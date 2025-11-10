Yum China to Host Investor Day on November 17, 2025

SHANGHAI, Nov. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Yum China Holdings, Inc. ("Yum China" or the "Company") (NYSE: YUMC and HKEX: 9987) today announced that it will host an Investor Day on November 17, 2025 in Shenzhen, China. The event will feature presentations from the Company's management, question and answer sessions, as well as visits to its restaurants.

Presentations will begin at 9:00 a.m. Beijing/Hong Kong time on Monday, November 17, 2025 (8:00 p.m. US Eastern time on Sunday, November 16, 2025). A live webcast of the presentations will be accessible at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/uq5d6p3s/lan/c1. The presentation slides and a replay of the webcast will also be available following the event via the Company's website at http://ir.yumchina.com.

About Yum China Holdings, Inc.

Yum China is the largest restaurant company in China with a mission to make every life taste beautiful. The Company operates over 17,000 restaurants under six brands across around 2,500 cities in China. KFC and Pizza Hut are the leading brands in the quick-service and casual dining restaurant spaces in China, respectively. In addition, Yum China has also partnered with Lavazza to develop the Lavazza coffee concept in China. Little Sheep and Huang Ji Huang specialize in Chinese cuisine. Taco Bell offers innovative Mexican-inspired food. Yum China has a world-class, digitalized supply chain which includes an extensive network of logistics centers nationwide and an in-house supply chain management system. Its strong digital capabilities and loyalty program enable the Company to reach customers faster and serve them better. Yum China is a Fortune 500 company with the vision to be the world's most innovative pioneer in the restaurant industry. For more information, please visit http://ir.yumchina.com.

Investor Relations Contact:

Tel: +86 21 2407 7556

[email protected]

Media Contact:

Tel: +86 21 2407 3824

[email protected]

SOURCE Yum China Holdings, Inc.