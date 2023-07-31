Yum China Reports Second Quarter 2023 Results

Delivered record-breaking second quarter performance in Total Revenues, Operating Profit and net new adds 
Total Revenues up 25%; System Sales grew 32% in constant currency; Operating Profit increased 216%
Store openings accelerated, 655 net new adds in the first half, on track for full-year net new store target

SHANGHAI, July 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Yum China Holdings, Inc. (the "Company" or "Yum China") (NYSE: YUMC and HKEX: 9987) today reported unaudited results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023.

Second Quarter Highlights

  • Total revenues increased 25% year over year to $2.65 billion from $2.13 billion (a 32% increase excluding foreign currency translation ("F/X")).
  • Total system sales increased 32% year over year, with increases of 32% at KFC and 30% at Pizza Hut, excluding F/X. Growth was mainly attributable to same-store sales, new unit contribution and lapping of temporary store closures in the prior year.
  • Same-store sales increased 15% year over year, with increases of 15% at KFC and 13% at Pizza Hut, excluding F/X.
  • Opened 422 net new stores during the quarter; total store count reached 13,602, as of June 30, 2023.
  • Operating Profit increased 216% year over year to $257 million from $81 million (a 228% increase excluding F/X), primarily driven by sales leveraging and margin expansion.
  • Adjusted Operating Profit increased 215% year over year to $259 million from $82 million (a 227% increase excluding F/X).
  • Restaurant margin was 16.1%, compared with 12.1% in the prior year period.
  • Effective tax rate was 24.7%.
  • Net Income increased 138% to $197 million from $83 million in the prior year period, primarily due to the increase in Operating Profit.
  • Adjusted Net Income increased 137% to $199 million from $84 million in the prior year period (a 207% increase excluding the net loss of $9 million in the second quarter of 2023 and net gain of $16 million in the second quarter of 2022, from the mark-to-market equity investment in Meituan; a 219% increase if further excluding F/X).
  • Diluted EPS increased 135% to $0.47 from $0.20 in the prior year period.
  • Adjusted Diluted EPS increased 135% to $0.47 from $0.20 in the prior year period (a 206% increase excluding the net loss from the mark-to-market equity investments in the second quarter of 2023 and net gain in the second quarter of 2022; a 219% increase if further excluding F/X).

Key Financial Results

Second Quarter 2023

Year to Date Ended 6/30/2023

% Change

% Change

System
Sales

Same-Store
Sales

Net New
Units

Operating
Profit

System
Sales

Same-Store
Sales

Net New
Units

Operating
Profit

Yum China

+32

+15

+12

+216

+24

+11

+12

+147

   KFC

+32

+15

+12

+125

+24

+11

+12

+103

   Pizza Hut

+30

+13

+13

+216

+23

+10

+13

+120


Second Quarter


Year to Date Ended 6/30

(in US$ million, except





% Change






% Change

per share data and percentages)

2023

2022

Reported

Ex F/X


2023

2022

Reported

Ex F/X

Operating Profit

$

257

$

81

+216

+228

$

673

$

272

+147

+164

Adjusted Operating Profit(1)

$

259

$

82

+215

+227

$

678

$

275

+146

+162

Net Income

$

197

$

83

+138

+147

$

486

$

183

+166

+184

Adjusted Net Income(1)

$

199

$

84

+137

+147

$

491

$

186

+164

+181

Basic Earnings Per Common Share

$

0.47

$

0.20

+135

+145

$

1.16

$

0.43

+170

+188

Adjusted Basic Earnings
   Per Common Share(1)

$

0.47

$

0.20

+135

+145

$

1.17

$

0.44

+166

+184

Diluted Earnings Per Common Share

$

0.47

$

0.20

+135

+145

$

1.15

$

0.43

+167

+186

Adjusted Diluted Earnings
   Per Common Share(1)

$

0.47

$

0.20

+135

+145

$

1.16

$

0.44

+164

+182

(1) See "Reconciliation of Reported GAAP Results to Non-GAAP Adjusted Measures" included in the accompanying tables of this release for further details.

Note:  All comparisons are versus the same period a year ago. 

Percentages may not recompute due to rounding. 

System sales and same-store sales percentages exclude the impact of F/X. Effective January 1, 2018, temporary store closures are normalized in the same-store sales calculation by excluding the period during which stores are temporarily closed.

CEO and CFO Comments

Joey Wat, CEO of Yum China, commented, "We achieved outstanding results, delivering substantial growth in the top-line and bottom-line, in the second quarter, thanks to our teams' dedication and creativity. This once again demonstrates our anti-fragile business model and ability to capture opportunities in good times and stay resilient in bad times. Our innovative products and compelling value captured customer demand and drove double-digit same-store sales growth. KFC's "K-zza" and Pizza Hut's new menu items were hugely popular. Our exciting campaign with Genshin Impact and fun toy offerings with Sanrio and Pokemon spurred strong demand and brought consumers moments of joy. We registered record daily transactions of 8.5 million on Children's Day. Our amazing operations team, robust end-to-end digital capabilities and agile supply chain enabled us to flexibly handle surges in customer traffic through holiday periods and special marketing campaigns, while maintaining consistent quality and customer service. As a result of these collective efforts, our operating profit for the first half of this year already exceeded the entire year of 2022."

