YUMI Launches Six Functional Smoothies at Whole Foods Nationwide

A proprietary preservation process retains more nutrition, taste, and color than conventional shelf-stable packaging — with whole food ingredients visible on the front of the pack.

LOS ANGELES, March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- YUMI, the nutrition company known for its function-first approach to feeding families, today launches Smoothies-to-Go: a line of six shelf-stable smoothies available at Whole Foods Market locations nationwide. It's the company's largest retail expansion since debuting at Target three years ago.

Each Smoothie-to-Go is made from whole fruits and vegetables, requires no refrigeration until opened, contains no artificial preservatives or added sugar, and is designed around a specific functional benefit: protein, probiotics, or immunity. The product's whole food ingredients and their quantities, such as 9 blueberries and 9 kale leaves, are listed on the front of the pack.

The line marks a departure from the retort-processed products that dominate the shelf-stable aisle. YUMI is leveraging a proprietary preservation process that minimizes heat exposure, locking in more of the vitamins, color, and flavor that traditional high-heat methods strip away, while meeting safety standards without refrigeration.

"We spent years solving a problem every parent knows: convenient food that actually looks and tastes like the real ingredients it's made from," said Angela Sutherland, co-founder and co-CEO of YUMI. "These aren't simply convenient. They're tasty, nutritional smoothies you'd want for your kids and yourself."

What sets Smoothie-to-Go apart:

Six SKUs across three functional benefit categories — protein (5g of protein per pouch), probiotics (features probiotics and is a good source of fiber), and immunity (excellent source of vitamins D and C)

Preservation technology that retains more nutrition, color, and taste than conventional retort packaging

Full ingredient transparency — real food ingredients quantified on the front of pack

No artificial preservatives, no added sugar

No refrigeration required — ready for daycare, travel, school, and busy mornings

Made for the whole family — parents and kids alike

"Today's parents are the most informed consumers the food industry has ever faced. They read every label, they research every ingredient, and they're done accepting 'good enough' from the shelf-stable aisle. Smoothies-to-Go were built for that parent: functional, transparent, and always delicious," said Evelyn Rusli, co-founder and co-CEO of Yumi.

Smoothie-to-Go is available now at Whole Foods Market stores nationwide, with additional distribution planned throughout 2026.

About YUMI

YUMI is on a mission to build a healthier generation, with function-first foods for kids and the whole family. The company has grown from a direct-to-consumer startup into a national brand with more than 12,000 retail doors, carried at Whole Foods, Walmart, and Target. Every YUMI product is made from whole-food ingredients and designed to deliver real, functional nutrition. Real food. Real purpose. Learn more at www.helloyumi.com .

SOURCE YUMI