Yummly Teams Up with Sesame Workshop to Encourage Families to Come Together in the Kitchen

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Yummly, a leading digital platform for personalized recipes and cooking resources, is entering into its second year of partnership with Sesame Workshop, the nonprofit educational organization behind Sesame Street, this holiday season to create immersive, family-friendly cooking experiences that will live on Yummly.com and in the Yummly® App. Today, the collaborators have published the first of a four-part guided cooking series, sponsored by LACTAID®, to bring kid-friendly lactose-sensitive curated recipes from Chef and TV Personality Joel Gamoran to kitchens across the country.

"There's so much opportunity and benefit for children to become involved in meal preparation, and our relationship with Sesame Workshop enables us to make our content especially appealing to these kids," said Adam Soldinger, head of digital strategy, Yummly. "With the help of these beloved Sesame Street characters, we're able to introduce children to cooking in an easy-to-follow way and during a time of year when families are looking to spend as much time together as possible."

Alongside Cookie Monster and Elmo, Chef Gamoran walks users through each step of delicious holiday recipes in this interactive series, starting with Cranberry Hand Pies. Additional step-by-step guided cooking videos will become available on Dec. 27, Jan. 31, and Feb. 7 on Yummly.com and in the Yummly® App.

"At Sesame Workshop, we know that every day there are new things to learn and new skills to conquer," said Jennifer Ahearn, VP of Global Strategic Partnerships, Sesame Workshop. "Feeling self-confident is an important building block for success, but learning new things usually takes time. With support from LACTAID®, this latest Yummly video series helps break down the cooking fun into smaller steps, encouraging families to notice and celebrate the mastery of each feat along the way."

While each member of a family has their own unique tastes and needs, food has a universal power to bring them all together. The Yummly® App enables families to find recipes that work for their preferences, dietary restrictions and even the ingredients they have on hand. With a quick search on the app, home cooks are led to recipes sure to please everyone at the table. In addition to millions of recipes to choose from, those looking for a more immersive experience can view step-by-step video instructions from star-studded chefs with a Yummly subscription.

Families can find the first Yummly x Sesame Street cooking tutorial on Yummly.com, as well as in the Yummly® App, available free of charge to iOS and Android users.

About Yummly

Yummly is a leading digital platform (mobile and web) for personalized recipes and cooking resources. Since Yummly's inception, it has been active in the digital kitchen and connecting users to the recipes they love. From recipe recommendations to handy tools and helpful videos, Yummly has everything needed to improve life in the kitchen every step of the way. The company, headquartered in the heart of Silicon Valley, uses patented technology and proprietary data to understand food and taste, making it the best source for recipes tailored to specific taste preferences. For more information, visit www.yummly.com. Yummly is an independent subsidiary of Whirlpool Corporation.

About Sesame Workshop

Sesame Workshop is the nonprofit educational organization behind Sesame Street, the pioneering television show that has been reaching and teaching children since 1969. Today, Sesame Workshop is an innovative force for change, with a mission to help kids everywhere grow smarter, stronger, and kinder. We're present in more than 150 countries, serving vulnerable children through a wide range of media, formal education, and philanthropically funded social impact programs, each grounded in rigorous research and tailored to the needs and cultures of the communities we serve. For more information, please visit www.sesameworkshop.org.