Wat continued, "We accelerated the pace of new store openings in the second quarter and celebrated two milestones. Pizza Hut surpassed 3,000 stores in China and KFC exceeded 500 stores in Shanghai alone. With 655 net new stores in the first half of 2023, we are on track to meet our expansion goals for the year. Importantly, new store payback periods remain healthy. Furthermore, we see abundant white space in China. With a presence in 1,900 cities, we are still tracking over 800 cities without a KFC. Similarly, Pizza Hut has a great potential for expanding its footprint. With our flexible store formats, we continue to expand addressable markets across city tiers. By actively pursuing our RGM (Resilience-Growth-Moat) strategy and leveraging our industry-leading strengths, we are confident in our ability to capture long-term growth opportunities."

Andy Yeung, CFO of Yum China, added, "We delivered record second-quarter revenues and profits, despite challenging macro conditions and an uptick of COVID infections during the quarter. When customer demand softened in May, we adjusted nimbly to address consumer needs, captured holiday spending and successfully regained sales momentum. Sales growth and proactive cost structure rebasing helped us improve operating leverage, expanding restaurant margins and delivering record operating profit in the quarter. Even though same-store sales remained below 2019 levels, our revenue in the second quarter has increased by 25% and operating profits have risen by 26% compared to pre-pandemic levels in 2019."

"As we move into the third quarter, driving sales remains our top priority. We have lined up exciting marketing campaigns and resources to seize sales opportunities in the peak summer season. Our efforts on efficiency improvement and cost structure rebasing should continue to benefit profitability in the long run. But, it is worth noting that last year's record third-quarter restaurant margins set a relatively high benchmark, due to austerity measures and temporary reliefs. We will continue to stay agile through evolving market conditions, expand our store network and fortify our competitive moat to drive sustainable long-term growth," Yeung concluded.

Share Repurchases and Dividends

  • During the second quarter, the Company repurchased approximately 1 million shares of Yum China common stock for $62 million at an average price of $60.23 per share. As of June 30, 2023, approximately $1 billion remained available for future share repurchases under the current authorization.
  • The Board declared a cash dividend of $0.13 per share on Yum China's common stock, payable on September 18, 2023 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on August 28, 2023.

Digital and Delivery

  • The KFC and Pizza Hut loyalty programs exceeded 445 million members combined, as of quarter-end. Member sales accounted for approximately 66% of system sales in the second quarter of 2023.
  • Delivery contributed approximately 35% of KFC and Pizza Hut's Company sales in the second quarter of 2023, a decrease of 3% compared with the prior year period.
  • Digital orders, including delivery, mobile orders and kiosk orders, accounted for approximately 90% of KFC and Pizza Hut's Company sales in the second quarter of 2023.

KFC and Pizza Hut Total

Second Quarter

Year to Date Ended 6/30


2023

2022

2023

2022

Member count (as of period-end)

445 million+

385 million+

445 million+

385 million+

Member sales as % of system sales

~66%

~62%

~64%

~62%

Delivery as % of Company sales

~35%

~38%

~36%

~37%

Digital orders as % of Company sales

~90%

~89%

~90%

~88%

New-Unit Development and Asset Upgrade

  • The Company opened 422 net new stores in the second quarter of 2023, mainly driven by development of the KFC and Pizza Hut brands.
  • The Company remodeled 171 stores in the second quarter of 2023.

Net New Units

Restaurant Count


Second Quarter

Year to Date

As of June 30


2023

Ended 6/30/2023

2023

2022

Yum China

422

655

13,602

12,170

   KFC

323

468

9,562

8,510

   Pizza Hut

89

169

3,072

2,711

   Others(2)

10

18

968

949

(2) Others include Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, and, for 2022, COFFii & JOY.

Restaurant Margin

  • Restaurant margin was 16.1% in the second quarter of 2023 compared with 12.1% in the prior year period, driven primarily by sales leveraging and ongoing benefits of cost structure rebasing efforts; partially offset by lapping austerity measures in the prior year, higher promotion costs, and wage inflation.

Second Quarter

Year to Date Ended 6/30


2023

2022

ppts change

2023

2022

ppts change

Yum China

16.1 %

12.1 %

+4.0

18.3 %

13.0 %

+5.3

   KFC

17.3 %

13.4 %

+3.9

19.9 %

14.4 %

+5.5

   Pizza Hut

12.4 %

8.6 %

+3.8

13.3 %

9.8 %

+3.5

2023 Outlook

The Company's fiscal year 2023 targets remain unchanged:

  • To open approximately 1,100 to 1,300 net new stores.
  • To make capital expenditures in the range of approximately $700 million to $900 million.

Company Updates

  • On July 17, 2023, the Company announced the appointment of Mr. David Hoffmann to the Board of the Directors. With this appointment, the Board is now comprised of 10 directors, nine of whom are independent.

