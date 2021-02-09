YumEarth Welcomes Chewys™ to the Brand's Roster of Allergy-Friendly Treats

STAMFORD, Conn., Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- YumEarth, makers of allergy-friendly organic treats, announces today the debut of their newest product - Chewys™. A modern twist on a classic fruit chew, YumEarth's new Chewys™ provide a safer way to snack for families and candy lovers. The latest addition to the YumEarth portfolio is now available on Amazon, YumEarth.com and on iHerb in March. Chewys™ will be on shelf at Giants Foods & Whole Foods nationally in June.

Chewys™

Simply delicious and simply made, YumEarth is on a mission to make allergy- friendly treats so that everyone can enjoy special, shareable moments. Available in four delicious flavors: lemon, orange, strawberry and cherry, the individually wrapped candies will be sure to leave your mouth watering for more. These yummy new candies are free of the top 8 allergens, vegan, gluten-free and made with simple, organic ingredients while still bursting with fruity flavor. Chewys™ has joined YumEarth's delicious collection of giggles, pops, gummy bears, fruit snacks and more and like all YumEarth treats are free from high fructose corn syrup and artificial dyes.

"Fruit chews are an iconic and beloved candy and as a brand devoted to producing allergy-safe, and yummy treats, we knew Chewys™ would be a great addition to our allergy-friendly product line," said Sasha Auguste, Head of Marketing of YumEarth. "And they taste just like the original fruit chews, if not better, if I do say so myself. Our Chewys™ are the perfect feel-good snack to share with friends and family in a safe manner."

YumEarth Chewys™ are available on YumEarth.com and Amazon and will be in-store at select retailers including Whole Foods in June. Chewys™ come in various sizes and will retail for a SRP of 2oz $2.49, 5oz $4.99 and 8oz $7.99.

For more information visit YumEarth.com or follow the brand's Instagram page for additional news and innovations, @yumearth.

Media Contact:

Laura Saldarriaga

[email protected]

646-661-1594

About YumEarth Founded in 2007, YumEarth seeks to make better sweets. Using simple ingredients and no artificial flavors or coloring, most of YumEarth's products are USDA Organic, gluten free, non-GMO, free from the top 8 allergens, vegan, and made without high fructose corn syrup. YumEarth specializes in making organic candy that adults love and parents can feel good about giving to their children. The mouth-watering organic candy from YumEarth is available in many national and local stores, as well as online. For more information visit www.yumearth.com.

SOURCE YumEarth