Yum China Launches Pizza Hut Book Donation and Exchange Program across China

Joey Wat, CEO of Yum China commented, "By pioneering innovative CSR programs like this, we aim to make a positive difference to the lives of our customers and the communities in which we operate. Using our strong brand and scale, Yum China is in a privileged position to support government initiatives to encourage reading in the long term."

Jeff Kuai, General Manager of Pizza Hut, said, "As a leading casual dining restaurant brand in China, Pizza Hut is well-positioned to help integrate reading into people's daily lives. We hope Pizza Hut's new book exchange center will ignite people's love for reading and learning, and provide a place for the community to connect and engage."

In collaboration with the Shenzhen Book Donation and Exchange Center, Yum China initiated a pilot program in November 2017 to promote and advocate the importance of reading through the establishment of a community reading center – the Shenzhen Pizza Hut Book Donation and Exchange Sub-Center. This center, located in the Shenzhen Pizza Hut Oriental Garden Restaurant, currently has over 2,000 books and offers services similar to a library, including book exchange and sharing services. After a successful pilot program, Yum China has started to roll out the Pizza Hut Book Donation and Exchange Program in major cities across China including Beijing, Guangzhou, Qingdao, Haikou and Nanning.

About Yum China Holdings, Inc.

Yum China Holdings, Inc. is a licensee of Yum! Brands in mainland China. It has exclusive rights in mainland China to KFC, China's leading quick-service restaurant brand, Pizza Hut, the leading casual dining restaurant brand in China, and Taco Bell, a Mexican-inspired quick-service restaurant brand. Yum China also owns the Little Sheep and East Dawning concepts outright.