Note on Non-GAAP Measures

Reported GAAP results include Special Items, which are excluded from non-GAAP adjusted measures. Special Items are not allocated to any segment and therefore only impact reported GAAP results of Yum China. See "Reconciliation of Reported GAAP Results to Non-GAAP Adjusted Measures" within this release. In addition, for the non-GAAP measures of Restaurant profit and Restaurant margin, see "Reconciliation of GAAP Operating Profit to Restaurant Profit" under "Segment Results" within this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, including under "2023 Outlook." We intend all forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts and by the use of forward-looking words such as "expect," "expectation," "believe," "anticipate," "may," "could," "intend," "belief," "plan," "estimate," "target," "predict," "project," "likely," "will," "continue," "should," "forecast," "outlook," "commit" or similar terminology. These statements are based on current estimates and assumptions made by us in light of our experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors that we believe are appropriate and reasonable under the circumstances, but there can be no assurance that such estimates and assumptions will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding the future strategies, growth, business plans, investment, dividend and share repurchase plans, earnings, performance and returns of Yum China, anticipated effects of population and macroeconomic trends, the expected impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, pace of recovery of Yum China's business, the anticipated effects of our innovation, digital and delivery capabilities and investments on growth and beliefs regarding the long-term drivers of Yum China's business. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of performance and are inherently subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict and could cause our actual results or events to differ materially from those indicated by those statements. We cannot assure you that any of our expectations, estimates or assumptions will be achieved. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are only made as of the date of this press release, and we disclaim any obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement to reflect subsequent events or circumstances, except as required by law. Numerous factors could cause our actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements, including, without limitation: whether we are able to achieve development goals at the times and in the amounts currently anticipated, if at all, the success of our marketing campaigns and product innovation, our ability to maintain food safety and quality control systems, changes in public health conditions, including the COVID-19 pandemic, our ability to control costs and expenses, including tax costs, as well as changes in political, economic and regulatory conditions in China. In addition, other risks and uncertainties not presently known to us or that we currently believe to be immaterial could affect the accuracy of any such forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements should be evaluated with the understanding of their inherent uncertainty. You should consult our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (including the information set forth under the captions "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q) for additional detail about factors that could affect our financial and other results.

About Yum China Holdings, Inc.

Yum China is the largest restaurant company in China with a mission to make every life taste beautiful. The Company has over 400,000 employees and operates over 13,000 restaurants under six brands across 1,900 cities in China. KFC and Pizza Hut are the leading brands in the quick-service and casual dining restaurant spaces in China, respectively. Taco Bell offers innovative Mexican-inspired food. Yum China has also partnered with Lavazza to develop the Lavazza coffee concept in China. Little Sheep and Huang Ji Huang specialize in Chinese cuisine. Yum China has a world-class, digitalized supply chain which includes an extensive network of logistics centers nationwide and an in-house supply chain management system. Its strong digital capabilities and loyalty program enable the Company to reach customers faster and serve them better. Yum China is a Fortune 500 company with the vision to be the world's most innovative pioneer in the restaurant industry. For more information, please visit http://ir.yumchina.com

Yum China Holdings, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income

(in US$ million, except per share data)

(unaudited)

















Quarter Ended

% Change

Year to Date Ended

% Change


6/30/2023

6/30/2022

B/(W)

6/30/2023

6/30/2022

B/(W)

Revenues













Company sales

$      2,517

$      2,026

24

$      5,289

$      4,574

16

Franchise fees and income

21

19

16

46

43

8

Revenues from transactions with franchisees

89

62

43

182

139

31

Other revenues

27

21

33

54

40

38

Total revenues

2,654

2,128

25

5,571

4,796

16

Costs and Expenses, Net













Company restaurants













Food and paper

773

627

(23)

1,608

1,419

(13)

Payroll and employee benefits

665

549

(21)

1,348

1,216

(11)

Occupancy and other operating expenses

675

605

(12)

1,366

1,343

(2)

Company restaurant expenses

2,113

1,781

(19)

4,322

3,978

(9)

General and administrative expenses

153

141

(9)

316

292

(8)

Franchise expenses

9

8

(5)

19

18

(1)

Expenses for transactions with franchisees

84

61

(40)

175

136

(29)

Other operating costs and expenses

24

18

(29)

48

35

(36)

Closures and impairment expenses, net

14

14

(7)

17

16

(12)

Other expenses, net


24

99

1

49

97

Total costs and expenses, net

2,397

2,047

(17)

4,898

4,524

(8)

Operating Profit

257

81

216

673

272

147

Interest income, net

40

14

184

78

26

203

Investment (loss) gain

(11)

20

 NM 

(28)

(17)

(69)

Income Before Income Taxes and
  Equity in Net Earnings (Losses) from
  Equity Method Investments

286

115

147

723

281

157

Income tax provision

(71)

(31)

(131)

(196)

(86)

(128)

Equity in net earnings (losses) from
   equity method investments

(1)

(1)

45


(2)

90

Net income – including noncontrolling interests

214

83

157

527

193

173

Net income – noncontrolling interests

17


 NM 

41

10

(290)

Net Income – Yum China Holdings, Inc.

$         197

$           83

138

$         486

$         183

166

Effective tax rate

24.7 %

26.5 %

1.8

 ppts. 

27.0 %

30.4 %

3.4

 ppts. 















Basic Earnings Per Common Share

$        0.47

$        0.20



$        1.16

$        0.43


Weighted-average shares outstanding
    (in millions)

418

421



418

423

















Diluted Earnings Per Common Share

$        0.47

$        0.20



$        1.15

$        0.43


Weighted-average shares outstanding
    (in millions)

422

424



423

427

















Company sales

100.0 %

100.0 %



100.0 %

100.0 %


Food and paper

30.7

30.9

0.2

 ppts. 

