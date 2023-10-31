Yum China Reports Third Quarter 2023 Results

31 Oct, 2023, 16:30 ET
Total Revenues grew 9%, or 15% in constant currency; System Sales grew 15% in constant currency;
Operating Profit grew 2% to $323 million, or 9% in constant currency, Adjusted Operating Profit of $327 million reached a record;
Record year-to-date store openings of 1,155 net new adds, on track for full-year net new store target
SHANGHAI, Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Yum China Holdings, Inc. (the "Company" or "Yum China") (NYSE: YUMC and HKEX: 9987) today reported unaudited results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023.
Third Quarter Highlights
- Total revenues increased 9% year over year to $2.91 billion from $2.68 billion (a 15% increase in constant currency).
- Total system sales increased 15% year over year, with increases of 15% at KFC and 13% at Pizza Hut in constant currency. Growth was mainly attributable to new unit contribution, same-store sales and lapping of temporary closures in the prior year.
- Same-store sales increased 4% year over year, with increases of 4% at KFC and 2% at Pizza Hut in constant currency.
- Opened 500 net new stores during the quarter; total store count reached 14,102, as of September 30, 2023.
- Operating Profit increased 2% year over year to $323 million from $316 million (a 9% increase in constant currency), primarily driven by sales leveraging.
- Adjusted Operating Profit increased 3% year over year to $327 million from $318 million (a 10% increase in constant currency).
- Restaurant margin was 17.0%, compared with 18.8% in the prior year period, mainly due to lapping of austerity measures and temporary relief in the prior year.
- Effective tax rate was 27.5%.
- Net Income increased 18% to $244 million from $206 million in the prior year period, primarily due to the increase in Operating Profit and higher interest income.
- Adjusted Net Income increased 19% to $248 million from $208 million in the prior year period (a 27% increase in constant currency). Adjusted Net Income includes the net losses of $3 million and $12 million in the third quarter of 2023 and 2022, respectively, from the mark-to-market equity investment in Meituan. Excluding such losses, Adjusted Net Income increased 14% year over year (a 21% increase in constant currency).
- Diluted EPS increased 18% to $0.58 from $0.49 in the prior year period.
- Adjusted Diluted EPS increased 20% to $0.59 from $0.49 in the prior year period (a 29% increase in constant currency). Excluding the net losses from the mark-to-market equity investments in the third quarter of 2023 and 2022, as aforementioned, Adjusted Diluted EPS increased 15% year over year (a 21% increase in constant currency).
Key Financial Results
|
Third Quarter 2023
|
Year to Date Ended 9/30/2023
|
% Change
|
% Change
|
System
|
Same-Store
|
Net New
|
Operating
|
System
|
Same-Store
|
Net New
|
Operating
|
Yum China
|
+15
|
+4
|
+14
|
+2
|
+20
|
+8
|
+14
|
+69
|
KFC
|
+15
|
+4
|
+14
|
+4
|
+21
|
+9
|
+14
|
+54
|
Pizza Hut
|
+13
|
+2
|
+14
|
(5)
|
+19
|
+7
|
+14
|
+52
|
Third Quarter
|
Year to Date Ended 9/30
|
(in US$ million, except
|
% Change
|
% Change
|
per share data and percentages)
|
2023
|
2022
|
Reported
|
Ex F/X
|
2023
|
2022
|
Reported
|
Ex F/X
|
Operating Profit
|
$
|
323
|
$
|
316
|
+2
|
+9
|
$
|
996
|
$
|
588
|
+69
|
+79
|
Adjusted Operating Profit(1)
|
$
|
327
|
$
|
318
|
+3
|
+10
|
$
|
1,005
|
$
|
593
|
+69
|
+79
|
Net Income
|
$
|
244
|
$
|
206
|
+18
|
+26
|
$
|
730
|
$
|
389
|
+88
|
+98
|
Adjusted Net Income(1)
|
$
|
248
|
$
|
208
|
+19
|
+27
|
$
|
739
|
$
|
394
|
+88
|
+98
|
Basic Earnings Per Common Share
|
$
|
0.59
|
$
|
0.49
|
+20
|
+27
|
$
|
1.75
|
$
|
0.92
|
+90
|
+101
|
Adjusted Basic Earnings
|
$
|
0.60
|
$
|
0.49
|
+22
|
+27
|
$
|
1.77
|
$
|
0.93
|
+90
|
+101
|
Diluted Earnings Per Common Share
|
$
|
0.58
|
$
|
0.49
|
+18
|
+27
|
$
|
1.73
|
$
|
0.92
|
+88
|
+99
|
Adjusted Diluted Earnings
|
$
|
0.59
|
$
|
0.49
|
+20
|
+29
|
$
|
1.75
|
$
|
0.93
|
+88
|
+99
|
1 See "Reconciliation of Reported GAAP Results to non-GAAP Adjusted Measures" included in the accompanying tables of this release for further details.
|
Note: All comparisons are versus the same period a year ago.
|
Percentages may not recompute due to rounding.
|
System sales and same-store sales percentages exclude the impact of F/X. Effective January 1, 2018, temporary store closures are normalized in the same-store sales calculation by excluding the period during which stores are temporarily closed.
CEO and CFO Comments
Joey Wat, CEO of Yum China, commented, "We delivered a record third quarter in total revenues, adjusted operating profit and net new store openings. System sales grew 15% and adjusted operating profit excluding temporary reliefs grew 21% in constant currency. For the first nine months of the year, operating profit and adjusted operating profit also set new records, reaching around $1 billion. Our robust supply chain, industry-leading digital ecosystem and strong innovation capabilities have enabled us to stay agile in evolving market conditions. We continued to enrich our core menu offerings and launch targeted, engaging campaigns to drive incremental traffic. Beef burger and whole chicken categories combined make up more than 6% of KFC's sales mix, exceeding that of the Original Recipe Chicken. KFC's collaboration with Honkai: Star Rail, a popular e-game, broadened our customer reach and grew our membership base. Furthermore, we are expanding our price range to appeal to a broader customer base, tapping into underserved consumers. At Pizza Hut, we continue to expand pizza selections priced below RMB 50, to capture this very significant segment of the overall pizza market. At KFC, our offers range from premium products such as Ultra Cheese 2.0 Beef Burger to RMB 19.9 3-item value combos to address diverse customer preferences."
"We accelerated new store openings in the quarter, adding 500 net new stores. With 1,155 net new stores in the first three quarters of this year, we are on track to meet our updated full-year target of 1,400 to 1,600. Importantly, our new store payback periods and unit economics remain healthy. At our Investor Day in September, we shared our views on the vast, untapped potential that China continues to offer, even with moderate economic growth. With our "RGM 2.0" strategy, we are focusing on growth while reinforcing resilience and widening our strategic moats. We have set a clear roadmap and growth targets for 2024 to 2026. These include 20,000 stores by 2026 and a return of $3 billion to shareholders through cash dividends and share repurchases during the same three-year period. We are confident in our capabilities to capture growth opportunities," Wat concluded.
