Yuma Energy, Inc. Confirms No Material Change

HOUSTON, April 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Yuma Energy, Inc. (NYSE American: YUMA) ("Yuma" or the "Company) announces that management is unaware of any material change in the Company's operations that would account for the recent increase in market activity.

On April 22, 2019, Sam L. Banks resigned from his position as a member of the Board of Directors of the Company.

About Yuma Energy, Inc.

Yuma Energy, Inc., a Delaware corporation, is an independent Houston-based exploration and production company focused on acquiring, developing and exploring for conventional and unconventional oil and natural gas resources. Historically, the Company's activities have focused on inland and onshore properties, primarily located in central and southern Louisiana and southeastern Texas. Its common stock is listed on the NYSE American under the trading symbol "YUMA."