30.4

31.0

0.6

ppts.

Payroll and employee benefits

26.4

27.1

0.7

 ppts. 

25.5

26.6

1.1

ppts.

Occupancy and other operating expenses

26.8

29.9

3.1

 ppts. 

25.8

29.4

3.6

ppts.

Restaurant margin

16.1 %

12.1 %

4.0

 ppts. 

18.3 %

13.0 %

5.3

ppts.

Operating margin

10.2 %

4.0 %

6.2

 ppts. 

12.7 %

6.0 %

6.7

ppts.















Percentages may not recompute due to rounding. NM refers to not meaningful.

Yum China Holdings, Inc.

KFC Operating Results

(in US$ million)

(unaudited)

















Quarter Ended

% Change

Year to Date Ended

% Change


6/30/2023

6/30/2022

B/(W)

6/30/2023

6/30/2022

B/(W)

Revenues













Company sales

$      1,954

$      1,571

24

$      4,120

$      3,562

16

Franchise fees and income

15

13

18

32

29

11

Revenues from transactions with franchisees

11

7

45

21

15

36

Other revenues

4

3

42

9

5

101

Total revenues

1,984

1,594

24

4,182

3,611

16

Costs and Expenses, Net













Company restaurants













Food and paper

602

484

(24)

1,248

1,105

(13)

Payroll and employee benefits

498

413

(21)

1,010

914

(10)

Occupancy and other operating expenses

516

464

(11)

1,043

1,031

(1)

Company restaurant expenses

1,616

1,361

(19)

3,301

3,050

(8)

General and administrative expenses

67

63

(6)

135

128

(5)

Franchise expenses

7

6

(9)

16

15

(1)

Expenses for transactions with franchisees

9

6

(41)

18

14

(32)

Other operating costs and expenses

4

2

(61)

8

3

(143)

Closures and impairment expenses, net

8

9

11

9

8

(15)

Other expenses, net


25

99

2

51

96

Total costs and expenses, net

1,711

1,472

(16)

3,489

3,269

(7)

Operating Profit

$         273

$         122

125

$         693

$         342

103

Company sales

100.0 %

100.0 %



100.0 %

100.0 %


Food and paper

30.8

30.8

ppts.

30.3

31.0

0.7

ppts.

Payroll and employee benefits

25.5

26.3

0.8

ppts.

24.5

25.7

1.2

ppts.

Occupancy and other operating expenses

26.4

29.5

3.1

ppts.

25.3

28.9

3.6

ppts.

Restaurant margin

17.3 %

13.4 %

3.9

ppts.

19.9 %

14.4 %

5.5

ppts.

Operating margin

14.0 %

7.7 %

6.3

ppts.

16.8 %

9.6 %

7.2

ppts.















Percentages may not recompute due to rounding. NM refers to not meaningful.

Yum China Holdings, Inc.

Pizza Hut Operating Results

(in US$ million)

(unaudited)

















Quarter Ended

% Change

Year to Date Ended

% Change


6/30/2023

6/30/2022

B/(W)

6/30/2023

6/30/2022

B/(W)

Revenues













Company sales

$         546

$         443

23

$      1,137

$         985

15

Franchise fees and income

2

2

(1)

4

4

1

Revenues from transactions with franchisees

1

1

17

2

2

11

Other revenues

5

2

186

8

4

136

Total revenues

554

448

24

1,151

995

16

Costs and Expenses, Net













Company restaurants













Food and paper

166

139

(19)

350

305

(15)

Payroll and employee benefits

162

131

(24)

329

288

(14)

Occupancy and other operating expenses

151

135

(12)

307

296

(4)

Company restaurant expenses

479

405

(18)

986

889

(11)

General and administrative expenses

30

28

(5)

59

57

(3)

Franchise expenses

1

1

(6)

2

2

(3)

Expenses for transactions with franchisees

1

1

(19)

2

2

(11)

Other operating costs and expenses

4

2

(187)

7

3

(130)

Closures and impairment expenses, net

4


 NM 

5

1

(603)

Total costs and expenses, net

519

437

(19)

1,061

954

(11)

Operating Profit

$           35

$           11

216

$           90

$           41

120

Company sales

100.0 %

100.0 %



100.0 %

100.0 %


Food and paper

30.3

31.4

1.1

ppts.

30.8

31.0

0.2

ppts.

Payroll and employee benefits

29.7

29.5

(0.2)

ppts.

28.9

29.2

0.3

ppts.

Occupancy and other operating expenses

27.6

30.5

2.9

ppts.

27.0

30.0

3.0

ppts.

Restaurant margin

12.4 %

8.6 %

3.8

ppts.

13.3 %

9.8 %

3.5

ppts.

Operating margin

6.4 %

2.5 %

3.9

ppts.

7.9 %

4.2 %

3.7

ppts.















Percentages may not recompute due to rounding. NM refers to not meaningful.