Andy Yeung, CFO of Yum China, added, "In the third quarter, we achieved robust results despite macroeconomic headwinds. Same-store sales growth was solid on a year-over-year basis, and maintained at approximately 90% of the 2019 level in the quarter. But we observed softening consumer demand emerged in late September through October. Looking ahead, the fourth quarter is a seasonally small quarter in terms of sales and profits; hence small fluctuations in sales could have a more pronounced impact on our margins. It is important to highlight that during the fourth quarter last year, we received temporary relief of $26 million, which is not expected to repeat this year. Last year, we also experienced staffing shortages due to widespread COVID infections. This year, we are returning to more normalized operations and staffing levels at our restaurants. The post-pandemic economic recovery is shaping up to be a "wave-like" and "non-linear" process. So, we will continue to stay agile and take actions to drive sales and cost-efficiency in these evolving market conditions. However, the overall trend towards recovery is evident this year, and many of our performance metrics are setting new records. We remain excited about the significant opportunities China presents and confident in delivering sustainable growth and long-term value to our shareholders. We are proud to report that we returned $211 million to shareholders in the third quarter, through cash dividends and share repurchases, and are on track to return $600 to 800 million for the full year."
Share Repurchases and Dividends
- During the third quarter, the Company repurchased approximately 2.9 million shares of Yum China common stock for $157 million at an average price of $54.91 per share. As of September 30, 2023, approximately $870 million remained available for future share repurchases under the current authorization.
- The Board declared a cash dividend of $0.13 per share on Yum China's common stock, payable on December 19, 2023 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on November 28, 2023.
Digital and Delivery
- KFC and Pizza Hut loyalty programs exceeded 460 million members combined, as of quarter-end. Member sales accounted for approximately 65% of system sales in the third quarter of 2023.
- Delivery contributed approximately 35% of KFC and Pizza Hut's Company sales in the third quarter of 2023, a decrease of 3% compared with the prior year period.
- Digital orders, including delivery, mobile orders and kiosk orders, accounted for approximately 89% of KFC and Pizza Hut's Company sales in the third quarter of 2023.
|
KFC and Pizza Hut Total
|
Third Quarter
|
Year to Date Ended 9/30
|
2023
|
2022
|
2023
|
2022
|
Member count (as of period-end)
|
460 million+
|
400 million+
|
460 million+
|
400 million+
|
Member sales as % of system sales
|
~65%
|
~62%
|
~65%
|
~62%
|
Delivery as % of Company sales
|
~35%
|
~38%
|
~36%
|
~37%
|
Digital orders as % of Company sales
|
~89%
|
~91%
|
~89%
|
~89%
New-Unit Development and Asset Upgrade
- The Company opened 500 net new stores in the third quarter of 2023, mainly driven by development of the KFC and Pizza Hut brands.
- The Company remodeled 194 stores in the third quarter of 2023.
|
Net New Units
|
Restaurant Count
|
Third Quarter
|
Year to Date
|
As of September 30
|
2023
|
Ended 9/30/2023
|
2023
|
2022
|
Yum China
|
500
|
1,155
|
14,102
|
12,409
|
KFC
|
355
|
823
|
9,917
|
8,675
|
Pizza Hut
|
130
|
299
|
3,202
|
2,806
|
Others(2)
|
15
|
33
|
983
|
928
|
2 Others include Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, and for 2022, COFFii & JOY.
Restaurant Margin
- Restaurant margin was 17.0% in the third quarter of 2023 compared with 18.8% in the prior year period, driven primarily by lapping of the austerity measures and temporary relief in the prior year, higher promotion costs and wage inflation, partially offset by sales leveraging and favorable commodity prices.
|
Third Quarter
|
Year to Date Ended 9/30
|
2023
|
2022
|
ppts change
|
2023
|
2022
|
ppts change
|
Yum China
|
17.0 %
|
18.8 %
|
(1.8)
|
17.9 %
|
15.1 %
|
+2.8
|
KFC
|
18.6 %
|
20.6 %
|
(2.0)
|
19.4 %
|
16.6 %
|
+2.8
|
Pizza Hut
|
12.7 %
|
13.4 %
|
(0.7)
|
13.1 %
|
11.1 %
|
+2.0
2023 Outlook
The Company's fiscal year 2023 targets were updated at Investor Day on September 14, 2023:
- To open approximately 1,400 to 1,600 net new stores, an increase of 300 stores from the previous target.
- To make capital expenditures in the range of approximately $700 million to $900 million, unchanged from the previous target.
Company Updates
- On September 14, 2023, the Company announced the following financial and operating targets at its Investor Day.
- To reach total count of 20,000 stores by 2026.
- To achieve high-single-to-double-digit CAGR for system sales and operating profit, and double-digit EPS CAGR from 2024 to 2026, compared to base year 2023 and in constant currency.
- To return approximately $3 billion to shareholders through quarterly dividends and share repurchases from 2024 to 2026.
- On September 27, 2023, the Company was named to Fortune's 2023 Change the World list, an annual list that recognizes a select group of companies that have had a positive social impact through activities that are part of their core business strategy. Yum China was one of 59 companies worldwide – and the only restaurant company – selected for the recognition.
Note on Non-GAAP Measures
Reported GAAP results include Special Items, which are excluded from non-GAAP adjusted measures. Special Items are not allocated to any segment and therefore only impact reported GAAP results of Yum China. See "Reconciliation of Reported GAAP Results to Non-GAAP Adjusted Measures" within this release. In addition, for the non-GAAP measures of Restaurant profit and Restaurant margin, see "Reconciliation of GAAP Operating Profit to Restaurant Profit" under "Segment Results" within this release.
Other Information
In this release, the Company has also disclosed the change in adjusted operating profit excluding temporary relief. This temporary relief was provided by landlords and government agencies, and consisted of $1 million in the third quarter of 2023 and $30 million in the third quarter of 2022. The temporary relief received primarily related to the COVID-19 pandemic, and is not expected to recur. The Company believes this information is useful to investors because it facilitates greater comparability between periods.
For important news and information regarding Yum China, including our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, visit Yum China's Investor Relations website at http://ir.yumchina.com. Yum China uses this website as a primary channel for disclosing key information to its investors, some of which may contain material and previously non-public information.
About Yum China Holdings, Inc.
