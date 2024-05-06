YUMI announces nationwide Walmart launch, as retail footprint rapidly expands

LOS ANGELES, May 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- YUMI, the leading provider of nutritious kid snacks, proudly announces the availability of its best-selling products at Walmart, the largest retailer in the United States. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in YUMI's mission to revolutionize children's nutrition by making healthy, organic options accessible.

"We're thrilled to partner with Walmart to bring YUMI to even more families," said Angela Sutherland, co-CEO and co-founder. "Our commitment to crafting delicious and nutritious snacks has resonated with parents since day one, and we're excited to make our organic bars and puffs easily accessible to Walmart families. By joining forces with Walmart, we can help more parents and caregivers make healthier choices for their children."

Since its retail launch in 2022, YUMI's nutrient-dense bars and puffs have quickly become household favorites, setting new standards in nutrition, taste, and quality. YUMI's bestselling bars are made with real, organic ingredients and feature at least eight superfood vegetables in every bar. Each bar is mapped against the most common nutrient deficiencies among kids in the United States, featuring key micronutrients, such as iron, vitamin D, and Zinc.

All of YUMI's bars and rice-free puffs are certified organic, certified clean and designed to be daycare and school-friendly, with recipes that are gluten-free, dairy-free, and peanut-free. As a proud member of the Clean Label Project, YUMI's baby and toddler products are tested for more than 400 potential contaminants, including heavy metals.

"We are incredibly proud of the journey that has brought us to this moment," says Evelyn Rusli, co-CEO, co-founder. "We remain steadfast in our commitment to raise a healthier generation, with products that support every stage of development. This significant expansion into Walmart reflects the seismic shift happening in this country, as more families demand nutritious options."

For more information about YUMI and its range of nutritious baby food products, please visit www.helloyumi.com.

ABOUT YUMI

Since its national launch in 2019, YUMI has been on a mission to improve the health of future generations through transparent, science-backed nutritional products. Leveraging data and food science, YUMI empowers its community to make informed decisions about their children's nutrition, redefining what it means to be a modern American food company. Their products are organic, vegan, gluten-free, non-GMO, and kosher, and certified by the Clean Label Project.

