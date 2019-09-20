Yum China to Report Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results on October 29, 2019

Yum China Holdings, Inc.

Sep 20, 2019, 00:01 ET

SHANGHAI, Sept. 20, 2019  /PRNewswire/ -- Yum China Holdings, Inc. ("Yum China") (NYSE: YUMC) today announced that it will report its unaudited financial results for the third quarter ending September 30, 2019 at 4:30p.m. U.S. Eastern Time on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 (4:30a.m. Beijing/Hong Kong Time on Wednesday, October 30, 2019).

Yum China's management will hold an earnings conference call at 8:00p.m. U.S. Eastern Time on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 (8:00a.m. Beijing/Hong Kong Time on Wednesday, October 30, 2019).  

Dial-in details for the conference call are as follows:

US:  

+1 845 675 0437

Mainland China:

400 620 8038 or 800 819 0121

Hong Kong:   

+852 3018 6771

U.K.:  

+44 20 36214779

International:   

+65 6713 5090

Password:  

Yum China

A live webcast of the call may also be accessed at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/vma382hq.

A replay of the conference call will be available two hours after the call ends until 8:00a.m. U.S. Eastern Time on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 (9:00p.m. Beijing/Hong Kong Time on Wednesday, November 6, 2019) and may be accessed by phone at the following numbers:

US:   

+1 855 452 5696

International:   

+61 2 9003 4211

Replay access code:

7952028

Additionally, a live webcast and an archived webcast of this conference call will be available at http://ir.yumchina.com.  

About Yum China Holdings, Inc. 

Yum China Holdings, Inc. is a licensee of Yum! Brands in mainland China. It has exclusive rights in mainland China to KFC, China's leading quick-service restaurant brand, Pizza Hut, the leading casual dining restaurant brand in China, and Taco Bell, a California-based restaurant chain serving innovative Mexican-inspired food. Yum China also owns the Little Sheep, East Dawning and COFFii & JOY concepts outright. The Company had more than 8,700 restaurants in over 1,300 cities at the end of June 2019. In 2019, Yum China was named to the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index and was certified as a Top Employer 2019 in China by the Top Employers Institute. For more information, please visit http://ir.yumchina.com.

Investor Relations Contact
Tel: +86 21 2407 7556
E-mail: IR@yumchina.com

Media Contact
Tel:  +86 21 2407 7510
E-mail: Media@yumchina.com

