Yum China Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results

Total Revenues grew 29%. System Sales grew 14% and Same-Store Sales were up 5% in constant currency

Opened 404 new stores; Total stores reached 11,023, an increase of 1,069 stores year over year

Reported $233 million Operating Profit

SHANGHAI, July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Yum China Holdings, Inc. (the "Company" or "Yum China") (NYSE: YUMC and HKEX: 9987) today reported unaudited results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021.

Impact of COVID-19 Outbreak and Mitigation Efforts

Second quarter operations improved from a year ago. System sales and operating profit grew year over year. System sales growth was led by accelerated new store openings and same-store sales growth. Operating profit growth was further driven by lower commodity prices, and productivity improvements.

The COVID-19 pandemic continued to impact the Company's operations and results in the second quarter. Same-store sales recovery to pre-COVID levels was interrupted by the Delta variant outbreak in southern China, which started in late May. Local authorities tightened preventive health measures and social distancing requirements. Many communities were locked down. At the peak of this outbreak, approximately 400 of our restaurants were either temporarily closed or provided delivery and takeaway services only. This represents nearly 30% of our restaurants in Guangdong province, which has two of the four tier one cities in China, is the largest economy in China and one of Yum China's largest markets. Across China, cautious consumer behavior persists as sporadic outbreaks remind consumers of the lingering risks. Same-store dine-in volume is still well below 2019 levels while off-premise occasions continue to grow rapidly. Overall, the pace of recovery varied by region with eastern and western China recovering relatively faster.

Traffic at our transportation and tourist locations improved from the first quarter but remained well below pre-COVID levels. According to government statistics, tourism spending for the three holidays in the second quarter was still down 20% to 40% compared to 2019. The impact was more pronounced for KFC, with its higher mix of stores in transportation and tourist locations.

As we entered July, traffic and sales continue to be pressured by lingering effects of COVID-19, such as reduced travel, a shortened school holiday and regional outbreaks in Yunnan. The latest outbreak in Nanjing, the capital city of Jiangsu province, is still evolving. The Company continues to expect that a full recovery of same-store sales will take time, with the recovery path impacted by regional resurgences and the corresponding public health measures. We will continue to focus on the elements of the business under our control, such as food innovation, compelling value propositions, a focus on customer experience, and operating efficiency, to drive sales and protect margins.

Second Quarter Highlights

Total revenues increased 29% year over year to $2.45 billion from $1.90 billion (a 17% increase excluding foreign currency translation ("F/X")).

increased 29% year over year to from (a 17% increase excluding foreign currency translation ("F/X")). Total system sales increased 14% year over year, with increases of 14% at KFC and 16% at Pizza Hut, excluding F/X.

increased 14% year over year, with increases of 14% at KFC and 16% at Pizza Hut, excluding F/X. Same-store sales increased 5% year over year, with increases of 4% at KFC and 11% at Pizza Hut, excluding F/X.

increased 5% year over year, with increases of 4% at KFC and 11% at Pizza Hut, excluding F/X. Opened 404 new stores during the quarter.

during the quarter. Total store count reached 11,023 as of June 30, 2021 , an increase of 1,069 stores over the past year.

reached 11,023 as of , an increase of 1,069 stores over the past year. Restaurant margin was 15.8%, compared with 13.7% in the prior year period.

was 15.8%, compared with 13.7% in the prior year period. Operating Profit increased 83% year over year to $233 million from $128 million (a 65% increase excluding F/X).

increased 83% year over year to from (a 65% increase excluding F/X). Adjusted Operating Profit increased 80% year over year to $237 million from $132 million (a 63% increase excluding F/X).

increased 80% year over year to from (a 63% increase excluding F/X). Effective tax rate was 24.8%.

Net Income increased 37% to $181 million from $132 million in the prior year period, primarily due to the increase in Operating Profit.

increased 37% to from in the prior year period, primarily due to the increase in Operating Profit. Adjusted Net Income increased 36% to $185 million from $136 million in the prior year period (a 72% increase excluding the net gains of $5 million and $31 million in the second quarter of 2021 and 2020, respectively, from our mark-to-market equity investments; a 55% increase if further excluding F/X).

increased 36% to from in the prior year period (a 72% increase excluding the net gains of and in the second quarter of 2021 and 2020, respectively, from our mark-to-market equity investments; a 55% increase if further excluding F/X). Dilute d EPS increased 24% to $0.42 from $0.34 in the prior year period.

increased 24% to from in the prior year period. Adjusted Diluted EPS increased 20% to $0.42 from $0.35 in the prior year period (a 52% increase excluding the net gains from our mark-to-market equity investments in the second quarter of 2021 and 2020; a 37% increase if further excluding F/X).

increased 20% to from in the prior year period (a 52% increase excluding the net gains from our mark-to-market equity investments in the second quarter of 2021 and 2020; a 37% increase if further excluding F/X). Results include the consolidation of Huang Ji Huang since April 2020 , and Suzhou KFC since August 2020 .

