Yum China to Present at CLSA 25th Investors' Forum on September 9, 2018

SHANGHAI, Sept. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Yum China Holdings, Inc. (the "Company" or "Yum China") (NYSE : YUMC ) today announced that Joey Wat, CEO of Yum China, will present at the 25th CLSA Investors' Forum in Hong Kong at 10:30 p.m. U.S. Eastern Time on Sunday, September 9, 2018 (10:30 a.m. Beijing/Hong Kong Time on Monday, September 10, 2018).

The presentation will be webcast live and can be accessed via the internet by visiting the Company's website, http://ir.yumchina.com. A replay of the webcast will be available at http://ir.yumchina.com through Tuesday, October 16, 2018.

About Yum China Holdings, Inc.

Yum China Holdings, Inc. is a licensee of Yum! Brands in mainland China. It has exclusive rights in mainland China to KFC, China's leading quick-service restaurant brand, Pizza Hut, the leading casual dining restaurant brand in China, and Taco Bell, a California-based restaurant chain serving innovative Mexican-inspired food. Yum China also owns the Little Sheep and East Dawning concepts outright. The Company had more than 8,100 restaurants and more than 460,000 employees in over 1,200 cities at the end of June 2018. For more information, please visit http://ir.yumchina.com.

Investor Relations Contact: Tel: +86 21 2407 7556 IR@YumChina.com Media Contact : Tel: +86 21 2407 7510 Media@YumChina.com

