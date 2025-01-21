Yum China named as a "Top Employer" in China by Top Employers Institute for seventh consecutive year, achieving Top 2 national ranking

SHANGHAI, Jan. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- For the seventh consecutive year, Yum China Holdings, Inc. (the "Company" or "Yum China", NYSE: YUMC and HKEX: 9987) has been named as a "2025 China Top Employer" by the Top Employers Institute. Yum China placed second overall among 156 companies in China ranked — up from fourth last year — and was once again ranked first for the restaurant industry.

This continued recognition underscores Yum China's steadfast dedication to upholding its "People First" philosophy through fostering a supportive workplace and empowering its employees.

The Company is committed to embracing new technologies to develop innovative solutions that help to support employees while promoting sustainable business growth. As a pioneer in digital transformation, Yum China leverages AI to optimize demand forecasting, inventory management, crew scheduling, and production to empower frontline managers. In 2024, the Company launched its "Comprehensive Talent Development" program providing technology-enhanced all-around learning and development support for employees at all career stages from entry-level to management. The Company also continues to deepen the application of AI-Generated Content (AIGC) in its employee services. For example, Yum China's AIGC-enabled "MyService" provides 24/7 intelligent support for employees' HR-related questions, enhancing productivity and employee experience.

To attract the next generation of talent, Yum China has continued to make its recruitment process more engaging and interactive. In 2024, the Company introduced a metaverse space for its management trainee recruitment program, providing an exciting new way for applicants to learn about the Company's culture and history. Additionally, the Company's "gamified" online and offline interviews have received high praise from student applicants, further strengthening its appeal among Gen Z candidates.

Employee well-being remains a cornerstone of Yum China's "People First" philosophy. In 2025, the Company plans to further expand its "YUMC Care" benefits program, including increased medical coverage for over 10,000 frontline restaurant managers, and broaden its mutual aid fund to provide financial assistance to team leaders in need. These initiatives reflect Yum China's commitment to ensuring the safety, health, and well-being of its employees.

The Company also remains dedicated to recognizing the contributions of its restaurant general managers (RGMs), in line with its "RGM No.1" principle. In December, the Company welcomed more than 11,000 RGMs to its annual RGM Convention in Hong Kong.

Looking ahead, Yum China remains continuously focused on improving employee engagement and well-being. Through incorporating feedback from initiatives such as employee surveys and events like the RGM Convention, the Company continues to refine its programs to meet the evolving needs of its dynamic workforce.