Yum China is the largest restaurant company in China with a mission to make every life taste beautiful. The Company has over 400,000 employees and operates over 14,000 restaurants under six brands across 1,900 cities in China. KFC and Pizza Hut are the leading brands in the quick-service and casual dining restaurant spaces in China, respectively. Taco Bell offers innovative Mexican-inspired food. Yum China has also partnered with Lavazza to develop the Lavazza coffee concept in China. Little Sheep and Huang Ji Huang specialize in Chinese cuisine. Yum China has a world-class, digitalized supply chain which includes an extensive network of logistics centers nationwide and an in-house supply chain management system. Its strong digital capabilities and loyalty program enable the Company to reach customers faster and serve them better. Yum China is a Fortune 500 company with the vision to be the world's most innovative pioneer in the restaurant industry. For more information, please visit http://ir.yumchina.com.
Yum China Holdings, Inc.
|
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income
|
(in US$ million, except per share data)
|
(unaudited)
|
Quarter Ended
|
% Change
|
Year to Date Ended
|
% Change
|
9/30/2023
|
9/30/2022
|
B/(W)
|
9/30/2023
|
9/30/2022
|
B/(W)
|
Revenues
|
Company sales
|
$
|
2,759
|
$
|
2,561
|
8
|
$
|
8,048
|
$
|
7,135
|
13
|
Franchise fees and income
|
23
|
22
|
7
|
69
|
65
|
8
|
Revenues from transactions with franchisees
|
100
|
80
|
25
|
282
|
219
|
29
|
Other revenues
|
32
|
22
|
41
|
86
|
62
|
39
|
Total revenues
|
2,914
|
2,685
|
9
|
8,485
|
7,481
|
13
|
Costs and Expenses, Net
|
Company restaurants
|
Food and paper
|
858
|
787
|
(9)
|
2,466
|
2,206
|
(12)
|
Payroll and employee benefits
|
699
|
603
|
(16)
|
2,047
|
1,819
|
(12)
|
Occupancy and other operating expenses
|
732
|
691
|
(6)
|
2,098
|
2,034
|
(3)
|
Company restaurant expenses
|
2,289
|
2,081
|
(10)
|
6,611
|
6,059
|
(9)
|
General and administrative expenses
|
169
|
157
|
(8)
|
485
|
449
|
(8)
|
Franchise expenses
|
9
|
9
|
2
|
28
|
27
|
—
|
Expenses for transactions with franchisees
|
95
|
76
|
(24)
|
270
|
212
|
(28)
|
Other operating costs and expenses
|
29
|
18
|
(62)
|
77
|
53
|
(45)
|
Closures and impairment expenses, net
|
—
|
4
|
NM
|
17
|
20
|
15
|
Other expenses, net
|
—
|
24
|
100
|
1
|
73
|
98
|
Total costs and expenses, net
|
2,591
|
2,369
|
(9)
|
7,489
|
6,893
|
(9)
|
Operating Profit
|
323
|
316
|
2
|
996
|
588
|
69
|
Interest income, net
|
46
|
25
|
86
|
124
|
51
|
145
|
Investment loss
|
(4)
|
(15)
|
75
|
(32)
|
(32)
|
(1)
|
Income Before Income Taxes and
|
365
|
326
|
12
|
1,088
|
607
|
79
|
Income tax provision
|
(100)
|
(97)
|
(3)
|
(296)
|
(183)
|
(62)
|
Equity in net earnings (losses) from
|
2
|
(2)
|
NM
|
2
|
(4)
|
NM
|
Net income – including noncontrolling interests
|
267
|
227
|
18
|
794
|
420
|
89
|
Net income – noncontrolling interests
|
23
|
21
|
(14)
|
64
|
31
|
(110)
|
Net Income – Yum China Holdings, Inc.
|
$
|
244
|
$
|
206
|
18
|
$
|
730
|
$
|
389
|
88
|
Effective tax rate
|
27.5
|
%
|
29.9
|
%
|
2.4
|
ppts.
|
27.2
|
%
|
30.1
|
%
|
2.9
|
ppts.
|
Basic Earnings Per Common Share
|
$
|
0.59
|
$
|
0.49
|
$
|
1.75
|
$
|
0.92
|
Weighted-average shares outstanding
|
416
|
420
|
417
|
422
|
Diluted Earnings Per Common Share
|
$
|
0.58
|
$
|
0.49
|
$
|
1.73
|
$
|
0.92
|
Weighted-average shares outstanding
|
420
|
424
|
421
|
426
|
Company sales
|
100.0
|
%
|
100.0
|
%
|
100.0
|
%
|
100.0
|
%
|
Food and paper
|
31.1
|
30.7
|
(0.4)
|
ppts.
|
30.6
|
30.9
|
0.3
|
ppts.
|
Payroll and employee benefits
|
25.3
|
23.5
|
(1.8)
|
ppts.
|
25.4
|
25.5
|
0.1
|
ppts.
|
Occupancy and other operating expenses
|
26.6
|
27.0
|
0.4
|
ppts.
|
26.1
|
28.5
|
2.4
|
ppts.
|
Restaurant margin
|
17.0
|
%
|
18.8
|
%
|
(1.8)
|
ppts.
|
17.9
|
%
|
15.1
|
%
|
2.8
|
ppts.
|
Operating margin
|
11.7
|
%
|
12.3
|
%
|
(0.6)
|
ppts.
|
12.4
|
%
|
8.2
|
%
|
4.2
|
ppts.
Percentages may not recompute due to rounding. NM refers to not meaningful.
|
Yum China Holdings, Inc.
|
KFC Operating Results
|
(in US$ million)
|
(unaudited)
|
Quarter Ended
|
% Change
|
Year to Date Ended
|
% Change
|
9/30/2023
|
9/30/2022
|
B/(W)
|
9/30/2023
|
9/30/2022
|
B/(W)
|
Revenues
|
Company sales
|
$
|
2,154
|
$
|
1,992
|
8
|
$
|
6,274
|
$
|
5,554
|
13
|
Franchise fees and income
|
16
|
15
|
6
|
48
|
44
|
9
|
Revenues from transactions with franchisees
|
12
|
9
|
40
|
33
|
24
|
38
|
Other revenues
|
4
|
1
|
152
|
13
|
6
|
114
|
Total revenues
|
2,186
|
2,017
|
8
|
6,368
|
5,628
|
13
|
Costs and Expenses, Net
|
Company restaurants
|
Food and paper
|
666
|
607
|
(10)
|
1,914
|
1,712
|
(12)
|
Payroll and employee benefits
|
528
|
449
|
(18)
|
1,538
|
1,363
|
(13)
|
Occupancy and other operating expenses
|
560
|
526
|
(6)
|
1,603
|
1,557
|
(3)
|
Company restaurant expenses
|
1,754
|
1,582
|
(11)
|
5,055
|
4,632
|
(9)
|
General and administrative expenses
|
68
|
63
|
(10)
|
203
|
191
|
(7)
|
Franchise expenses
|
8
|
8
|
2
|
24
|
23
|
—
|
Expenses for transactions with franchisees
|
11
|
8
|
(35)
|
29
|
22
|
(33)
|
Other operating costs and expenses
|
3
|
1
|
(201)
|
11
|
4
|
(159)
|
Closures and impairment expenses, net
|
—
|
3
|
99
|
9
|
11
|
18
|
Other expenses, net
|
—
|
24
|
100
|
2
|
75
|
97
|
Total costs and expenses, net
|
1,844
|
1,689
|
(9)
|
5,333
|
4,958
|
(8)
|
Operating Profit
|
$
|
342
|
$
|
328
|
4
|
$
|
1,035
|
$
|
670
|
54
|
Company sales
|
100.0
|
%
|
100.0
|
%
|
100.0
|
%
|
100.0
|
%
|
Food and paper
|
30.9
|
30.5
|
(0.4)
|
ppts.
