainability Report

SHANGHAI, April 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: YUMC and HKEX: 9987, "Yum China" or the "Company") today announced that it has published its 2025 Sustainability Report. This report outlines the achievements and ongoing progress on the Company's sustainability commitments across the entire value chain over the past year, centered on the Company's three long-standing priorities – Food, People, and Environment.

Key highlights from the report include:

Food safety is the cornerstone of Yum China's business. As the business scales and AI technologies advance, the Company is increasingly using digital and intelligent tools to strengthen its food safety and quality controls. In the supply chain, the Company deploys early-warning systems that monitor regulatory updates and even social-media trends. In restaurants, AI-powered camera systems are shifting the Company from sample-based checks to real-time operational oversight across thousands of kitchens. This has materially raised our responsiveness to new scenarios and helped maintain consistent execution across our stores.

is the cornerstone of Yum China's business. As the business scales and AI technologies advance, the Company is increasingly using to strengthen its food safety and quality controls. In the supply chain, the Company deploys early-warning systems that monitor regulatory updates and even social-media trends. In restaurants, AI-powered camera systems are shifting the Company from sample-based checks to real-time operational oversight across thousands of kitchens. Yum China upheld its " One System " principle amid accelerated franchise expansion, ensuring that every restaurant – whether company-owned or franchised – operates under the same high standards in food safety and quality. The Company's digital platforms equip franchisee partners to meet these expectations from day one, ensuring consistency and control at scale.

" principle amid accelerated franchise expansion, ensuring that every restaurant – whether company-owned or franchised – operates under the same high standards in food safety and quality. The Company's digital platforms equip franchisee partners to meet these expectations from day one, ensuring consistency and control at scale. Staying close to the needs of its frontline employees is fundamental to Yum China's " People First " philosophy, and active listening is where it starts. The senior leadership team and the CEO regularly visit restaurants across the country to hear directly from Restaurant General Managers (RGMs), while the online RGM Voice platform gathers feedback year-round to help identify issues early and address them promptly.

" philosophy, and is where it starts. The senior leadership team and the CEO regularly visit restaurants across the country to hear directly from Restaurant General Managers (RGMs), while the online RGM Voice platform gathers feedback year-round to help identify issues early and address them promptly. Yum China piloted its RGM One-Stop Service Center to integrate support services into a single interface, with each RGM request managed end-to-end by a dedicated case manager. This "keep it simple for restaurants" approach enables RGMs to focus on better serving customers and coaching their teams.

to integrate support services into a single interface, with each RGM request managed end-to-end by a dedicated case manager. This "keep it simple for restaurants" approach enables RGMs to focus on better serving customers and coaching their teams. Yum China is advancing a low-carbon and circular future. In 2025, average electricity consumption per restaurant declined about 5% year over year. The Company's own renewable energy use rose by 84% year over year while its suppliers' usage increased 37%.

use rose by 84% year over year while its suppliers' usage increased 37%. To further reduce value chain emissions, the Company formed the " Yum China Value Chain Green & Low-Carbon Alliance " with over 40 key suppliers and jointly committed to emissions reductions across both energy and the broader Forest, Land, and Agriculture (FLAG) domains. To enhance transparency and accountability, the Company works with major suppliers to set emission reduction targets, and will begin tracking their progress through its digital platform in 2026.

" with over 40 key suppliers and jointly committed to emissions reductions across both energy and the broader Forest, Land, and Agriculture (FLAG) domains. To enhance transparency and accountability, the Company works with major suppliers to set emission reduction targets, and will begin tracking their progress through its digital platform in 2026. Yum China remains dedicated to creating lasting impact in its communities with a long-term commitment. The Company's " One Yuan Donation " program, now in its 18th year, has cumulatively raised over RMB 280 million, provided over 60 million nutritious meals, and modernized kitchen equipment in more than 1,600 rural schools.

" program, now in its 18th year, has cumulatively raised over RMB 280 million, provided over 60 million nutritious meals, and modernized kitchen equipment in more than 1,600 rural schools. In 2025, Pizza Hut launched the "Little Red Hat" youth volunteer program, encouraging young people to participate in environmental and community service activities.

"As we look ahead, our focus is clear: to grow with purpose, lead with responsibility and create long-term value across our ecosystem," said Joey Wat, CEO of Yum China. "Whether it is safeguarding food safety, empowering our employees, or driving decarbonization across the value chain, we strive to strengthen the connection between sustainable development and business performance. This alignment has been and will continue to be a core competitive advantage for us. We are confident in our ability to deliver meaningful and lasting impact for our stakeholders and for society."

Yum China continued to receive external recognition for its sustainability initiatives in 2025.

The Company was ranked industry No.1 in S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA) for the sixth consecutive year.

The Company also attained an "AA" rating in the MSCI ESG assessment.

The Company was named a certified Top Employer by Top Employers Institute for the eighth consecutive year, ranking first in China's restaurant industry for the fifth year in a row.

To learn more about Yum China's ESG efforts, please visit: https://www.yumchina.com/sustainability/en/home/Index

Read the full 2025 Sustainability Report Here

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. We intend all forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts and by the use of forward-looking words such as "expect," "expectation," "believe," "anticipate," "may," "could," "intend," "belief," "plan," "estimate," "target," "predict," "project," "likely," "will," "continue," "should," "forecast," "outlook," "commit" or similar terminology. These statements are based on current estimates and assumptions made by us in light of our experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors that we believe are appropriate and reasonable under the circumstances, but there can be no assurance that such estimates and assumptions will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of performance and are inherently subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict and could cause our actual results or events to differ materially from those indicated by those statements. We cannot assure you that any of our expectations, estimates or assumptions will be achieved. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are only made as of the date of this press release, and we disclaim any obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement to reflect subsequent events or circumstances, except as required by law. Numerous factors could cause our actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements. In addition, other risks and uncertainties not presently known to us or that we currently believe to be immaterial could affect the accuracy of any such forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements should be evaluated with the understanding of their inherent uncertainty. You should consult our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (including the information set forth under the captions "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q) for additional detail about factors that could affect our financial and other results.

About Yum China Holdings, Inc.

Yum China is the largest restaurant company in China with a mission to make every life taste beautiful. The Company operates over 18,000 restaurants under six brands across over 2,500 cities in China. KFC and Pizza Hut are the leading brands in the quick-service and casual dining restaurant spaces in China, respectively. In addition, Yum China has partnered with Lavazza to develop the Lavazza coffee concept in China. Little Sheep and Huang Ji Huang specialize in Chinese cuisine. Taco Bell offers innovative Mexican-inspired food. Yum China has a world-class, digitalized supply chain which includes an extensive network of logistics centers nationwide and an in-house supply chain management system. Its strong digital capabilities and loyalty program enable the Company to reach customers faster and serve them better. Yum China is a Fortune 500 company with the vision to be the world's most innovative pioneer in the restaurant industry. For more information, please visit http://ir.yumchina.com.

Contacts

Investor Relations Contact:

Tel: +86 21 2407 7556

[email protected]

Media Contact:

Tel: +86 21 2407 3824

[email protected]

SOURCE Yum China Holdings, Inc.