Key Financial Results





































































Second Quarter 2021



Year to Date Ended 6/30/2021



% Change



% Change



System

Sales

Same-

Store Sales

Net New

Units

Operating

Profit



System

Sales

Same-

Store Sales

Net New

Units

Operating

Profit

Yum China +14

+5

+11

+83



+24

+8

+11

+156

KFC +14

+4

+13

+50



+19

+5

+13

+81

Pizza Hut +16

+11

+7

+151



+33

+23

+7

NM







Second Quarter





Year to Date Ended 6/30

(in US$ million, except











% Change















% Change

per share data and percentages)

2021



2020

Reported

Ex F/X





2021



2020

Reported

Ex F/X

Operating Profit $ 233

$ 128

+83

+65



$ 575

$ 225

+156

+134

Adjusted Operating Profit(1) $ 237

$ 132

+80

+63



$ 582

$ 230

+153

+132

Net Income $ 181

$ 132

+37

+24



$ 411

$ 194

+112

+93

Adjusted Net Income(1) $ 185

$ 136

+36

+23



$ 418

$ 199

+110

+92

Basic Earnings Per Common Share $ 0.43

$ 0.35

+23

+11



$ 0.98

$ 0.51

+92

+75

Adjusted Basic Earnings Per









































Common Share(1) $ 0.44

$ 0.36

+22

+11



$ 0.99

$ 0.53

+87

+72

Diluted Earnings Per Common Share $ 0.42

$ 0.34

+24

+12



$ 0.95

$ 0.50

+90

+72

Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per









































Common Share(1) $ 0.42

$ 0.35

+20

+9



$ 0.96

$ 0.51

+88

+73













































(1) See "Reconciliation of Reported GAAP Results to non-GAAP Adjusted Measures" included in the accompanying tables of this release for further details. Note: All comparisons are versus the same period a year ago. NM refers to not meaningful. Percentages may not recompute due to rounding. System sales and same-store sales percentages exclude the impact of F/X. Effective January 1, 2018, temporary store closures are normalized in the same-store sales calculation by excluding the period during which stores are temporarily closed.

CEO and CFO Comments

Joey Wat, CEO of Yum China, commented, "We delivered another quarter of solid performance. Pizza Hut achieved stellar performance and is expected to become another growth engine. KFC remained resilient and drove robust system sales and operating profit growth. Yum China continues to accelerate store network expansion. In less than one year, we increased total store count from 10,000 to over 11,000 stores. With 719 gross new stores opened in the first half, we now expect to open around 1,300 new stores in 2021. In addition to unit growth, we are focused on driving consumers back to the stores with our great food and compelling value offers. We are also capturing off-premise demand with our hybrid delivery model and increasing network density. Leveraging our vast membership base and digital platform, we are more nimble than ever."

Wat continued, "Despite the challenges posed by the pandemic, we are well-positioned to capture the market opportunities in China. Consumers love the delicious food and value-for-money that KFC and Pizza Hut offer. COFFii & JOY and Lavazza are also making good progress. Our digital platform and operational excellence help to enhance customer experience. We are committed and confident in achieving sustainable growth for many years to come."

Andy Yeung, CFO of Yum China, added, "We achieved solid system sales and operating profit growth, both comparing to the prior year and to pre-pandemic 2019 levels, even though the recovery trajectory in the quarter was disrupted by the Delta variant outbreak in southern China. On a two-year basis, Pizza Hut's system sales growth returned to positive and KFC's system sales grew an impressive 7% led by rapid new store openings. Our strong operating profit growth reflected operational excellence and continued improvement in operating efficiency."

Yeung continued, "With the lingering effects of the pandemic, we continue to expect full recovery of same-store sales to pre-pandemic 2019 levels to take time, with a recovery path that is nonlinear and uneven. We plan to invest more in marketing, value proposition and customer service to drive traffic. In addition, rising commodity prices will become a headwind and likely turn into inflationary pressure in the later part of this year. Recent wage increases will also put more pressure on the margins for the balance of the year. Nevertheless, we are committed to driving long-term returns for our shareholders. After careful deliberations that balanced the COVID-19 risks and our strong liquidity position, the Board of Directors has approved the resumption of share repurchases."

Dividends and Share Repurchases

The Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.12 per share on Yum China's common stock, payable as of the close of business on September 16, 2021 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on August 25, 2021 .

per share on common stock, payable as of the close of business on to shareholders of record as of the close of business on . The Board of Directors has approved the resumption of share repurchases.

Digital and Delivery

The KFC and Pizza Hut loyalty programs exceeded 330 million members combined as of quarter-end. Member sales accounted for approximately 61% of system sales in the second quarter of 2021.

Delivery contributed approximately 30% of KFC and Pizza Hut's Company sales in the second quarter of 2021, an increase of approximately one percentage point from the prior year period as consumers are still cautious about dine-in.

Digital orders, including delivery, mobile orders and kiosk orders, accounted for approximately 85% of KFC and Pizza Hut's Company sales in the second quarter of 2021.

KFC and Pizza Hut Total

Second Quarter



Year to Date Ended 6/30





2021



2020



2021



2020

Member count (as of period-end)

330 million+



265 million+



330 million+



265 million+

Member sales as % of system sales

~61%



~62%



~61%



~61%

Delivery as % of Company sales

~30%



~29%



~31%



~32%

Digital orders as % of Company sales

~85%



~80%



~85%



~80%



New-Unit Development and Asset Upgrade

The Company opened 404 new stores in the second quarter of 2021, mainly driven by development of the KFC brand and acceleration of the Pizza Hut brand.

The Company remodeled 316 stores in the second quarter of 2021.





New Units





Restaurant Count







Second Quarter



Year to Date





As of June 30







2021



Ended 6/30/2021





2021



2020



Yum China



404





719







11,023





9,954



KFC

280



533







7,609





6,749



Pizza Hut

64



108







2,425





2,258



Others(2)



60





78







989





947





(2) Others include Taco Bell, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, East Dawning, COFFii & JOY and Lavazza.