|
30.5
|
30.8
|
0.3
|
ppts.
|
Payroll and employee benefits
|
24.5
|
22.5
|
(2.0)
|
ppts.
|
24.5
|
24.5
|
—
|
ppts.
|
Occupancy and other operating expenses
|
26.0
|
26.4
|
0.4
|
ppts.
|
25.6
|
28.1
|
2.5
|
ppts.
|
Restaurant margin
|
18.6
|
%
|
20.6
|
%
|
(2.0)
|
ppts.
|
19.4
|
%
|
16.6
|
%
|
2.8
|
ppts.
|
Operating margin
|
15.8
|
%
|
16.5
|
%
|
(0.7)
|
ppts.
|
16.5
|
%
|
12.1
|
%
|
4.4
|
ppts.
Percentages may not recompute due to rounding.
|
Yum China Holdings, Inc.
|
Pizza Hut Operating Results
|
(in US$ million)
|
(unaudited)
|
Quarter Ended
|
% Change
|
Year to Date Ended
|
% Change
|
9/30/2023
|
9/30/2022
|
B/(W)
|
9/30/2023
|
9/30/2022
|
B/(W)
|
Revenues
|
Company sales
|
$
|
591
|
$
|
556
|
6
|
$
|
1,728
|
$
|
1,541
|
12
|
Franchise fees and income
|
2
|
2
|
15
|
6
|
6
|
5
|
Revenues from transactions with franchisees
|
1
|
1
|
11
|
3
|
3
|
11
|
Other revenues
|
5
|
2
|
126
|
13
|
6
|
132
|
Total revenues
|
599
|
561
|
7
|
1,750
|
1,556
|
13
|
Costs and Expenses, Net
|
Company restaurants
|
Food and paper
|
187
|
176
|
(7)
|
537
|
481
|
(12)
|
Payroll and employee benefits
|
167
|
149
|
(11)
|
496
|
437
|
(13)
|
Occupancy and other operating expenses
|
162
|
156
|
(4)
|
469
|
452
|
(4)
|
Company restaurant expenses
|
516
|
481
|
(7)
|
1,502
|
1,370
|
(10)
|
General and administrative expenses
|
30
|
27
|
(13)
|
89
|
84
|
(6)
|
Franchise expenses
|
1
|
1
|
(13)
|
3
|
3
|
(7)
|
Expenses for transactions with franchisees
|
1
|
1
|
(12)
|
3
|
3
|
(11)
|
Other operating costs and expenses
|
4
|
2
|
(127)
|
11
|
5
|
(129)
|
Closures and impairment expenses, net
|
—
|
—
|
19
|
5
|
1
|
NM
|
Total costs and expenses, net
|
552
|
512
|
(8)
|
1,613
|
1,466
|
(10)
|
Operating Profit
|
$
|
47
|
$
|
49
|
(5)
|
$
|
137
|
$
|
90
|
52
|
Company sales
|
100.0
|
%
|
100.0
|
%
|
100.0
|
%
|
100.0
|
%
|
Food and paper
|
31.7
|
31.6
|
(0.1)
|
ppts.
|
31.1
|
31.2
|
0.1
|
ppts.
|
Payroll and employee benefits
|
28.1
|
26.9
|
(1.2)
|
ppts.
|
28.7
|
28.4
|
(0.3)
|
ppts.
|
Occupancy and other operating expenses
|
27.5
|
28.1
|
0.6
|
ppts.
|
27.1
|
29.3
|
2.2
|
ppts.
|
Restaurant margin
|
12.7
|
%
|
13.4
|
%
|
(0.7)
|
ppts.
|
13.1
|
%
|
11.1
|
%
|
2.0
|
ppts.
|
Operating margin
|
7.9
|
%
|
8.8
|
%
|
(0.9)
|
ppts.
|
7.9
|
%
|
5.9
|
%
|
2.0
|
ppts.
Percentages may not recompute due to rounding. NM refers to not meaningful.
|
Yum China Holdings, Inc.
|
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
|
(in US$ million)
|
9/30/2023
|
12/31/2022
|
(Unaudited)
|
ASSETS
|
Current Assets
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$
|
1,131
|
$
|
1,130
|
Short-term investments
|
2,001
|
2,022
|
Accounts receivable, net
|
62
|
64
|
Inventories, net
|
419
|
417
|
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|
310
|
307
|
Total Current Assets
|
3,923
|
3,940
|
Property, plant and equipment, net
|
2,117
|
2,118
|
Operating lease right-of-use assets
|
2,083
|
2,219
|
Goodwill
|
1,879
|
1,988
|
Intangible assets, net
|
147
|
159
|
Long-term bank deposits and notes
|
1,237
|
680
|
Equity investments
|
319
|
361
|
Deferred income tax assets
|
106
|
113
|
Other assets
|
259
|
248
|
Total Assets
|
12,070
|
11,826
|
LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE NONCONTROLLING INTEREST AND EQUITY
|
Current Liabilities
|
Accounts payable and other current liabilities
|
2,129
|
2,096
|
Short-term borrowings
|
210
|
2
|
Income taxes payable
|
133
|
68
|
Total Current Liabilities
|
2,472
|
2,166
|
Non-current operating lease liabilities
|
1,787
|
1,906
|
Non-current finance lease liabilities
|
41
|
42
|
Deferred income tax liabilities
|
364
|
390
|
Other liabilities
|
147
|
162
|
Total Liabilities
|
4,811
|
4,666
|
Redeemable Noncontrolling Interest
|
13
|
12
|
Equity
|
Common stock, $0.01 par value; 1,000 million shares authorized;
|
4
|
4
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
4,382
|
4,390
|
Retained earnings
|
2,526
|
2,191
|
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|
(341)
|
(103)
|
Total Yum China Holdings, Inc. Stockholders' Equity
|
6,571
|
6,482
|
Noncontrolling interests
|
675
|
666
|
Total Equity
|
7,246
|
7,148
|
Total Liabilities, Redeemable Noncontrolling Interest and Equity
|
$
|
12,070
|
$
|
11,826
|
Yum China Holdings, Inc.