Yum China Holdings, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in US$ million)







6/30/2023

12/31/2022


(Unaudited)

ASSETS



Current Assets



Cash and cash equivalents

$        1,189

$         1,130

Short-term investments

1,762

2,022

Accounts receivable, net

59

64

Inventories, net

396

417

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

281

307

Total Current Assets

3,687

3,940

Property, plant and equipment, net

2,049

2,118

Operating lease right-of-use assets

2,066

2,219

Goodwill

1,891

1,988

Intangible assets, net

148

159

Long-term bank deposits and notes

1,179

680

Equity investments

323

361

Deferred income tax assets

72

113

Other assets

260

248

Total Assets

11,675

11,826





LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE NONCONTROLLING INTEREST AND EQUITY



Current Liabilities



Accounts payable and other current liabilities

2,064

2,098

Income taxes payable

88

68

Total Current Liabilities

2,152

2,166

Non-current operating lease liabilities

1,773

1,906

Non-current finance lease liabilities

41

42

Deferred income tax liabilities

350

390

Other liabilities

142

162

Total Liabilities

4,458

4,666





Redeemable Noncontrolling Interest

12

12





Equity



Common stock,  $0.01 par value; 1,000 million shares authorized;
417 million shares and 419 million shares issued and outstanding
at June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively

4

4

Additional paid-in capital

4,396

4,390

Retained earnings

2,465

2,191

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(316)

(103)

Total Yum China Holdings, Inc. Stockholders' Equity

6,549

6,482

Noncontrolling interests

656

666

Total Equity

7,205

7,148

Total Liabilities, Redeemable Noncontrolling Interest and Equity

$      11,675

$       11,826

Yum China Holdings, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(in US$ million)

(unaudited)










Year to Date Ended



6/30/2023

6/30/2022

Cash Flows – Operating Activities





Net income – including noncontrolling interests

$                   527

$                   193

Depreciation and amortization

228

317

Non-cash operating lease cost

202

230

Closures and impairment expenses

17

16

Investment loss

28

17

Equity in net (earnings) losses from equity method investments



2

Distributions of income received from equity method investments

8

Deferred income taxes

13

(7)

Share-based compensation expense

29

21

Changes in accounts receivable

2

(17)

Changes in inventories

1

59

Changes in prepaid expenses, other current assets and VAT assets

19

24

Changes in accounts payable and other current liabilities

54

(51)

Changes in income taxes payable

25

6

Changes in non-current operating lease liabilities

(193)

(198)

Other, net

(36)

(3)

Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities

924

609







Cash Flows – Investing Activities





Capital spending

(332)

(347)

Purchases of short-term investments, long-term bank deposits and notes

(2,172)

(2,145)

Maturities of short-term investments, long-term bank deposits and notes

1,904

2,461

Acquisition of business, net of cash acquired



(23)

Other, net

2

2

Net Cash Used in Investing Activities

(598)

(52)







Cash Flows – Financing Activities





Repurchase of shares of common stock

(122)

(400)

Cash dividends paid on common stock

(108)

(101)

Dividends paid to noncontrolling interests

(28)

(23)

Contributions from noncontrolling interests

35

18

Payment of acquisition related holdback 

(3)

(6)

Other, net

(4)

(1)

Net Cash Used in Financing Activities

(230)

(513)

Effect of Exchange Rates on Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash

(37)

(33)

Net Increase in Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash

59

11

Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash - Beginning of Period

1,130

1,136

Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash - End of Period

$                1,189

$                1,147

In this press release:

  • The Company provides certain percentage changes excluding the impact of foreign currency translation ("F/X"). These amounts are derived by translating current year results at prior year average exchange rates. We believe the elimination of the F/X impact provides better year-to-year comparability without the distortion of foreign currency fluctuations.
  • System sales growth reflects the results of all restaurants regardless of ownership, including Company-owned, franchise and unconsolidated affiliate restaurants that operate our restaurant concepts, except for non-Company-owned restaurants for which we do not receive a sales-based royalty. Sales of franchise and unconsolidated affiliate restaurants typically generate ongoing franchise fees for the Company at an average rate of approximately 6% of system sales. Franchise and unconsolidated affiliate restaurant sales are not included in Company sales in the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income; however, the franchise fees are included in the Company's revenues. We believe system sales growth is useful to investors as a significant indicator of the overall strength of our business as it incorporates all of our revenue drivers, Company and franchise same-store sales as well as net unit growth.
  • Effective January 1, 2018, the Company revised its definition of same-store sales growth to represent the estimated percentage change in sales of food of all restaurants in the Company system that have been open prior to the first day of our prior fiscal year, excluding the period during which stores are temporarily closed. We refer to these as our "base" stores. Previously, same-store sales growth represented the estimated percentage change in sales of all restaurants in the Company system that have been open for one year or more, including stores temporarily closed, and the base stores changed on a rolling basis from month to month. This revision was made to align with how management measures performance internally and focuses on trends of a more stable base of stores.
  • Company sales represent revenues from Company-owned restaurants. Company Restaurant profit ("Restaurant profit") is defined as Company sales less expenses incurred directly by our Company-owned restaurants in generating Company sales, including cost of food and paper, restaurant-level payroll and employee benefits, rent, depreciation and amortization of restaurant-level assets, advertising expenses, and other operating expenses. Company restaurant margin percentage is defined as Restaurant profit divided by Company sales.
  • Certain comparative items in the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements have been reclassified to conform to the current period's presentation to facilitate comparison.