Restaurant Margin

Restaurant margin was 15.8% in the second quarter of 2021, compared with 13.7% in the prior year period, primarily attributable to improvement in sales, favorable commodity prices and higher productivity, partially offset by lower temporary relief provided by landlords and government agencies and wage inflation.



Second Quarter





Year to Date Ended 6/30







2021



2020



ppts change





2021



2020



ppts change



Yum China



15.8%





13.7%





+2.1







17.3%





12.2%





+5.1



KFC



16.8%





14.6%





+2.2







18.4%





14.1%





+4.3



Pizza Hut



13.1%





11.2%





+1.9







14.2%





6.4%





+7.8





2021 Outlook

The Company is updating the following fiscal year 2021 targets:

To open approximately 1,300 gross new stores, an increase compared to the original target of 1,000, primarily due to the acceleration of KFC and Pizza Hut store expansion.

To make capital expenditures of approximately $700 -800 million, an increase compared to the original target of $600 million , as a result of additional new stores and stepped-up investment in infrastructure and digitalization.

Other Updates

On June 8, 2021 , the Company announced that it has signed the Business Ambition for 1.5 o C Commitment Letter, as part of the global Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi). In committing to the SBTi, the Company pledges to align its business with the most ambitious aim of the Paris Agreement, to limit global temperature rise to 1.5 o C above pre-industrial levels and reach net-zero global emissions by 2050. The Company will also disclose its climate impact through CDP.

, the Company announced that it has signed the Business Ambition for 1.5 C Commitment Letter, as part of the global Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi). In committing to the SBTi, the Company pledges to align its business with the most ambitious aim of the Paris Agreement, to limit global temperature rise to 1.5 C above pre-industrial levels and reach net-zero global emissions by 2050. The Company will also disclose its climate impact through CDP. On June 18, 2021 , the Company issued its 2020 Sustainability Report, which highlights Yum China's commitment to sustainability and provides an overview of progress made in 2020 towards its sustainability goals.

, the Company issued its 2020 Sustainability Report, which highlights commitment to sustainability and provides an overview of progress made in 2020 towards its sustainability goals. The Company will host a virtual Investor Day on Thursday, September 23, 2021 ( Beijing /Hong Kong Time). A webcast will be available at Yum China's Investor Relations website at http://ir.yumchina.com .

Note on Non-GAAP Adjusted Measures

Reported GAAP results include Special Items, which are excluded from non-GAAP adjusted measures. Special Items are not allocated to any segment and therefore only impact reported GAAP results of Yum China. See "Reconciliation of Reported GAAP Results to Non-GAAP Adjusted Measures" within this release.

Conference Call

Yum China's management will hold an earnings conference call at 8:00 p.m. U.S. Eastern Time on Wednesday, July 28, 2021 (8:00 a.m. Beijing/Hong Kong Time on Thursday, July 29, 2021).

A live webcast of the call may be accessed at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/mn2iyycc .

To join by phone, please register in advance of the conference through the link provided below. Upon registering, you will be provided with participant dial-in numbers, a passcode and a unique registrant ID.

Pre-registration Link: http://apac.directeventreg.com/registration/event/5196089

Conference ID: 5196089

A replay of the conference call will be available two hours after the call ends until 10:00 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time on Thursday, August 5, 2021 (10:00 p.m. Beijing/Hong Kong Time on Thursday, August 5, 2021) and may be accessed by phone at the following numbers:

U.S.: 1 855 452 5696

Mainland China: 400 602 2065 or 800 870 0206

Hong Kong: +852 3051 2780

U.K.: 0808 234 0072

International: +61 2 8199 0299

Replay access code: 5196089

Additionally, this earnings release, the accompanying slides, a live webcast and an archived webcast of this conference call will be available at Yum China's Investor Relations website at http://ir.yumchina.com .

For important news and information regarding Yum China, including our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, visit Yum China's Investor Relations website at http://ir.yumchina.com . Yum China uses this website as a primary channel for disclosing key information to its investors, some of which may contain material and previously non-public information.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, including under "2021 Outlook." We intend all forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts and by the use of forward-looking words such as "expect," "expectation," "believe," "anticipate," "may," "could," "intend," "belief," "plan," "estimate," "target," "predict," "project," "likely," "will," "continue," "should," "forecast," "outlook" or similar terminology. These statements are based on current estimates and assumptions made by us in light of our experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors that we believe are appropriate and reasonable under the circumstances, but there can be no assurance that such estimates and assumptions will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding the future strategies, growth, business plans, investment, dividend and share repurchase plans, earnings, performance and returns of Yum China, anticipated effects of population and macroeconomic trends, the expected impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the anticipated effects of our innovation, digital and delivery capabilities and investments on growth and beliefs regarding the long-term drivers of Yum China's business. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of performance and are inherently subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict and could cause our actual results or events to differ materially from those indicated by those statements. We cannot assure you that any of our expectations, estimates or assumptions will be achieved. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are only made as of the date of this press release, and we disclaim any obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement to reflect subsequent events or circumstances, except as required by law. Numerous factors could cause our actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements, including, without limitation: whether we are able to achieve development goals at the times and in the amounts currently anticipated, if at all, the success of our marketing campaigns and product innovation, our ability to maintain food safety and quality control systems, changes in public health conditions, including the COVID-19 pandemic and regional resurgences, our ability to control costs and expenses, including tax costs, as well as changes in political, economic and regulatory conditions in China. In addition, other risks and uncertainties not presently known to us or that we currently believe to be immaterial could affect the accuracy of any such forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements should be evaluated with the understanding of their inherent uncertainty. You should consult our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (including the information set forth under the captions "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q) for additional detail about factors that could affect our financial and other results.

