Yum China Included in Dow Jones Best-in-Class World Index (formerly DJSI World) for the Sixth Consecutive Year, Retaining Global Industry No. 1

SHANGHAI, May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: YUMC and HKEX: 9987, "Yum China" or the "Company") today announced that the Company has continued to be included in the Dow Jones Best-in-Class World Index (DJBIC World, formerly DJSI World) and the Dow Jones Best-in-Class Emerging Markets Index (DJBIC Emerging Markets, formerly DJSI Emerging Markets) for the sixth consecutive year. Notably, Yum China is the only consumer services company from mainland China to be included in the DJBIC World Index. This achievement underscores the Company's long-standing commitment and leading practices in environmental, social, and governance (ESG).

The Company's inclusion in the DJBIC indices is driven by its strong performance in the S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA). Yum China achieved a record-high score of 81 in the 2025 S&P Global CSA, ranking first globally in the Restaurants & Leisure Facilities industry for the sixth consecutive year, and was also named to the S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook. Of the 25 CSA evaluation criteria, Yum China ranked in the top 1% in 13 criteria, and achieved the highest score in the industry in 8 criteria, including Sustainable Raw Materials, Labor Practices, Customer Relations, and Privacy Protection, among others.

Furthermore, Yum China's outstanding sustainability performance continues to be recognized by other leading ESG agencies. In March 2026, the Company maintained its AA MSCI ESG Rating for the fifth consecutive year, highlighting its continued leadership within the restaurant industry.

Together, these recognitions reflect Yum China's long-term commitment and continued dedication to sustainability. As Yum China looks ahead, its focus is clear: to grow with purpose, lead with responsibility and create long-term value across its ecosystem. Whether it is safeguarding food safety, empowering its employees, or driving decarbonization across the value chain, the Company strives to strengthen the connection between sustainable development and business performance. This alignment has been and will continue to be a core competitive advantage for Yum China. The Company is confident in its ability to deliver meaningful and lasting impact for its stakeholders and for society.

To learn more about Yum China's ESG efforts,

please visit: https://www.yumchina.com/sustainability/en/home/Index

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. We intend all forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts and by the use of forward-looking words such as "expect," "expectation," "believe," "anticipate," "may," "could," "intend," "belief," "plan," "estimate," "target," "predict," "project," "likely," "will," "continue," "should," "forecast," "outlook," "commit" or similar terminology. These statements are based on current estimates and assumptions made by us in light of our experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors that we believe are appropriate and reasonable under the circumstances, but there can be no assurance that such estimates and assumptions will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of performance and are inherently subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict and could cause our actual results or events to differ materially from those indicated by those statements. We cannot assure you that any of our expectations, estimates or assumptions will be achieved. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are only made as of the date of this press release, and we disclaim any obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement to reflect subsequent events or circumstances, except as required by law. Numerous factors could cause our actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements. In addition, other risks and uncertainties not presently known to us or that we currently believe to be immaterial could affect the accuracy of any such forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements should be evaluated with the understanding of their inherent uncertainty. You should consult our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (including the information set forth under the captions "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q) for additional detail about factors that could affect our financial and other results.

About Yum China Holdings, Inc.

Yum China is the largest restaurant company in China with a mission to make every life taste beautiful. The Company operates over 18,000 restaurants under six brands across over 2,600 cities in China. KFC and Pizza Hut are the leading brands in the quick-service and casual dining restaurant spaces in China, respectively. In addition, Yum China has partnered with Lavazza to develop the Lavazza coffee concept in China. Little Sheep and Huang Ji Huang specialize in Chinese cuisine. Taco Bell offers innovative Mexican-inspired food. Yum China has a world-class, digitalized supply chain which includes an extensive network of logistics centers nationwide and an in-house supply chain management system. Its strong digital capabilities and loyalty program enable the Company to reach customers faster and serve them better. Yum China is a Fortune 500 company with the vision to be the world's most innovative pioneer in the restaurant industry. For more information, please visit http://ir.yumchina.com.

Contacts

Investor Relations Contact:

Tel: +86 21 2407 7556

[email protected]

Media Contact:

Tel: +86 21 2407 3824

[email protected]

SOURCE Yum China Holdings, Inc.