Yume Unveils a Platform Where Recovery Coaches Who've Conquered Their Addictions Guide Others to Sobriety

Revolutionary Recovery Coaching by Survivors, Backed by 80+ Hours of Training and Therapist Endorsement

WASHINGTON, Jan. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Yume, an innovative digital platform in addiction recovery, proudly announces its launch. A first of its kind, Yume offers a unique recovery experience by pairing individuals with recovery coaches who have not only conquered their own addictions but have also undergone extensive training. This approach ensures that users receive empathetic, experienced guidance from someone who truly understands their struggle.

Background and Vision:

Yume, founded by Rehan Hussain, a survivor of addiction himself, seeks to offer more than just therapy. It's a platform where the struggles shared by users and coaches are the same – whether it's alcohol, gambling, or other addictions. Coaches at Yume, boasting years of sobriety, guide users through a meticulously designed one-year program, reflective of their own victorious journey and backed by the endorsement of licensed therapists.

Unique Features and Offerings:

Yume stands out with its comprehensive support ecosystem:

Matched Recovery Coaching: Users are paired with coaches who have overcome the same addiction.

Extensive Coach Training: Over 80 hours of specialized training ensures coaches are well-equipped.

Endorsed by Therapists: Our program is backed by professional, licensed therapists.

Resource Accessibility: Users have access to licensed therapists, legal consultation, financial experts for debt consolidation and financial planning, and group therapy sessions.

Empathetic Peer Support: Coaches provide real-world advice and support, having faced and overcome similar challenges.

Expert-Led Group Conversations: Facilitated discussions for broader community support and learning.

Anticipated Impact:

Yume is more than a recovery platform; it's a movement to redefine addiction recovery. By bridging personal triumphs with professional insights, Yume aspires to be a beacon of hope and effective change in the recovery community.

Discover the Yume difference and join our community of recovery and resilience. Visit yu-me.us and start your journey with a coach who has walked your path and reached the destination you seek.

About Yume:

Yume is a pioneering digital platform in the addiction recovery domain, offering a new paradigm where those in recovery are guided by individuals who have successfully overcome similar challenges. Yume is committed to empowering individuals on their journey to sobriety and well-being.