About Yum China Holdings, Inc.

Yum China Holdings, Inc. is a licensee of Yum! Brands in mainland China. It has exclusive rights in mainland China to KFC, China's leading quick-service restaurant brand, Pizza Hut, the leading casual dining restaurant brand in China, and Taco Bell, a California-based restaurant chain serving innovative Mexican-inspired food. Yum China also owns the Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, East Dawning and COFFii & JOY concepts outright. In addition, Yum China has partnered with Lavazza to explore and develop the Lavazza coffee shop concept in China. The Company had 11,023 restaurants in over 1,500 cities at the end of June 2021. Yum China ranked # 363 on the Fortune 500 list and was named to TIME100 Most Influential Companies list in 2021. Yum China has been named the Industry Leader for the Restaurant & Leisure Facilities Industry in the 2020 Dow Jones Sustainability Indices. In 2021, Yum China was named to the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index and was certified as a Top Employer 2021 in China by the Top Employers Institute, both for the third consecutive year. For more information, please visit http://ir.yumchina.com .

Yum China Holdings, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (in US$ million, except per share data) (unaudited)





Quarter Ended



% Change

Year to Date Ended



% Change





6/30/2021



6/30/2020



B/(W)

6/30/2021



6/30/2020



B/(W)

Revenues





















































Company sales

$ 2,233



$ 1,692





32





$ 4,564



$ 3,240





41





Franchise fees and income



38





37





4







80





72





11





Revenues from transactions with franchisees and unconsolidated affiliates



164





157





5







335





318





6





Other revenues



16





16





(1)







29





26





11





Total revenues



2,451





1,902





29







5,008





3,656





37





Costs and Expenses, Net





















































Company restaurants





















































Food and paper



686





556





(23)







1,390





1,051





(32)





Payroll and employee benefits



540





384





(41)







1,084





778





(39)





Occupancy and other operating expenses



653





521





(25)







1,301





1,015





(28)





Company restaurant expenses



1,879





1,461





(29)







3,775





2,844





(33)





General and administrative expenses



136





113





(19)







266





212





(25)





Franchise expenses



16





16





2







33





33





3





Expenses for transactions with franchisees and unconsolidated affiliates



160





160





—







329





316





(4)





Other operating costs and expenses



13





13





(4)







24





23





(5)





Closures and impairment expenses, net



13





21





39







11





29





62





Other expenses (income), net



1





(10)



NM







(5)





(26)





(82)





Total costs and expenses, net



2,218





1,774





(25)







4,433





3,431





(29)





Operating Profit



233





128





83







575





225





156





Interest income, net



16





8





85







31





17





77





Investment gain (loss)



8





45





(83)







(4)





37



NM





Income Before Income Taxes



257





181





42







602





279





115





Income tax provision



(64)





(45)





(39)







(166)





(77)





(113)





Net income – including noncontrolling interests



193





136





42







436





202





116





Net income – noncontrolling interests



12





4





(229)







25





8





(216)





Net Income – Yum China Holdings, Inc.

$ 181



$ 132





37





$ 411



$ 194





112





Effective tax rate



24.8 %



25.2 %



0.4

ppts.



27.6 %



27.8 %



0.2

ppts.

























































Basic Earnings Per Common Share

$ 0.43



$ 0.35













$ 0.98



$ 0.51













Weighted-average shares outstanding (in millions)



421





377















420





376





































































Diluted Earnings Per Common Share

$ 0.42



$ 0.34













$ 0.95



$ 0.50













Weighted-average shares outstanding (in millions)



435





388















434





387





































































Cash Dividends Declared Per Common Share

$ 0.12



$ -













$ 0.24



$ 0.12





































































Company sales



100.0 %



100.0 %













100.0 %



100.0 %











Food and paper



30.7





32.9





2.2

ppts.



30.5





32.4





1.9

ppts.

Payroll and employee benefits



24.2





22.7





(1.5)

ppts.



23.8





24.0





0.2

ppts.

Occupancy and other operating expenses



29.3





30.7





1.4

ppts.



28.4





31.4





3.0

ppts.

Restaurant margin



15.8 %



13.7 %



2.1

ppts.



17.3 %



12.2 %



5.1

ppts.

Operating margin



10.4 %



7.5 %



2.9

ppts.



12.6 %



7.0 %



5.6

ppts.



Percentages may not recompute due to rounding.

Yum China Holdings, Inc. KFC Operating Results (in US$ million) (unaudited)





Quarter Ended



% Change

Year to Date Ended



% Change





6/30/2021



6/30/2020



B/(W)

6/30/2021



6/30/2020



B/(W)

Revenues





















































Company sales

$ 1,687



$ 1,260





34





$ 3,470



$ 2,480





40





Franchise fees and income



30





32





(3)







63





65





(2)





Revenues from transactions with franchisees and unconsolidated affiliates



14





15





(5)







29





31





(5)





Other revenues



3





—



NM







4





—



NM





Total revenues



1,734





1,307





33







3,566





2,576





38





Costs and Expenses, Net





















































Company restaurants





















































Food and paper



522





419





(25)







1,062





811





(31)





Payroll and employee benefits



391





271





(44)







789





558





(42)





Occupancy and other operating expenses



490





387





(27)







980





762





(29)





Company restaurant expenses



1,403





1,077





(30)







2,831





2,131





(33)





General and administrative expenses



58





42





(38)







113





88





(28)





Franchise expenses



15





16





2







31





32





3





Expenses for transactions with franchisees and unconsolidated affiliates



14





15





6







29





31





6





Other operating costs and expenses



1





—



NM







1





—



NM





Closures and impairment expenses, net



6





10





36







6





11





43





Other income, net



(3)





(12)





(76)







(12)





(29)





(58)





Total costs and expenses, net



1,494





1,148





(30)







2,999





2,264





(33)





Operating Profit

$ 240



$ 159





50





$ 567



$ 312





81





Company sales



100.0 %



100.0 %













100.0 %



100.0 %











Food and paper



30.9





33.3





2.4

ppts.