|
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
|
(in US$ million)
|
(unaudited)
|
Year to Date Ended
|
9/30/2023
|
9/30/2022
|
Cash Flows – Operating Activities
|
Net income – including noncontrolling interests
|
$
|
794
|
$
|
420
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
339
|
467
|
Non-cash operating lease cost
|
301
|
333
|
Closures and impairment expenses
|
17
|
20
|
Investment loss
|
32
|
32
|
Equity in net (earnings) losses from equity method investments
|
(2)
|
4
|
Distributions of income received from equity method investments
|
8
|
7
|
Deferred income taxes
|
(6)
|
(7)
|
Share-based compensation expense
|
46
|
31
|
Changes in accounts receivable
|
(2)
|
(6)
|
Changes in inventories
|
(25)
|
71
|
Changes in prepaid expenses, other current assets and VAT assets
|
(10)
|
216
|
Changes in accounts payable and other current liabilities
|
112
|
(19)
|
Changes in income taxes payable
|
71
|
70
|
Changes in non-current operating lease liabilities
|
(295)
|
(299)
|
Other, net
|
(46)
|
(11)
|
Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities
|
1,334
|
1,329
|
Cash Flows – Investing Activities
|
Capital spending
|
(499)
|
(509)
|
Purchases of short-term investments, long-term bank deposits and notes
|
(3,287)
|
(4,290)
|
Maturities of short-term investments, long-term bank deposits and notes
|
2,730
|
4,226
|
Acquisition of business, net of cash acquired
|
—
|
(23)
|
Other, net
|
4
|
3
|
Net Cash Used in Investing Activities
|
(1,052)
|
(593)
|
Cash Flows – Financing Activities
|
Proceeds from short-term borrowings
|
212
|
—
|
Repurchase of shares of common stock
|
(280)
|
(411)
|
Cash dividends paid on common stock
|
(162)
|
(152)
|
Dividends paid to noncontrolling interests
|
(37)
|
(29)
|
Contributions from noncontrolling interests
|
35
|
18
|
Payment of acquisition related holdback
|
(3)
|
(7)
|
Other, net
|
(5)
|
(2)
|
Net Cash Used in Financing Activities
|
(240)
|
(583)
|
Effect of Exchange Rates on Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash
|
(41)
|
(78)
|
Net Increase in Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash
|
1
|
75
|
Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash - Beginning of Period
|
1,130
|
1,136
|
Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash - End of Period
|
$
|
1,131
|
$
|
1,211
In this press release:
- The Company provides certain percentage changes excluding the impact of foreign currency translation ("F/X"). These amounts are derived by translating current year results at prior year average exchange rates. We believe the elimination of the F/X impact provides better year-to-year comparability without the distortion of foreign currency fluctuations.
- System sales growth reflects the results of all restaurants regardless of ownership, including Company-owned and franchise restaurants that operate our restaurant concepts, except for non-Company-owned restaurants for which we do not receive a sales-based royalty. Sales of franchise restaurants typically generate ongoing franchise fees for the Company at an average rate of approximately 6% of system sales. Franchise restaurant sales are not included in Company sales in the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income; however, the franchise fees are included in the Company's revenues. We believe system sales growth is useful to investors as a significant indicator of the overall strength of our business as it incorporates all of our revenue drivers, Company and franchise same-store sales as well as net unit growth.
- Effective January 1, 2018, the Company revised its definition of same-store sales growth to represent the estimated percentage change in sales of food of all restaurants in the Company system that have been open prior to the first day of our prior fiscal year, excluding the period during which stores are temporarily closed. We refer to these as our "base" stores. Previously, same-store sales growth represented the estimated percentage change in sales of all restaurants in the Company system that have been open for one year or more, including stores temporarily closed, and the base stores changed on a rolling basis from month to month. This revision was made to align with how management measures performance internally and focuses on trends of a more stable base of stores.
- Company sales represent revenues from Company-owned restaurants. Company Restaurant profit ("Restaurant profit") is defined as Company sales less expenses incurred directly by our Company-owned restaurants in generating Company sales, including cost of food and paper, restaurant-level payroll and employee benefits, rent, depreciation and amortization of restaurant-level assets, advertising expenses, and other operating expenses. Company restaurant margin percentage is defined as Restaurant profit divided by Company sales.
- Certain comparative items in the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements have been reclassified to conform to the current period's presentation to facilitate comparison
Reconciliation of Reported GAAP Results to Non-GAAP Adjusted Measures
(in millions, except per share data)
(unaudited)
In addition to the results provided in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP") in this press release, the Company provides non-GAAP measures adjusted for Special Items, which include Adjusted Operating Profit, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Earnings Per Common Share ("EPS"), Adjusted Effective Tax Rate and Adjusted EBITDA, which we define as net income including noncontrolling interests adjusted for equity in net earnings (losses) from equity method investments, income tax, interest income, net, investment gain or loss, certain non-cash expenses, consisting of depreciation and amortization as well as store impairment charges, and Special Items. We also use Restaurant profit and Restaurant margin (as defined above) for the purposes of internally evaluating the performance of our Company-owned restaurants and we believe Restaurant profit and Restaurant margin provide useful information to investors as to the profitability of our Company-owned restaurants.
