Yum China Receives Best Community Program Award at Global CSR Summit

"We are honored to be the recipient of the Best Community Program Award at this year's Global CSR Summit and Awards," said Joey Wat, CEO of Yum China. "Using our scale and network to give back to the communities in which we operate is core to our commitment to building a sustainable and socially relevant business. The One Yuan Donation program shows that through donating even a single yuan, collectively, we can have a powerful and tangible impact on the lives of children living in impoverished communities in China."

Founded in partnership with the China Foundation for Poverty Alleviation (CFPA) in 2008, the One Yuan Donation program has become one of the largest public donation campaigns in China. It was also one of the first CSR programs in China to demonstrate that anyone can make an impact on society. Every year, the program runs in all KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell and East Dawning restaurants across China for up to 3 weeks, encouraging customers and employees to donate a single yuan to enrich the diets of children in impoverished regions.

Since its inception, the initiative has raised over RMB 170 million, provided more than 37.4 million nutritious meals, and helped to deliver "Love Kitchen" equipment to 860 schools across China, benefiting more than 547,000 students from 10 provinces including Sichuan, Yunnan, Guizhou, Hubei, Guangxi, Hunan, Fujian, Hebei, Xinjiang and Heilongjiang. The program increasingly provides nutritional education to ensure children have a better understanding of the value of a nutritious diet and the benefits that it has on overall health and well-being.

About Yum China Holdings, Inc.

Yum China Holdings, Inc. is a licensee of Yum! Brands in mainland China. It has exclusive rights in mainland China to KFC, China's leading quick-service restaurant brand, Pizza Hut, the leading casual dining restaurant brand in China, and Taco Bell, a Mexican-inspired quick-service restaurant brand. Yum China also owns the Little Sheep and East Dawning concepts outright.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/yum-china-receives-best-community-program-award-at-global-csr-summit-300634609.html

SOURCE Yum China Holdings, Inc