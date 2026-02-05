YuMe Toys Launches Zero-Risk Retail Solution to Drive Foot Traffic, Increase Profits, and reduce Theft

A fully managed, plug-and-play solution, YuMe's Smart Machine helps retailers generate incremental revenue while keeping inventory secure.

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- YuMe Toys, the global collectibles company that brings to consumers some of the world's most recognizable entertainment brands, including Stranger Things, Star Wars, and PlayStation, is expanding its retail footprint with the rollout of the YuMe Smart Machine - a fully managed, plug-and-play retail-tainment solution engineered to drive incremental sales revenue, boost engagement in stores, and reduce inventory loss, with minimal operational impact for store owners and managers.

Rising Theft Is Increasing Pressure on Retailers

Retailers across the United States continue to grapple with a persistent rise in store theft and loss. Over the past five years, U.S. retailers have reported significant increases in shoplifting incidents, averaging more than 177 incidents per day in 2023, resulting in a strong uptick in related financial losses. According to the National Retail Federation's 2025 industry survey, U.S. retailers reported an 18% increase in shoplifting and merchandise theft incidents from 2023 to 2024, with external theft and organized retail crime among the biggest concerns cited by loss prevention executives.

YuMe's Smart Machine: Turns Underutilized Space into Incremental Revenue

"Retailers are facing numerous challenges and are being asked to do more with less while managing rising theft and shrinking margins," said Michael Kwan, CEO of YuMe Toys. "The YuMe Smart Machine helps turn underutilized space into a fun, revenue-generating experience that works for shoppers and retailers alike, guaranteeing stock is not lost."

Part of the growing wave of retail-tainment reshaping physical retail, the YuMe Smart Machine was first unveiled at New York Comic Con last October and has since completed successful trials across the U.S., including placement at Toys"R"Us. The concept converts underutilized space into a high-performing sales driver while enhancing in-store engagement, all fully managed by YuMe Toys.

Built for today's fast-moving collectibles market, the Smart Machine supports multiple product formats through a seamless, cashless purchasing experience. With its intuitive touchscreen and engaging gamified interface, each machine encourages:

Impulse purchases

Repeat visits

Longer dwell time

Benefits for Retail Partners

Retail partners benefit from:

Incremental revenue share with no capital outlay

with no capital outlay Zero inventory theft risk

No staff or replenishment responsibilities

No cash handling

All machines are remotely monitored and replenished by YuMe's operations team, ensuring optimal product rotation and inventory performance. With YuMe set to roll out its widest-ever collectibles assortment in 2026, the platform is built to keep diverse fan groups engaged and deliver a "Win Every Time" experience.

Curated Collectibles That Drive Repeat Engagement

Each YuMe Smart Machine features a rotating selection of licensed collectibles that encourage impulse purchases and repeat store traffic. The experience resonates with both collectors and kids.

Designed for the Modern Retail Floor

With a compact footprint and a visually engaging design, YuMe Smart Machines integrate naturally into toy retailers, mass merchants, malls, entertainment venues, travel hubs, and other high-traffic spaces; turning everyday visits into a repeatable revenue opportunity.

Nationwide Rollout Planned for 2026

The YuMe Smart Machine is currently rolling out across key U.S. retail locations, with significant expansion planned throughout 2026. Retail buyers can see the machines in action at New York Toy Fair in February and Los Angeles Toy Previews in April.

Retailers may also contact [email protected] for demonstrations and placement information.

About YuMe Toys

YuMe Toys is a global toys and collectibles company dedicated to creating original, design-driven products that celebrate the world's most iconic pop culture franchises. From premium plush and innovative surprise capsules to collector-grade character figures, YuMe Toys crafts consumer and retail-tainment experiences that inspire fandom interaction, spark imagination, and resonate with both devoted fans and casual collectors across the globe.

https://www.YuMeToys.com/

Click here for more details about our booth at: https://tfny2026.mapyourshow.com/8_0/exhibitor/exhibitor-details.cfm?exhid=152716.