The following table set forth the reconciliation of the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures to the non-GAAP adjusted financial measures. The reconciliation of GAAP Operating Profit to Restaurant Profit is presented in Segment Results within this release.
|
Quarter Ended
|
Year to Date Ended
|
9/30/2023
|
9/30/2022
|
9/30/2023
|
9/30/2022
|
Non-GAAP Reconciliations
|
Reconciliation of Operating Profit to Adjusted Operating Profit
|
Operating Profit
|
$
|
323
|
$
|
316
|
$
|
996
|
$
|
588
|
Special Items, Operating Profit
|
(4)
|
(2)
|
(9)
|
(5)
|
Adjusted Operating Profit
|
$
|
327
|
$
|
318
|
$
|
1,005
|
$
|
593
|
Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted Net Income
|
Net Income – Yum China Holdings, Inc.
|
$
|
244
|
$
|
206
|
$
|
730
|
$
|
389
|
Special Items, Net Income –Yum China Holdings, Inc.
|
(4)
|
(2)
|
(9)
|
(5)
|
Adjusted Net Income – Yum China Holdings, Inc.
|
$
|
248
|
$
|
208
|
$
|
739
|
$
|
394
|
Reconciliation of EPS to Adjusted EPS
|
Basic Earnings Per Common Share
|
$
|
0.59
|
$
|
0.49
|
$
|
1.75
|
$
|
0.92
|
Special Items, Basic Earnings Per Common Share
|
(0.01)
|
—
|
(0.02)
|
(0.01)
|
Adjusted Basic Earnings Per Common Share
|
$
|
0.60
|
$
|
0.49
|
$
|
1.77
|
$
|
0.93
|
Diluted Earnings Per Common Share
|
$
|
0.58
|
$
|
0.49
|
$
|
1.73
|
$
|
0.92
|
Special Items, Diluted Earnings Per Common Share
|
(0.01)
|
—
|
(0.02)
|
(0.01)
|
Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Common Share
|
$
|
0.59
|
$
|
0.49
|
$
|
1.75
|
$
|
0.93
|
Reconciliation of Effective Tax Rate to Adjusted Effective Tax Rate
|
Effective tax rate
|
27.5
|
%
|
29.9
|
%
|
27.2
|
%
|
30.1
|
%
|
Impact on effective tax rate as a result of Special Items
|
0.3
|
%
|
0.2
|
%
|
0.2
|
%
|
0.2
|
%
|
Adjusted effective tax rate
|
27.2
|
%
|
29.7
|
%
|
27.0
|
%
|
29.9
|
%
Net income, along with the reconciliation to Adjusted EBITDA, is presented below:
|
Quarter Ended
|
Year to Date Ended
|
9/30/2023
|
9/30/2022
|
9/30/2023
|
9/30/2022
|
Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA
|
Net Income – Yum China Holdings, Inc.
|
$
|
244
|
$
|
206
|
$
|
730
|
$
|
389
|
Net income – noncontrolling interests
|
23
|
21
|
64
|
31
|
Equity in net (earnings) losses from equity method investments
|
(2)
|
2
|
(2)
|
4
|
Income tax provision
|
100
|
97
|
296
|
183
|
Interest income, net
|
(46)
|
(25)
|
(124)
|
(51)
|
Investment loss
|
4
|
15
|
32
|
32
|
Operating Profit
|
323
|
316
|
996
|
588
|
Special Items, Operating Profit
|
4
|
2
|
9
|
5
|
Adjusted Operating Profit
|
327
|
318
|
1,005
|
593
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
111
|
150
|
339
|
467
|
Store impairment charges
|
3
|
7
|
24
|
37
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
$
|
441
|
$
|
475
|
$
|
1,368
|
$
|
1,097
Details of Special Items are presented below:
|
Quarter Ended
|
Year to Date Ended
|
9/30/2023
|
9/30/2022
|
9/30/2023
|
9/30/2022
|
Share-based compensation expense for Partner PSU Awards(1)
|
$
|
(4)
|
$
|
(2)
|
$
|
(9)
|
$
|
(5)
|
Special Items, Operating Profit
|
(4)
|
(2)
|
(9)
|
(5)
|
Tax effect on Special Items(2)
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
Special Items, net income – including noncontrolling interests
|
(4)
|
(2)
|
(9)
|
(5)
|
Special Items, net income – noncontrolling interests
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
Special Items, Net Income –Yum China Holdings, Inc.
|
$
|
(4)
|
$
|
(2)
|
$
|
(9)
|
$
|
(5)
|
Weighted-average Diluted Shares Outstanding (in millions)
|
420
|
424
|
421
|
426
|
Special Items, Diluted Earnings Per Common Share
|
$
|
(0.01)
|
$
|
—
|
$
|
(0.02)
|
$
|
(0.01)
(1) In February 2020, the Company granted Partner PSU Awards to select employees who were deemed critical to the Company's execution of its strategic operating plan. These PSU awards will only vest if threshold performance goals are achieved over a four-year performance period, with the payout ranging from 0% to 200% of the target number of shares subject to the PSU awards. Partner PSU Awards were granted to address increased competition for executive talent, motivate transformational performance and encourage management retention. Given the unique nature of these grants, the Compensation Committee does not intend to grant similar, special grants to the same employees during the performance period. The impact from these special awards is excluded from metrics that management uses to assess the Company's performance.
(2) The tax expense was determined based upon the nature, as well as the jurisdiction, of each Special Item at the applicable tax rate.
The Company excludes impact from Special Items for the purpose of evaluating performance internally. Special Items are not included in any of our segment results. In addition, the Company provides Adjusted EBITDA because we believe that investors and analysts may find it useful in measuring operating performance without regard to items such as equity in net earnings (losses) from equity method investments, income tax, interest income, net, investment gain or loss, depreciation and amortization, store impairment charges, and Special Items. Store impairment charges included as an adjustment item in Adjusted EBITDA primarily resulted from our semi-annual impairment evaluation of long-lived assets of individual restaurants, and additional impairment evaluation whenever events or changes in circumstances indicate that the carrying value of the assets may not be recoverable. If these restaurant-level assets were not impaired, depreciation of the assets would have been recorded and included in EBITDA. Therefore, store impairment charges were a non-cash item similar to depreciation and amortization of our long-lived assets of restaurants. The Company believes that investors and analyst may find it useful in measuring operating performance without regard to such non-cash item.
These adjusted measures are not intended to replace the presentation of our financial results in accordance with GAAP. Rather, the Company believes that the presentation of these adjusted measures provides additional information to investors to facilitate the comparison of past and present results, excluding those items that the Company does not believe are indicative of our ongoing operations due to their nature.
