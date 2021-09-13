Yum China Strengthens its Commitment to Promoting Balanced Diets and Healthy Lifestyles

A core component of the campaign is the "Fruit and Vegetables 100+" program that encourages customers to add at least 100g of fruit and vegetables to their meals. KFC, Pizza Hut and Taco Bell will also launch a series of new and updated fruit and vegetable based products in China, while leveraging their digital platforms to raise public awareness of nutrition and healthy eating.

As China's largest restaurant company, Yum China is committed to offering a wide variety of delicious and nutritious foods to customers. To achieve this, the Company focuses on food innovation, upgrading product offerings with recipe changes, using creative ingredient combinations, and adopting multiple cooking methods. For example, at KFC, approximately 80% of non-beverage breakfast menu items are made from the oven or other healthy cooking methods.

Yum China regularly reviews its ingredients and through ingredient optimization has reduced the amount of salt, sugar, and oil in its recipes. KFC alone eliminated about 118 tons of salt from its products between 2018 and the end of 2020. In addition, in 2020, Yum China became one of the first restaurant companies to introduce plant-based products to China when it launched plant-based beef burgers and chicken nuggets at KFC, plant-based beef burgers at Pizza Hut and plant-based beef and pork tacos at Taco Bell.

The latest campaign is designed to support recommendations outlined in the National Health Commission's Dietary Guidelines for Chinese Residents that adults require a daily intake of 300-500 grams of vegetables to maintain a balanced diet. Yum China is also an active supporter of the National Nutrition Week since its establishment in 2016. In support of this annual initiative, Yum China shared nutritional knowledge on tray liners in KFC restaurants across China and has reached more than 140 million customers over the past six years. Yum China also runs an official WeChat account called "Best Foods & Best Sports" that shares relatable everyday stories to promote healthy lifestyles.

Yum China regularly collaborates with scientific institutions to support scientific research and promote dietary health, such as partnering with the China Nutrition Society (CNS) to establish the China Nutrition Society (CNS) - Yum China Dietary Health Foundation. By 2020, the Foundation had funded over 80 scientific research projects, focusing mainly on dining out and urban resident health since its establishment in 2007.

About Yum China Holdings, Inc.

Yum China Holdings, Inc. is a licensee of Yum! Brands in mainland China. It has exclusive rights in mainland China to KFC, China's leading quick-service restaurant brand, Pizza Hut, the leading casual dining restaurant brand in China, and Taco Bell, a California-based restaurant chain serving innovative Mexican-inspired food. Yum China also owns the Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, East Dawning and COFFii & JOY concepts outright. In addition, Yum China has partnered with Lavazza to explore and develop the Lavazza coffee shop concept in China. The Company had 11,023 restaurants in over 1,500 cities at the end of June 2021. Yum China ranked # 363 on the Fortune 500 list and was named to TIME100 Most Influential Companies list in 2021. Yum China has been named the Industry Leader for the Restaurant & Leisure Facilities Industry in the 2020 Dow Jones Sustainability Indices. In 2021, Yum China was named to the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index and was certified as a Top Employer 2021 in China by the Top Employers Institute, both for the third consecutive year. For more information, please visit http://ir.yumchina.com.

SOURCE Yum China Holdings, Inc.

Related Links

http://ir.yumchina.com

