YuMOVE and The Mr. Mo Project Partner to Give Senior Dogs New Leases on Life During October's Adopt a Shelter Dog Month

ORLANDO, Fla., Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- October is Adopt a Shelter Dog Month, the time of year to spotlight the thousands of dogs across the U.S. in need of new homes and loving families. YuMOVE, a high-quality joint supplement for dogs and the American Kennel Club's official dog joint supplement, has partnered with The Mr. Mo Project , a senior rescue dog nonprofit, to help senior dogs live out their best and most active lives, for life.

YuMOVE has partnered with the Mr. Mo Project to give rescue dogs, like Quinn, new leases on life. Chris Hughes, founder of the Mr. Mo Project, out walking with Quinn, a senior rescue dog.

Advocating and rescuing senior and special-needs dogs from U.S. shelters, the Mr. Mo Project helps these dogs find loving, forever homes. They coordinate transport, recruit foster families and raise awareness of the need of senior dogs in U.S. shelters - all while providing ongoing support and covering vet bills for as long as the dogs live.

To support the efforts of the Mr. Mo Project, YuMOVE donated much needed funds, along with targeted joint care supplements, to help these senior dogs stay active.

Meet Quinn – A Mr. Mo Project Rescue

Quinn, a 14-year-old wired hair German Pointer mix, was rescued and adopted by the Mr. Mo Project when Quinn was a pup. He was rescued from a hoarding house, along with 55 other dogs in desperate need. Quinn has a big personality and so much love and energy.

During the past several years, Quinn has started to experience mobility related issues and having trouble moving. Since starting on YuMOVE, Quinn has gotten his pep back in his step and is enjoying being mobile again.

"After only a few months on YuMOVE, we've seen visible results with Quinn's activity," said Chris Hughes, Founder, Mr. Mo Project. "YuMOVE has shown us the ability to help our dogs stay mobile, and this is why we chose to partner with them. Senior dogs can experience mobility related issues and YuMOVE helps to support these dogs be more active as we find new homes with loving families for them."

YuMOVE, the UK's #1 vet-recommended joint supplement brand1, already supports over two million dogs a year globally2. For years, YuMOVE has been providing a high-quality dog joint supplement that's scientifically proven to work in just six weeks.³ There's also a 6-Week Money-Back Guarantee4, if not satisfied.

See the Difference

YuMOVE is offering 15% off any YuMOVE hip and joint supplement for dogs using the code "PRESS15" for a first-time subscription purchase.

To learn more about YuMOVE and its partnership with the Mr. Mo Project, visit:

YuMOVE / MrMoProject. To support the Mr. Mo Project's ongoing efforts, donate or consider fostering a senior dog, visit: www.mrmoproject.com