Reconciliation of Reported GAAP Results to Non-GAAP Adjusted Measures
(in millions, except per share data)
(unaudited)

In addition to the results provided in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP") in this press release, the Company provides non-GAAP measures adjusted for Special Items, which include Adjusted Operating Profit, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Earnings Per Common Share ("EPS"), Adjusted Effective Tax Rate and Adjusted EBITDA, which we define as net income including noncontrolling interests adjusted for equity in net earnings (losses) from equity method investments, income tax, interest income, net, investment gain or loss, certain non-cash expenses, consisting of depreciation and amortization as well as store impairment charges, and Special Items. We also use Restaurant profit and Restaurant margin (as defined above) for the purposes of internally evaluating the performance of our Company-owned restaurants and we believe Restaurant profit and Restaurant margin provide useful information to investors as to the profitability of our Company-owned restaurants.

The following table set forth the reconciliation of the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures to the non-GAAP adjusted financial measures. The reconciliation of GAAP Operating Profit to Restaurant Profit is presented in Segment Results within this release.

Quarter Ended

Year to Date Ended


6/30/2023

6/30/2022

6/30/2023

6/30/2022

Non-GAAP Reconciliations
















Reconciliation of Operating Profit to Adjusted Operating Profit







Operating Profit

$              257

$              81

$         673

$         272

Special Items, Operating Profit 

(2)

(1)

(5)

(3)

Adjusted Operating Profit

$              259

$              82

$         678

$         275

Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted Net Income







Net Income – Yum China Holdings, Inc.

$              197

$              83

$         486

$         183

Special Items, Net Income –Yum China Holdings, Inc.

(2)

(1)

(5)

(3)

Adjusted Net Income – Yum China Holdings, Inc.

$              199

$              84

$         491

$         186

Reconciliation of EPS to Adjusted EPS







Basic Earnings Per Common Share

$             0.47

$           0.20

$        1.16

$        0.43

Special Items, Basic Earnings Per Common Share



(0.01)

(0.01)

Adjusted Basic Earnings Per Common Share

$             0.47

$           0.20

$        1.17

$        0.44

Diluted Earnings Per Common Share

$             0.47

$           0.20

$        1.15

$        0.43

Special Items, Diluted Earnings Per Common Share



(0.01)

(0.01)

Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Common Share

$             0.47

$           0.20

$        1.16

$        0.44

Reconciliation of Effective Tax Rate to Adjusted Effective Tax Rate







Effective tax rate

24.7 %

26.5 %

27.0 %

30.4 %

Impact on effective tax rate as a result of Special Items

0.1 %

0.2 %

0.1 %

0.3 %

Adjusted effective tax rate

24.6 %

26.3 %

26.9 %

30.1 %

Net income, along with the reconciliation to Adjusted EBITDA, is presented below:

Quarter Ended

Year to Date Ended


6/30/2023

6/30/2022

6/30/2023

6/30/2022









Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA







Net Income – Yum China Holdings, Inc.

$         197

$           83

$         486

$         183

Net income – noncontrolling interests

17


41

10

Equity in net (earnings) losses from equity method investments

1

1


2

Income tax provision

71

31

196

86

Interest income, net

(40)

(14)

(78)

(26)

Investment loss (gain)

11

(20)

28

17

Operating Profit

257

81

673

272

Special Items, Operating Profit

2

1

5

3

Adjusted Operating Profit

259

82

678

275

Depreciation and amortization

112

153

228

317

Store impairment charges

17

22

21

30

Adjusted EBITDA

$         388

$         257

$         927

$         622

Details of Special Items are presented below:

Quarter Ended

Year to Date Ended


6/30/2023

6/30/2022

6/30/2023

6/30/2022









Share-based compensation expense for Partner PSU Awards(1)

$           (2)

$           (1)

$           (5)

$           (3)

Special Items, Operating Profit

(2)

(1)

(5)

(3)

Tax effect on Special Items(2)




Special Items, net income – including noncontrolling interests

(2)

(1)

(5)

(3)

Special Items, net income – noncontrolling interests




Special Items, Net Income –Yum China Holdings, Inc.

$           (2)

$           (1)

$           (5)

$           (3)

Weighted-average Diluted Shares Outstanding (in millions)

422

424

423

427

Special Items, Diluted Earnings Per Common Share

$           —

$           —

$      (0.01)

$      (0.01)

(1)  In February 2020, the Company granted Partner PSU Awards to select employees who were deemed critical to the Company's execution of its strategic operating plan. These PSU awards will only vest if threshold performance goals are achieved over a four-year performance period, with the payout ranging from 0% to 200% of the target number of shares subject to the PSU awards. Partner PSU Awards were granted to address increased competition for executive talent, motivate transformational performance and encourage management retention. Given the unique nature of these grants, the Compensation Committee does not intend to grant similar, special grants to the same employees during the performance period. The impact from these special awards is excluded from metrics that management uses to assess the Company's performance.

(2)  The tax expense was determined based upon the nature, as well as the jurisdiction, of each Special Item at the applicable tax rate.