30.6





32.7





2.1

ppts.

Payroll and employee benefits



23.2





21.5





(1.7)

ppts.



22.7





22.5





(0.2)

ppts.

Occupancy and other operating expenses



29.1





30.6





1.5

ppts.



28.3





30.7





2.4

ppts.

Restaurant margin



16.8 %



14.6 %



2.2

ppts.



18.4 %



14.1 %



4.3

ppts.

Operating margin



14.2 %



12.6 %



1.6

ppts.



16.3 %



12.6 %



3.7

ppts.



Percentages may not recompute due to rounding.

Yum China Holdings, Inc. Pizza Hut Operating Results (in US$ million) (unaudited)





Quarter Ended



% Change

Year to Date Ended



% Change





6/30/2021



6/30/2020



B/(W)

6/30/2021



6/30/2020



B/(W)

Revenues





















































Company sales

$ 533



$ 422





26





$ 1,071



$ 744





44





Franchise fees and income



2





1





32







4





2





56





Revenues from transactions with franchisees and unconsolidated affiliates



2





1





76







3





2





83





Other revenues



1





—



NM







1





—



NM





Total revenues



538





424





26







1,079





748





44





Costs and Expenses, Net





















































Company restaurants





















































Food and paper



160





134





(20)







320





236





(36)





Payroll and employee benefits



146





111





(32)







289





215





(34)





Occupancy and other operating expenses



157





130





(20)







310





245





(26)





Company restaurant expenses



463





375





(24)







919





696





(32)





General and administrative expenses



28





23





(19)







53





47





(12)





Franchise expenses



1





—





(32)







2





1





(35)





Expenses for transactions with franchisees and unconsolidated affiliates



2





1





(72)







3





2





(73)





Closures and impairment expenses, net



5





10





49







3





15





79





Total costs and expenses, net



499





409





(22)







980





761





(29)





Operating Profit (Loss)

$ 39



$ 15





151





$ 99



$ (13)



NM





Company sales



100.0 %



100.0 %













100.0 %



100.0 %











Food and paper



30.1





31.8





1.7

ppts.



29.9





31.7





1.8

ppts.

Payroll and employee benefits



27.4





26.1





(1.3)

ppts.



26.9





28.8





1.9

ppts.

Occupancy and other operating expenses



29.4





30.9





1.5

ppts.



29.0





33.1





4.1

ppts.

Restaurant margin



13.1 %



11.2 %



1.9

ppts.



14.2 %



6.4 %



7.8

ppts.

Operating margin



7.2 %



3.6 %



3.6

ppts.



9.2 %



(1.7) %



10.9

ppts.



Percentages may not recompute due to rounding.

Yum China Holdings, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in US$ million)





6/30/2021



12/31/2020





(Unaudited)









ASSETS















Current Assets















Cash and cash equivalents

$ 1,209



$ 1,158

Short-term investments



3,139





3,105

Accounts receivable, net



105





99

Inventories, net



380





398

Prepaid expenses and other current assets



207





176

Total Current Assets



5,040





4,936

Property, plant and equipment, net



1,822





1,765

Operating lease right-of-use assets



2,205





2,164

Goodwill



841





832

Intangible assets, net



228





246

Deferred income tax assets



73





98

Investments in unconsolidated affiliates



301





85

Other assets



794





749

Total Assets



11,304





10,875



















LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE NONCONTROLLING INTEREST AND EQUITY















Current Liabilities















Accounts payable and other current liabilities



2,042





1,995

Income taxes payable



74





72

Total Current Liabilities



2,116





2,067

Non-current operating lease liabilities



1,941





1,915

Non-current finance lease obligations



28





28

Deferred income tax liabilities



232





227

Other liabilities



159





167

Total Liabilities



4,476





4,404



















Redeemable Noncontrolling Interest



12





12



















Equity















Common stock, $0.01 par value; 1,000 million shares authorized; 441 million shares and 440 million shares issued at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively; 421 million shares and 420 million shares outstanding at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively



4





4

Treasury stock



(728)





(728)

Additional paid-in capital



4,679





4,658

Retained earnings



2,415





2,105

Accumulated other comprehensive income



205





167

Total Yum China Holdings, Inc. Stockholders' Equity



6,575





6,206

Noncontrolling interests



241





253

Total Equity



6,816





6,459

Total Liabilities, Redeemable Noncontrolling Interest and Equity

$ 11,304



$ 10,875





















Yum China Holdings, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in US$ million) (unaudited)









Year to Date Ended







6/30/2021

6/30/2020 Cash Flows – Operating Activities





















Net income – including noncontrolling interests



$ 436





$ 202



Depreciation and amortization





252







214



Non-cash operating lease cost





204







178



Closures and impairment expenses





11







29



Investment loss (gain)





4







(37)



Equity income from investments in unconsolidated affiliates





(27)







(34)