Unit Count by Brand
KFC
|
12/31/2022
|
New Builds
|
Closures
|
Refranchised
|
9/30/2023
|
Company-owned
|
8,214
|
868
|
(164)
|
(3)
|
8,915
|
Franchisees
|
880
|
131
|
(12)
|
3
|
1,002
|
Total
|
9,094
|
999
|
(176)
|
—
|
9,917
Pizza Hut
|
12/31/2022
|
New Builds
|
Closures
|
Refranchised
|
9/30/2023
|
Company-owned
|
2,760
|
366
|
(77)
|
(2)
|
3,047
|
Franchisees
|
143
|
12
|
(2)
|
2
|
155
|
Total
|
2,903
|
378
|
(79)
|
—
|
3,202
Others
|
12/31/2022
|
New Builds
|
Closures
|
9/30/2023
|
Company-owned
|
187
|
59
|
(16)
|
230
|
Franchisees
|
763
|
84
|
(94)
|
753
|
Total
|
950
|
143
|
(110)
|
983
|
Yum China Holdings, Inc.
|
Segment Results
|
(in US$ million)
|
(unaudited)
|
Quarter Ended 9/30/2023
|
KFC
|
Pizza Hut
|
All Other
|
Corporate
|
Elimination
|
Total
|
Company sales
|
$
|
2,154
|
$
|
591
|
$
|
14
|
$
|
—
|
$
|
—
|
$
|
2,759
|
Franchise fees and income
|
16
|
2
|
5
|
—
|
—
|
23
|
Revenues from transactions with franchisees(2)
|
12
|
1
|
20
|
67
|
—
|
100
|
Other revenues
|
4
|
5
|
162
|
12
|
(151)
|
32
|
Total revenues
|
$
|
2,186
|
$
|
599
|
$
|
201
|
$
|
79
|
$
|
(151)
|
$
|
2,914
|
Company restaurant expenses
|
1,754
|
516
|
20
|
—
|
(1)
|
2,289
|
General and administrative expenses
|
68
|
30
|
11
|
60
|
—
|
169
|
Franchise expenses
|
8
|
1
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
9
|
Expenses for transactions with franchisees(2)
|
11
|
1
|
17
|
66
|
—
|
95
|
Other operating costs and expenses
|
3
|
4
|
160
|
12
|
(150)
|
29
|
Total costs and expenses, net
|
1,844
|
552
|
208
|
138
|
(151)
|
2,591
|
Operating Profit (Loss)
|
$
|
342
|
$
|
47
|
$
|
(7)
|
$
|
(59)
|
$
|
—
|
$
|
323
Reconciliation of GAAP Operating Profit to Restaurant Profit
|
Quarter Ended 9/30/2023
|
KFC
|
Pizza Hut
|
All Other
|
Corporate
|
Elimination
|
Total
|
GAAP Operating Profit (Loss)
|
$
|
342
|
$
|
47
|
$
|
(7)
|
$
|
(59)
|
$
|
—
|
$
|
323
|
Less:
|
Franchise fees and income
|
16
|
2
|
5
|
—
|
—
|
23
|
Revenues from transactions with franchisees
|
12
|
1
|
20
|
67
|
—
|
100
|
Other revenues
|
4
|
5
|
162
|
12
|
(151)
|
32
|
Add:
|
General and administrative expenses
|
68
|
30
|
11
|
60
|
—
|
169
|
Franchise expenses
|
8
|
1
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
9
|
Expenses for transactions with franchisees
|
11
|
1
|
17
|
66
|
—
|
95
|
Other operating costs and expenses
|
3
|
4
|
160
|
12
|
(150)
|
29
|
Restaurant profit (loss)
|
$
|
400
|
$
|
75
|
$
|
(6)
|
$
|
—
|
$
|
1
|
$
|
470
|
Company sales
|
2,154
|
591
|
14
|
—
|
—
|
2,759
|
Restaurant margin %
|
18.6
|
%
|
12.7
|
%
|
(36.1)
|
%
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
17.0
|
%
|
Quarter Ended 9/30/2022
|
KFC
|
Pizza Hut
|
All Other
|
Corporate
|
Elimination
|
Total
|
Company sales
|
$
|
1,992
|
$
|
556
|
$
|
13
|
$
|
—
|
$
|
—
|
$
|
2,561
|
Franchise fees and income
|
15
|
2
|
5
|
—
|
—
|
22
|
Revenues from transactions with franchisees(2)
|
9
|
1
|
11
|
59
|
—
|
80
|
Other revenues
|
1
|
2
|
157
|
12
|
(150)
|
22
|
Total revenues
|
$
|
2,017
|
$
|
561
|
$
|
186
|
$
|
71
|
$
|
(150)
|
$
|
2,685
|
Company restaurant expenses
|
1,582
|
481
|
18
|
—
|
—
|
2,081
|
General and administrative expenses
|
63
|
27
|
12
|
55
|
—
|
157
|
Franchise expenses
|
8
|
1
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
9
|
Expenses for transactions with franchisees(2)
|
8
|
1
|
9
|
58
|
—
|
76
|
Other operating costs and expenses
|
1
|
2
|
155
|
10
|
(150)
|
18
|
Closures and impairment expenses, net
|
3
|
—
|
1
|
—
|
—
|
4
|
Other expenses, net
|
24
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
24
|
Total costs and expenses, net
|
1,689
|
512
|
195
|
123
|
(150)
|
2,369
|
Operating Profit (Loss)
|
$
|
328
|
$
|
49
|
$
|
(9)
|
$
|
(52)
|
$
|
—
|
$
|
316
Reconciliation of GAAP Operating Profit to Restaurant Profit
|
Quarter Ended 9/30/2022
|
KFC
|
Pizza Hut
|
All Other
|
Corporate
|
Elimination
|
Total
|
GAAP Operating Profit (Loss)
|
$
|
328
|
$
|
49
|
$
|
(9)
|
$
|
(52)
|
$
|
—
|
$
|
316
|
Less:
|
Franchise fees and income
|
15
|
2
|
5
|
—
|
—
|
22
|
Revenues from transactions with franchisees
|
9
|
1
|
11
|
59
|
—
|
80
|
Other revenues
|
1
|
2
|
157
|
12
|
(150)
|
22
|
Add:
|
General and administrative expenses
|
63
|
27
|
12
|
55
|
—
|
157
|
Franchise expenses
|
8
|
1
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
9
|
Expenses for transactions with franchisees
|
8
|
1
|
9
|
58
|
—
|
76
|
Other operating costs and expenses
|
1
|
2
|
155
|
10
|
(150)
|
18
|
Closures and impairment expenses, net
|
3
|
—
|
1
|
—
|
—
|
4
|
Other expenses, net
|
24
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
24
|
Restaurant profit (loss)
|
$
|
410
|
$
|
75
|
$
|
(5)
|
$
|
—
|
$
|
—
|
$
|
480
|
Company sales
|
1,992
|
556
|
13
|
—
|
—
|
2,561
|
Restaurant margin %
|
20.6
|
%
|
13.4
|
%
|
(30.6)
|
%
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
18.8
|
%
|
Year to Date Ended 9/30/2023
|
KFC
|
Pizza Hut
|
All Other
|
Corporate
|
