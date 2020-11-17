Yum China Named Industry Leader in 2020 Dow Jones Sustainability Index

SHANGHAI, Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Yum China Holdings, Inc. (the "Company" or "Yum China",NYSE: YUMC and HKEX: 9987) has been named the Industry Leader for the Restaurant & Leisure Facilities Industry in the 2020 Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI). Yum China has also been selected as the member of 2020 DJSI World and DJSI Emerging Markets.

Yum China earned an impressive total score of 73 out of 100 points, compared with an industry average of 22 points. This reflects the Company's strong performance across economic, environmental and social dimensions, receiving industry best scores in a number of criteria, including supply chain management, risk & crisis management, brand management, packaging as well as labor practice indicators.

"It is an honor to be named as an Industry Leader in this prestigious list of global sustainability leaders," said Joey Wat, CEO of Yum China. "As China's leading restaurant company, this latest recognition is testament to our on-going commitment to working with stakeholders across the value chain to promote economic, social, and environmental sustainability."

Launched in 1999, the DJSI is one of the world's foremost sustainability indices, analyzing more than 7,300 companies representing approximately 95% of global market capitalization. The DJSI World recognizes the top 10 percent of companies in the S&P Global Broad Market Index for performance on environmental, social and governance (ESG) issues, while the DJSI Emerging Markets rewards the top 10% of the largest 800 companies in 20 emerging markets based on long-term ESG criteria.

"We congratulate Yum China for being included in the DJSI World & Emerging Markets. A DJSI distinction is a reflection of being a sustainability leader in your industry. With a record number of companies participating in the 2020 Corporate Sustainability Assessment and more stringent rules for inclusion this year, this sets your company apart and rewards your continued commitment to people and planet," said Manjit Jus, Global Head of ESG Research and Data, S&P Global.

As China's largest restaurant company in terms of system sales, Yum China has a long-standing commitment to sustainability. Yum China's sustainability strategy, "Creating a Responsible Ecosystem" (CARE), is fully integrated with the Company's long-term business growth strategy and has for many years driven the continuous improvement of the Company's ESG performance. By making sustainable development an integral part of business operations, Yum China is committed to providing safe and nutritious food for customers, while promoting mutually beneficial stakeholder relationships, thereby enhancing the Company's long-term value.

For more information on Yum China's corporate sustainability and CSR initiatives, please visit http://www.yumchina.com/respIndex

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts and by the use of forward-looking words such as "expect," "expectation," "believe," "anticipate," "may," "could," "intend," "belief," "plan," "estimate," "target," "predict," "likely," "will," "should," "forecast," "outlook," "look forward to" or similar terminology. These statements are based on current estimates and assumptions made by us in light of our experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors that we believe are appropriate and reasonable under the circumstances, but there can be no assurance that such estimates and assumptions will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of performance and are inherently subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict and could cause our actual results to differ materially from those indicated by those statements. We cannot assure you that any of our expectations, estimates or assumptions will be achieved. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are only made as of the date of this press release, and we disclaim any obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement to reflect subsequent events or circumstances, except as required by law. All forward-looking statements should be evaluated with the understanding of their inherent uncertainty. You should consult our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (including the information set forth under the captions "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations " in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q) for additional detail about factors that could affect our financial and other results.

About Yum China Holdings, Inc.

Yum China Holdings, Inc. is a licensee of Yum! Brands in mainland China. It has exclusive rights in mainland China to KFC, China's leading quick-service restaurant brand, Pizza Hut, the leading casual dining restaurant brand in China, and Taco Bell, a California-based restaurant chain serving innovative Mexican-inspired food. Yum China also owns the Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, East Dawning and COFFii & JOY concepts outright. Yum China also partners with Lavazza to explore and develop the Lavazza coffee shop concept in China. The Company had 10,150 restaurants in over 1,400 cities at the end of September 2020. Yum China ranked # 361 on the Fortune 500 list for 2020. In 2020, Yum China was named to the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index and was certified as a Top Employer 2020 in China by the Top Employers Institute, both for the second consecutive year. For more information, please visit http://ir.yumchina.com.