Distributions of income received from unconsolidated affiliates





21







25



Deferred income taxes





29







6



Share-based compensation expense





25







17



Changes in accounts receivable





(5)







6



Changes in inventories





22







35



Changes in prepaid expenses and other current assets





8







17



Changes in accounts payable and other current liabilities





16







(16)



Changes in income taxes payable





1







17



Changes in non-current operating lease liabilities





(204)







(194)



Other, net





(20)







(13)



Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities





773







452



Cash Flows – Investing Activities





















Capital spending





(303)







(185)



Purchases of short-term investments





(2,824)







(1,093)



Purchase of long-term time deposits





(25)







(57)



Maturities of short-term investments





2,801







662



Contribution to unconsolidated affiliates





—







(13)



Acquisition of business, net of cash acquired





—







(177)



Investment in equity securities





(261)







—



Disposal of equity securities





—







54



Other, net





1







48



Net Cash Used in Investing Activities





(611)







(761)



Cash Flows – Financing Activities





















Repurchase of shares of common stock





—







(8)



Cash dividends paid on common stock





(101)







(45)



Dividends paid to noncontrolling interests





(14)







(7)



Other, net





(4)







1



Net Cash Used in Financing Activities





(119)







(59)



Effect of Exchange Rates on Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash





8







(6)



Net Increase (Decrease) in Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash





51







(374)



Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash - Beginning of Period





1,158







1,055



Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash - End of Period



$ 1,209





$ 681





In this press release:

The Company provides certain percentage changes excluding the impact of foreign currency translation ("F/X"). These amounts are derived by translating current year results at prior year average exchange rates. We believe the elimination of the F/X impact provides better year-to-year comparability without the distortion of foreign currency fluctuations.

System sales growth reflects the results of all restaurants regardless of ownership, including Company-owned, franchise and unconsolidated affiliate restaurants that operate our restaurant concepts, except for non-Company-owned restaurants for which we do not receive a sales-based royalty. Sales of franchise and unconsolidated affiliate restaurants typically generate ongoing franchise fees for the Company at an average rate of approximately 6% of system sales. Franchise and unconsolidated affiliate restaurant sales are not included in Company sales in the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income; however, the franchise fees are included in the Company's revenues. We believe system sales growth is useful to investors as a significant indicator of the overall strength of our business as it incorporates all of our revenue drivers, Company and franchise same-store sales as well as net unit growth.

Effective January 1, 2018 , the Company revised its definition of same-store sales growth to represent the estimated percentage change in sales of food of all restaurants in the Company system that have been open prior to the first day of our prior fiscal year, excluding the period during which stores are temporarily closed. We refer to these as our "base" stores. Previously, same-store sales growth represented the estimated percentage change in sales of all restaurants in the Company system that have been open for one year or more, including stores temporarily closed, and the base stores changed on a rolling basis from month to month. This revision was made to align with how management measures performance internally and focuses on trends of a more stable base of stores.

, the Company revised its definition of same-store sales growth to represent the estimated percentage change in sales of food of all restaurants in the Company system that have been open prior to the first day of our prior fiscal year, excluding the period during which stores are temporarily closed. We refer to these as our "base" stores. Previously, same-store sales growth represented the estimated percentage change in sales of all restaurants in the Company system that have been open for one year or more, including stores temporarily closed, and the base stores changed on a rolling basis from month to month. This revision was made to align with how management measures performance internally and focuses on trends of a more stable base of stores. Company sales represent revenues from Company-owned restaurants. Company Restaurant profit ("Restaurant profit") is defined as Company sales less expenses incurred directly by our Company-owned restaurants in generating Company sales. Company restaurant margin percentage is defined as Restaurant profit divided by Company sales.

Reconciliation of Reported GAAP Results to Non-GAAP Adjusted Measures

(in millions, except per share data)

(unaudited)

In addition to the results provided in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP") in this press release, the Company provides non-GAAP measures adjusted for Special Items, which include Adjusted Operating Profit, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Earnings Per Common Share ("EPS"), Adjusted Effective Tax Rate and Adjusted EBITDA, which we define as net income including noncontrolling interests adjusted for income tax, interest income, net, investment gain or loss, certain non-cash expenses, consisting of depreciation and amortization as well as store impairment charges, and Special Items.

The following table set forth the reconciliation of the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures to the non-GAAP adjusted financial measures.





Quarter Ended



Year to Date Ended







6/30/2021



6/30/2020



6/30/2021



6/30/2020







































Non-GAAP Reconciliations





































































Reconciliation of Operating Profit to Adjusted Operating Profit

































Operating Profit

$ 233



$ 128



$ 575



$ 225



Special Items, Operating Profit



(4)





(4)





(7)





(5)



Adjusted Operating Profit

$ 237



$ 132



$ 582



$ 230



Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted Net Income

































Net Income – Yum China Holdings, Inc.

$ 181



$ 132



$ 411



$ 194



Special Items, Net Income –Yum China Holdings, Inc.



(4)





(4)





(7)





(5)



Adjusted Net Income – Yum China Holdings, Inc.

