YumEarth Partners With FARE to Drive Food Allergy Awareness

MCLEAN, Va., Feb. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, FARE (Food Allergy Research & Education), the world's leading food allergy research, advocacy and education organization, in partnership with allergy-friendly, organic candy company, YumEarth, announce a collaboration designed to raise awareness around life with food allergies and inspire support for the food allergy community coast to coast.

FARE is partnering with YumEarth to raise funds for food allergy awareness and research. In addition to sponsorship and participation at key FARE events throughout the year, certain YumEarth products will feature FARE's teal and white "Proud Supporter" emblem on the packaging and YumEarth will donate a portion of the proceeds of these specially marked products directly to FARE. YumEarth Organic Fruit snacks boxes will be the first to display this emblem.

"Living with food allergies is no easy feat – YumEarth is doing its part in making the everyday burden a little easier for the 32 million Americans who have potentially life-threatening food allergies," said Lisa Gable, chief executive officer of FARE. "By avoiding top-8 allergen ingredients and offering consumers detailed information about their manufacturing practices, they empower individuals with food allergies to make informed and safe decisions. We are grateful to have the support of YumEarth and, together, we are committed to educating the public about this growing epidemic, advocating to make life safer and more inclusive for people with food allergies, and pushing research forward."

According to recent FARE-commissioned data, diagnoses of anaphylaxis to food, a severe and potentially life-threatening allergic reaction, have risen by 377 percent in the U.S. since 2007. FARE is focused on bringing attention and action to the issue and collaborating to advance food allergy research. With the support of the food allergy community and its allies, FARE's goal is to accelerate the development of new therapies and, ultimately, find a cure.

"YumEarth is delighted to support a partner like FARE, a leading voice for those living with food allergies," said Jeff Grossman, VP of Sales and Brand Development at YumEarth. "YumEarth takes food allergies very seriously. So many people, including many in our organization, are impacted by food allergies, so we know firsthand how hard and how frightening it can be. This is what inspires us every day to make delicious products free of top 8 allergen ingredients. We are proud to make life just a little simpler, and a little sweeter, for everyone."

Specially marked packages with FARE's "Proud Supporter" emblem can be purchased at select retailers nationwide.

To learn more about FARE and how you or your organization can get involved, please visit www.foodallergy.org .

To learn more about YumEarth and its products, please visit https://yumearth.com/about.

About FARE

FARE (Food Allergy Research & Education) is the world's leading food allergy advocacy organization and the largest private funder of food allergy research. Our mission is to improve the quality of life and the health of individuals with food allergies, and to provide them hope through the promise of new treatments. FARE is transforming the future of food allergy through innovative initiatives that will lead to increased awareness, new and improved treatments and prevention strategies, effective policies and legislation and novel approaches to managing the disease. For more information, please visit www.foodallergy.org. To join FARE's transformative five-year fundraising and awareness campaign, Contains: Courage®, supporting families living with food allergies and educating ALL communities about the disease, visit: www.foodallergy.org/containscourage.

About YumEarth

Founded in 2007, YumEarth seeks to make better sweets. Using simple ingredients and no artificial flavors or coloring, most of YumEarth's products are USDA Organic, gluten free, non-GMO, free from the top 8 allergens, vegan, and made without high fructose corn syrup. YumEarth specializes in making organic candy that adults love and parents can feel good about giving to their children. The mouth-watering organic candy from YumEarth is available in many national and local stores, as well as online. For more information visit www.yumearth.com.

