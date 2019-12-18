Yum China to Report Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2019 Financial Results on February 5, 2020

SHANGHAI, Dec. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Yum China Holdings, Inc. ("Yum China") (NYSE: YUMC) today announced that it will report its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ending December 31, 2019 at 4:30 p.m. U.S. Eastern Time on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 (5:30 a.m. Beijing/Hong Kong Time on Thursday, February 6, 2020).

Yum China's management will hold an earnings conference call at 7:00 p.m. U.S. Eastern Time on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 (8:00 a.m. Beijing/Hong Kong Time on Thursday, February 6, 2020).

Dial-in details for the conference call are as follows:

U.S.: +1 845 675 0437

Mainland China: 400 620 8038 or 800 819 0121

Hong Kong: +852 3018 6771

U.K.: +44 20 36214779

International: +65 6713 5090

Password: Yum China

A live webcast of the call may also be accessed at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/bridx9mf.

A replay of the conference call will be available two hours after the call ends until 8:00 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 (9:00 p.m. Beijing/Hong Kong Time on Wednesday, February 12, 2020) and may be accessed by phone at the following numbers:

U.S.: +1 855 452 5696

International: +61 2 9003 4211

Replay access code: 5757148

Additionally, a live webcast and an archived webcast of this conference call will be available at http://ir.yumchina.com.

About Yum China Holdings, Inc.

Yum China Holdings, Inc. is a licensee of Yum! Brands in mainland China. It has exclusive rights in mainland China to KFC, China's leading quick-service restaurant brand, Pizza Hut, the leading casual dining restaurant brand in China, and Taco Bell, a California-based restaurant chain serving innovative Mexican-inspired food. Yum China also owns the Little Sheep, East Dawning and COFFii & JOY concepts outright. The Company had more than 8,900 restaurants in over 1,300 cities at the end of September 2019. In 2019, Yum China was named to the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index and was certified as a Top Employer 2020 in China by the Top Employers Institute for the second consecutive year. For more information, please visit http://ir.yumchina.com.

Investor Relations Contact

Tel: +86 21 2407 7556

E-mail: IR@yumchina.com

Media Contact

Tel: +86 21 2407 7510

E-mail: Media@yumchina.com

SOURCE Yum China Holdings, Inc.