$ 185



$ 136



$ 418



$ 199



Reconciliation of EPS to Adjusted EPS

































Basic Earnings Per Common Share

$ 0.43



$ 0.35



$ 0.98



$ 0.51



Special Items, Basic Earnings Per Common Share



(0.01)





(0.01)





(0.01)





(0.02)



Adjusted Basic Earnings Per Common Share

$ 0.44



$ 0.36



$ 0.99



$ 0.53



Diluted Earnings Per Common Share

$ 0.42



$ 0.34



$ 0.95



$ 0.50



Special Items, Diluted Earnings Per Common Share



—





(0.01)





(0.01)





(0.01)



Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Common Share

$ 0.42



$ 0.35



$ 0.96



$ 0.51



Reconciliation of Effective Tax Rate to Adjusted Effective Tax Rate

































Effective tax rate



24.8 %



25.2 %



27.6 %



27.8 %

Impact on effective tax rate as a result of Special Items



0.3 %



0.6 %



0.4 %



0.5 %

Adjusted effective tax rate



24.5 %



24.6 %



27.2 %



27.3 %



Net income, along with the reconciliation to Adjusted EBITDA, is presented below:





Quarter Ended



Year to Date Ended







6/30/2021



6/30/2020



6/30/2021



6/30/2020



Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA

































Net Income – Yum China Holdings, Inc.

$ 181



$ 132



$ 411



$ 194



Net income – noncontrolling interests



12





4





25





8



Income tax provision



64





45





166





77



Interest income, net



(16)





(8)





(31)





(17)



Investment (gain) loss



(8)





(45)





4





(37)



Operating Profit



233





128





575





225



Special Items, Operating Profit



4





4





7





5



Adjusted Operating Profit



237





132





582





230



Depreciation and amortization



124





105





252





214



Store impairment charges



16





24





19





36



Adjusted EBITDA

$ 377



$ 261



$ 853



$ 480





Details of Special Items are presented below:





Quarter Ended



Year to Date Ended







6/30/2021



6/30/2020



6/30/2021



6/30/2020



Share-based compensation expense for Partner PSU awards(1)

$ (4)



$ (1)



$ (7)



$ (2)



Derecognition of indemnification assets related to Daojia(2)



—





(3)





—





(3)



Special Items, Operating Profit



(4)





(4)





(7)





(5)



Tax effect on Special Items(3)



—





—





—





—



Special Items, net income – including noncontrolling interests



(4)





(4)





(7)





(5)



Special Items, net income – noncontrolling interests



—





—





—





—



Special Items, Net Income –Yum China Holdings, Inc.

$ (4)



$ (4)



$ (7)



$ (5)



Weighted-average Diluted Shares Outstanding (in millions)



435





388





434





387



Special Items, Diluted Earnings Per Common Share

$ —



$ (0.01)



$ (0.01)



$ (0.01)





(1) In February 2020, the Company granted Partner PSU Awards to select employees who were deemed critical to the Company's execution of its strategic operating plan. These PSU awards will only vest if threshold performance goals are achieved over a four-year performance period, with the payout ranging from 0% to 200% of the target number of shares subject to the PSU awards. Partner PSU Awards were granted to address increased competition for executive talent, motivate transformational performance and encourage management retention. Given the unique nature of these grants, the Compensation Committee does not intend to grant similar, special grants to the same employees during the performance period. The impact from these special awards is excluded from metrics that management uses to assess the Company's performance. The Company recognized share-based compensation cost of $4 million and $7 million associated with the Partner PSU Awards for the quarter and year to date ended June 30, 2021, respectively, and $1 million and $2 million for the quarter and year to date ended June 30, 2020, respectively. (2) In the quarter ended June 30, 2020, the Company derecognized a $3 million indemnification asset previously recorded for the Daojia acquisition as the indemnification right expired pursuant to the purchase agreement. The amount was included in Other income, net, but was not allocated to any segment for performance reporting purposes. (3) The tax expense was determined based upon the nature, as well as the jurisdiction, of each Special Item at the applicable tax rate.

The Company excludes impact from Special Items for the purpose of evaluating performance internally. Special Items are not included in any of our segment results. In addition, the Company provides Adjusted EBITDA because we believe that investors and analysts may find it useful in measuring operating performance without regard to items such as income tax, interest income, net, investment gain or loss, depreciation and amortization, store impairment charges, and Special Items. Store impairment charges included as an adjustment item in Adjusted EBITDA primarily resulted from our semi-annual impairment evaluation of long-lived assets of individual restaurants, and additional impairment evaluation whenever events or changes in circumstances indicate that the carrying value of the assets may not be recoverable. If these restaurant-level assets were not impaired, depreciation of the assets would have been recorded and included in EBITDA. Therefore, store impairment charges were a non-cash item similar to depreciation and amortization of our long-lived assets of restaurants. The Company believes that investors and analyst may find it useful in measuring operating performance without regard to such non-cash item.

These adjusted measures are not intended to replace the presentation of our financial results in accordance with GAAP. Rather, the Company believes that the presentation of these adjusted measures provides additional information to investors to facilitate the comparison of past and present results, excluding those items that the Company does not believe are indicative of our ongoing operations due to their nature.