The Company excludes impact from Special Items for the purpose of evaluating performance internally. Special Items are not included in any of our segment results. In addition, the Company provides Adjusted EBITDA because we believe that investors and analysts may find it useful in measuring operating performance without regard to items such as equity in net earnings (losses) from equity method investments, income tax, interest income, net, investment gain or loss, depreciation and amortization, store impairment charges, and Special Items. Store impairment charges included as an adjustment item in Adjusted EBITDA primarily resulted from our semi-annual impairment evaluation of long-lived assets of individual restaurants, and additional impairment evaluation whenever events or changes in circumstances indicate that the carrying value of the assets may not be recoverable. If these restaurant-level assets were not impaired, depreciation of the assets would have been recorded and included in EBITDA. Therefore, store impairment charges were a non-cash item similar to depreciation and amortization of our long-lived assets of restaurants. The Company believes that investors and analyst may find it useful in measuring operating performance without regard to such non-cash item.

These adjusted measures are not intended to replace the presentation of our financial results in accordance with GAAP.  Rather, the Company believes that the presentation of these adjusted measures provides additional information to investors to facilitate the comparison of past and present results, excluding those items that the Company does not believe are indicative of our ongoing operations due to their nature. 

Unit Count by Brand















KFC


12/31/2022

New Builds

Closures

Refranchised

6/30/2023


Company-owned

8,214

516

(115)

(3)

8,612


Franchisees

880

75

(8)

3

950


Total

9,094

591

(123)


9,562






























Pizza Hut


12/31/2022

New Builds

Closures

Refranchised

6/30/2023


Company-owned

2,760

216

(49)

(2)

2,925


Franchisees

143

3

(1)

2

147


Total

2,903

219

(50)


3,072
















Others


12/31/2022

New Builds

Closures

6/30/2023




Company-owned

187

35

(12)

210




Franchisees

763

53

(58)

758




Total

950

88

(70)

968




Yum China Holdings, Inc.

Segment Results

(in US$ million)

(unaudited)















Quarter Ended 6/30/2023


KFC

Pizza Hut

All Other
Segments

Corporate
and
Unallocated(1)

Elimination

Total

Company sales

$      1,954

$         546

$                 17

$                 —

$              —

$      2,517

Franchise fees and income

15

2

4



21

Revenues from transactions with franchisees(2)

11

1

17

60


89

Other revenues

4

5

144

10

(136)

27

Total revenues

$      1,984

$         554

$               182

$                 70

$           (136)

$      2,654

Company restaurant expenses

1,616

479

18



2,113

General and administrative expenses

67

30

10

46


153

Franchise expenses

7

1

1



9

Expenses for transactions with franchisees(2)

9

1

15

59


84

Other operating costs and expenses

4

4

142

10

(136)

24

Closures and impairment expenses, net

8

4

2



14

Total costs and expenses, net

1,711

519

188

115

(136)

2,397

Operating Profit (Loss)

$         273

$           35

$                 (6)

$               (45)

$              —

$         257













Reconciliation of GAAP Operating Profit to Restaurant Profit
























Quarter Ended 6/30/2023


KFC

Pizza Hut

All Other
Segments

Corporate
and
Unallocated

Elimination

Total

GAAP Operating Profit (Loss)

$         273

$           35

$                 (6)

$               (45)

$              —

$         257

Less:











Franchise fees and income

15

2

4



21

Revenues from transactions with franchisees

11

1

17

60


89

Other revenues

4

5

144

10

(136)

27

Add:











General and administrative expenses

67

30

10

46


153

Franchise expenses

7

1

1



9

Expenses for transactions with franchisees

9

1

15

59


84

Other operating costs and expenses

4

4

142

10

(136)

24

Closures and impairment expenses, net

8

4

2



14

Restaurant profit (loss)

$         338

$           67

$                 (1)

$                 —

$              —

$         404

Company sales

1,954

546

17



2,517

Restaurant margin %

17.3 %

12.4 %

(9.6) %

N/A

N/A

16.1 %




























Quarter Ended 6/30/2022


KFC

Pizza Hut

All Other
Segments

Corporate
and
Unallocated(1)

Elimination

Total

Company sales

$      1,571

$         443

$                 12

$                 —

$              —

$      2,026

Franchise fees and income

13

2

4



19

Revenues from transactions with franchisees(2)

7

1

7

47


62

Other revenues

3

2

119

9

(112)

21

Total revenues

$      1,594

$         448

$               142

$                 56

$           (112)

$      2,128

Company restaurant expenses

1,361

405

15



1,781

General and administrative expenses

63

28

11

39


141

Franchise expenses

6

1

1



8

Expenses for transactions with franchisees(2)

6

1

6

48


61

Other operating costs and expenses

2

2

117

9

(112)

18

Closures and impairment expenses, net

9


5



14

Other expenses (income), net

25



(1)


24

Total costs and expenses, net

1,472

437

155

95

(112)

2,047

Operating Profit (Loss)

$         122

$           11

$               (13)

$               (39)

$              —

$           81













Reconciliation of GAAP Operating Profit to Restaurant Profit
























Quarter Ended 6/30/2022


KFC

Pizza Hut

All Other
Segments

Corporate
and
Unallocated

Elimination

Total

GAAP Operating Profit (Loss)

$         122

$           11

$               (13)

$               (39)

$              —

$           81

Less:











Franchise fees and income

13

2

4



19

Revenues from transactions with franchisees

7

1

7

47


62

Other revenues

3

2

119

9

(112)

21

Add:











General and administrative expenses

63

28

11

39


141

Franchise expenses

6

1

1



8

Expenses for transactions with franchisees

6

1

6

48


61

Other operating costs and expenses

2

2

117

9

(112)

18

Closures and impairment expenses, net

9


5



14

Other expenses (income), net

25



(1)


24

Restaurant profit (loss)

$         210

$           38

$                 (3)

$                 —

$              —

$         245

Company sales

1,571

443

12



2,026

Restaurant margin %

13.4 %

8.6 %

(24.5) %

N/A

N/A

12.1 %




























Year to Date Ended 6/30/2023


KFC

Pizza Hut

All Other
Segments

Corporate
and
Unallocated(1)

Elimination

Total

Company sales

$      4,120

$      1,137

$                 32

$                 —

$              —

$      5,289

Franchise fees and income

32

4

10



46

Revenues from transactions with franchisees(2)

21

2

36

123


182

Other revenues

9

8

306

20

(289)

54

Total revenues

$      4,182

$      1,151

$               384

$               143

$           (289)

$      5,571

Company restaurant expenses

3,301

986

36


(1)

4,322

General and administrative expenses

135

59

21

101


316

Franchise expenses

16

2

1



19

Expenses for transactions with franchisees(2)

18

2

33

122


175

Other operating costs and expenses

8

7

303

18

(288)

48

Closures and impairment expenses, net

9

5

3



17

Other expenses (income), net

2



(1)


1

Total costs and expenses, net

3,489

1,061

397

240

(289)

4,898

Operating Profit (Loss)

$         693

$           90

$               (13)

$               (97)

$              —

$         673













Reconciliation of GAAP Operating Profit to Restaurant Profit
























Year to Date Ended 6/30/2023


KFC

Pizza Hut

All Other Segments

Corporate
and
Unallocated

Elimination

Total

GAAP Operating Profit (Loss)

$         693

$           90

$               (13)

$               (97)

$              —

$         673

Less:











Franchise fees and income

32

4

10



46

Revenues from transactions with franchisees

21

2

36

123


182

Other revenues

9

8

306

20

(289)

54

Add:











General and administrative expenses

135

59

21

101


316

Franchise expenses

16

2

1



19

Expenses for transactions with franchisees

18

2

33

122


175

Other operating costs and expenses

8

7

303

18

(288)

48

Closures and impairment expenses, net

9

5

3



17

Other expenses (income), net

2



(1)


1

Restaurant profit (loss)

$         819

$         151

$                 (4)

$                 —

$                1

$         967

Company sales

4,120

1,137

32



5,289

Restaurant margin %

19.9 %

13.3 %

(15.1) %

N/A

N/A

18.3 %




























Year to Date Ended 6/30/2022


KFC

Pizza Hut

All Other
Segments

Corporate
and
Unallocated(1)

Elimination

Total

Company sales

$      3,562

$         985

$                 27

$                 —

$              —

$      4,574

Franchise fees and income

29

4

10



43

Revenues from transactions with franchisees(2)

15

2

18

104


139

Other revenues

5

4

250

19

(238)

40

Total revenues

$      3,611

$         995

$               305

$               123

$           (238)

$      4,796

Company restaurant expenses

3,050

889

37


2

3,978

General and administrative expenses

128

57

24

83


292

Franchise expenses

15

2

1



18

Expenses for transactions with franchisees(2)

14

2

15

105


136

Other operating costs and expenses

3

3

251

18

(240)

35

Closures and impairment expenses, net

8

1

7



16

Other expenses (income), net

51



(2)


49

Total costs and expenses, net

3,269

954

335

204

(238)

4,524

Operating Profit (Loss)

$         342

$           41

$               (30)

$               (81)

$              —

$         272













Reconciliation of GAAP Operating Profit to Restaurant Profit
























Year to Date Ended 6/30/2022


KFC

Pizza Hut

All Other
Segments

Corporate
and
Unallocated

Elimination

Total

GAAP Operating Profit (Loss)

$         342

$           41

$               (30)

$               (81)

$              —

$         272

Less:











Franchise fees and income

29

4

10



43

Revenues from transactions with franchisees

15

2

18

104


139

Other revenues

5

4

250

19

(238)

40

Add:











General and administrative expenses

128

57

24

83


292

Franchise expenses

15

2

1



18

Expenses for transactions with franchisees

14

2

15

105


136

Other operating costs and expenses

3

3

251

18

(240)

35

Closures and impairment expenses, net

8

1

7



16

Other expenses (income), net

51



(2)


49

Restaurant profit (loss)

$         512

$           96

$               (10)

$                 —

$               (2)

$         596

Company sales

3,562

985

27



4,574

Restaurant margin %

14.4 %

9.8 %

(39.1) %

N/A

N/A

13.0 %













The above tables reconcile segment information, which is based on management responsibility, with our Condensed Consolidated
Statements of Income.  













(1) Amounts have not been allocated to any segment for purpose of making operating decision or assessing financial performance as
the transactions are deemed corporate revenues and expenses in nature.

(2) Primarily includes revenues and associated expenses of transactions with franchisees derived from the Company's central
procurement model whereby the Company centrally purchases substantially all food and paper products from suppliers and then
sells and delivers to KFC and Pizza Hut restaurants, including franchisees.

SOURCE Yum China Holdings, Inc.