Elimination
|
Total
|
Company sales
|
$
|
6,274
|
$
|
1,728
|
$
|
46
|
$
|
—
|
$
|
—
|
$
|
8,048
|
Franchise fees and income
|
48
|
6
|
15
|
—
|
—
|
69
|
Revenues from transactions with franchisees(2)
|
33
|
3
|
56
|
190
|
—
|
282
|
Other revenues
|
13
|
13
|
468
|
32
|
(440)
|
86
|
Total revenues
|
$
|
6,368
|
$
|
1,750
|
$
|
585
|
$
|
222
|
$
|
(440)
|
$
|
8,485
|
Company restaurant expenses
|
5,055
|
1,502
|
56
|
—
|
(2)
|
6,611
|
General and administrative expenses
|
203
|
89
|
32
|
161
|
—
|
485
|
Franchise expenses
|
24
|
3
|
1
|
—
|
—
|
28
|
Expenses for transactions with franchisees(2)
|
29
|
3
|
50
|
188
|
—
|
270
|
Other operating costs and expenses
|
11
|
11
|
463
|
30
|
(438)
|
77
|
Closures and impairment expenses, net
|
9
|
5
|
3
|
—
|
—
|
17
|
Other expenses (income), net
|
2
|
—
|
—
|
(1)
|
—
|
1
|
Total costs and expenses, net
|
5,333
|
1,613
|
605
|
378
|
(440)
|
7,489
|
Operating Profit (Loss)
|
$
|
1,035
|
$
|
137
|
$
|
(20)
|
$
|
(156)
|
$
|
—
|
$
|
996
Reconciliation of GAAP Operating Profit to Restaurant Profit
|
Year to Date Ended 9/30/2023
|
KFC
|
Pizza Hut
|
All Other
|
Corporate
|
Elimination
|
Total
|
GAAP Operating Profit (Loss)
|
$
|
1,035
|
$
|
137
|
$
|
(20)
|
$
|
(156)
|
$
|
—
|
$
|
996
|
Less:
|
Franchise fees and income
|
48
|
6
|
15
|
—
|
—
|
69
|
Revenues from transactions with franchisees
|
33
|
3
|
56
|
190
|
—
|
282
|
Other revenues
|
13
|
13
|
468
|
32
|
(440)
|
86
|
Add:
|
General and administrative expenses
|
203
|
89
|
32
|
161
|
—
|
485
|
Franchise expenses
|
24
|
3
|
1
|
—
|
—
|
28
|
Expenses for transactions with franchisees
|
29
|
3
|
50
|
188
|
—
|
270
|
Other operating costs and expenses
|
11
|
11
|
463
|
30
|
(438)
|
77
|
Closures and impairment expenses, net
|
9
|
5
|
3
|
—
|
—
|
17
|
Other expenses (income), net
|
2
|
—
|
—
|
(1)
|
—
|
1
|
Restaurant profit (loss)
|
$
|
1,219
|
$
|
226
|
$
|
(10)
|
$
|
—
|
$
|
2
|
$
|
1,437
|
Company sales
|
6,274
|
1,728
|
46
|
—
|
—
|
8,048
|
Restaurant margin %
|
19.4
|
%
|
13.1
|
%
|
(21.6)
|
%
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
17.9
|
%
|
Year to Date Ended 9/30/2022
|
KFC
|
Pizza Hut
|
All Other
|
Corporate
|
Elimination
|
Total
|
Company sales
|
$
|
5,554
|
$
|
1,541
|
$
|
40
|
$
|
—
|
$
|
—
|
$
|
7,135
|
Franchise fees and income
|
44
|
6
|
15
|
—
|
—
|
65
|
Revenues from transactions with franchisees(2)
|
24
|
3
|
29
|
163
|
—
|
219
|
Other revenues
|
6
|
6
|
407
|
31
|
(388)
|
62
|
Total revenues
|
$
|
5,628
|
$
|
1,556
|
$
|
491
|
$
|
194
|
$
|
(388)
|
$
|
7,481
|
Company restaurant expenses
|
4,632
|
1,370
|
55
|
—
|
2
|
6,059
|
General and administrative expenses
|
191
|
84
|
36
|
138
|
—
|
449
|
Franchise expenses
|
23
|
3
|
1
|
—
|
—
|
27
|
Expenses for transactions with franchisees(2)
|
22
|
3
|
24
|
163
|
—
|
212
|
Other operating costs and expenses
|
4
|
5
|
406
|
28
|
(390)
|
53
|
Closures and impairment expenses, net
|
11
|
1
|
8
|
—
|
—
|
20
|
Other expenses (income), net
|
75
|
—
|
—
|
(2)
|
—
|
73
|
Total costs and expenses, net
|
4,958
|
1,466
|
530
|
327
|
(388)
|
6,893
|
Operating Profit (Loss)
|
$
|
670
|
$
|
90
|
$
|
(39)
|
$
|
(133)
|
$
|
—
|
$
|
588
Reconciliation of GAAP Operating Profit to Restaurant Profit
|
Year to Date Ended 9/30/2022
|
KFC
|
Pizza Hut
|
All Other
|
Corporate
|
Elimination
|
Total
|
GAAP Operating Profit (Loss)
|
$
|
670
|
$
|
90
|
$
|
(39)
|
$
|
(133)
|
$
|
—
|
$
|
588
|
Less:
|
Franchise fees and income
|
44
|
6
|
15
|
—
|
—
|
65
|
Revenues from transactions with franchisees
|
24
|
3
|
29
|
163
|
—
|
219
|
Other revenues
|
6
|
6
|
407
|
31
|
(388)
|
62
|
Add:
|
General and administrative expenses
|
191
|
84
|
36
|
138
|
—
|
449
|
Franchise expenses
|
23
|
3
|
1
|
—
|
—
|
27
|
Expenses for transactions with franchisees
|
22
|
3
|
24
|
163
|
—
|
212
|
Other operating costs and expenses
|
4
|
5
|
406
|
28
|
(390)
|
53
|
Closures and impairment expenses, net
|
11
|
1
|
8
|
—
|
—
|
20
|
Other expenses (income), net
|
75
|
—
|
—
|
(2)
|
—
|
73
|
Restaurant profit (loss)
|
$
|
922
|
$
|
171
|
$
|
(15)
|
$
|
—
|
$
|
(2)
|
$
|
1,076
|
Company sales
|
5,554
|
1,541
|
40
|
—
|
—
|
7,135
|
Restaurant margin %
|
16.6
|
%
|
11.1
|
%
|
(36.3)
|
%
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
15.1
|
%
The above tables reconcile segment information, which is based on management responsibility, with our Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income.
(1) Amounts have not been allocated to any segment for purpose of making operating decision or assessing financial performance as the transactions are deemed corporate revenues and expenses in nature.
(2) Primarily includes revenues and associated expenses of transactions with franchisees derived from the Company's central procurement model whereby the Company centrally purchases substantially all food and paper products from suppliers and then sells and delivers to KFC and Pizza Hut restaurants, including franchisees.