Unit Count by Brand

























KFC



12/31/2020

New Builds

Closures

Refranchised

Acquired

6/30/2021 Company-owned

5,872

410

(76)

(1)

2

6,207 Unconsolidated affiliates

677

69

(6)

—

—

740 Franchisees

617

54

(8)

1

(2)

662 Total

7,166

533

(90)

—

—

7,609



















































Pizza Hut











12/31/2020

New Builds

Closures

6/30/2021







Company-owned

2,230

104

(36)

2,298







Franchisees

125

4

(2)

127







Total

2,355

108

(38)

2,425

































Others











12/31/2020

New Builds

Closures

6/30/2021







Company-owned

88

9

(8)

89







Unconsolidated affiliates

4

10

—

14







Franchisees

893

59

(66)

886







Total

985

78

(74)

989









Yum China Holdings, Inc. Segment Results (in US$ million) (unaudited)

























Quarter Ended 6/30/2021

KFC

Pizza Hut

All Other Segments

Corporate

and

Unallocated(1)

Elimination

Total Company sales

$ 1,687

$ 533

$ 13

$ —

$ —

$ 2,233 Franchise fees and income

30

2

6

—

—

38 Revenues from transactions with

franchisees and unconsolidated affiliates(2)

14

2

23

125

—

164 Other revenues

3

1

64

2

(54)

16 Total revenues

$ 1,734

$ 538

$ 106

$ 127

$ (54)

$ 2,451 Company restaurant expenses

1,403

463

14

—

(1)

1,879 General and administrative expenses

58

28

10

40

—

136 Franchise expenses

15

1

—

—

—

16 Expenses for transactions with

franchisees and unconsolidated affiliates(2)

14

2

21

123

—

160 Other operating costs and expenses

1

—

63

2

(53)

13 Closures and impairment expenses, net

6

5

2

—

—

13 Other (income) expenses, net

(3)

—

2

2

—

1 Total costs and expenses, net

1,494

499

112

167

(54)

2,218 Operating Profit (Loss)

$ 240

$ 39

$ (6)

$ (40)

$ —

$ 233

























Quarter Ended 6/30/2020

KFC

Pizza Hut

All Other Segments

Corporate

and

Unallocated(1)

Elimination

Total Company sales

$ 1,260

$ 422

$ 10

$ —

$ —

$ 1,692 Franchise fees and income

32

1

4

—

—

37 Revenues from transactions with

franchisees and unconsolidated affiliates(2)

15

1

11

130

—

157 Other revenues

—

—

25

1

(10)

16 Total revenues

$ 1,307

$ 424

$ 50

$ 131

$ (10)

$ 1,902 Company restaurant expenses

1,077

375

10

—

(1)

1,461 General and administrative expenses

42

23

11

37

—

113 Franchise expenses

16

—

—

—

—

16 Expenses for transactions with

franchisees and unconsolidated affiliates(2)

15

1

9

135

—

160 Other operating costs and expenses

—

—

21

1

(9)

13 Closures and impairment expenses, net

10

10

1

—

—

21 Other (income) expenses, net

(12)

—

—

2

—

(10) Total costs and expenses, net

1,148

409

52

175

(10)

1,774 Operating Profit (Loss)

$ 159

$ 15

$ (2)

$ (44)

$ —

$ 128

























Year to Date Ended 6/30/2021

KFC

Pizza Hut

All Other Segments

Corporate

and

Unallocated(1)

Elimination

Total Company sales

$ 3,470

$ 1,071

$ 23

$ —

$ —

$ 4,564 Franchise fees and income

63

4

13

—

—

80 Revenues from transactions with

franchisees and unconsolidated affiliates(2)

29

3

49

254

—

335 Other revenues

4

1

99

4

(79)

29 Total revenues

$ 3,566

$ 1,079

$ 184

$ 258

$ (79)

$ 5,008 Company restaurant expenses

2,831

919

26

—

(1)

3,775 General and administrative expenses

113

53

19

81

—

266 Franchise expenses

31

2

—

—

—

33 Expenses for transactions with

franchisees and unconsolidated affiliates(2)

29

3

45

252

—

329 Other operating costs and expenses

1

—

96

5

(78)

24 Closures and impairment expenses, net

6

3

2

—

—

11 Other (income) expenses, net

(12)

—

5

2

—

(5) Total costs and expenses, net

2,999

980

193

340

(79)

4,433 Operating Profit (Loss)

$ 567

$ 99

$ (9)

$ (82)

$ —

$ 575

























Year to Date Ended 6/30/2020

KFC

Pizza Hut

All Other Segments

Corporate

and

Unallocated(1)

Elimination

Total Company sales

$ 2,480

$ 744

$ 16

$ —

$ —

$ 3,240 Franchise fees and income

65

2

5

—

—

72 Revenues from transactions with

franchisees and unconsolidated affiliates(2)

31

2

16

269

—

318 Other revenues

—

—

41

2

(17)

26 Total revenues

$ 2,576

$ 748

$ 78

$ 271

$ (17)

$ 3,656 Company restaurant expenses

2,131

696

19

—

(2)

2,844 General and administrative expenses

88

47

19

58

—

212 Franchise expenses

32

1

—

—

—

33 Expenses for transactions with

franchisees and unconsolidated affiliates(2)

31

2

13

270

—

316 Other operating costs and expenses

—

—

36

2

(15)

23 Closures and impairment expenses, net

11

15

3

—

—

29 Other (income) expenses, net

(29)

—

—

3

—

(26) Total costs and expenses, net

2,264

761

90

333

(17)

3,431 Operating Profit (Loss)

$ 312

$ (13)

$ (12)

$ (62)

$ —

$ 225

























The above tables reconcile segment information, which is based on management responsibility, with our Condensed Consolidated

Statements of Income.

























(1) Amounts have not been allocated to any segment for purpose of making operating decision or assessing financial performance as

the transactions are deemed corporate revenues and expenses in nature. (2) Primarily included revenues and associated expenses of transactions with franchisees and unconsolidated affiliates derived from

the Company's central procurement model whereby the Company centrally purchases substantially all food and paper products

from suppliers and then sells and delivers to KFC and Pizza Hut restaurants, including franchisees and unconsolidated affiliates.

SOURCE Yum China Holdings, Inc.

