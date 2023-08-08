YuMOVE Partners with the United States Police Canine Association to Help Keep Law Enforcement Canines Active & Healthy

News provided by

YuMOVE

08 Aug, 2023, 08:43 ET

ORLANDO, Fla., Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- YuMOVE, a high-quality joint supplement for dogs and the American Kennel Club's official dog joint supplement, today announced its charitable partnership with the United States Police Canine Association (USPCA), the oldest and largest police canine organization, to help keep retired law enforcement canines active and healthy.

Continue Reading
YuMOVE partners with the United States Police Canine Association to help keep law enforcement canines active & healthy
YuMOVE partners with the United States Police Canine Association to help keep law enforcement canines active & healthy
YuMOVE has made a significant donation to the USPCA, along with supplying them with YuMOVE joint care supplements.
YuMOVE has made a significant donation to the USPCA, along with supplying them with YuMOVE joint care supplements.

YuMOVE has made a significant donation to the USPCA, along with supplying them with YuMOVE joint care supplements: its extra-strength YuMOVE PLUS Joint & Hip Supplement and YuMOVE ADVANCE 360, its veterinary strength joint care formula. These products include high-quality ingredients like YuMOVE's unique ActivEase® Green Lipped Mussel, which provides a unique blend of Omega-3s to help ease occasional joint stiffness for law enforcement canines heading into retirement. 

Law enforcement police canines serve their entire career keeping America safe. Police agencies aren't required to pay for any future needs after the dog retires, so handlers who adopt police dogs after retirement are often faced with a dilemma of affording the appropriate care for their retired partner.

"YuMOVE supports and is proud of America's law enforcement canines, especially those who have retired," said Jennifer Pratt, US VP of Marketing, YuMOVE. "We're excited to partner with the USPCA and provide funding and YuMOVE joint care supplements to help keep retired law enforcement canines active and healthy."

To learn more about YuMOVE, visit www.YuMOVE.com. To learn more about the USPCA, including donating, visit www.uspcak9.com/uspca-foundation.

About YuMOVE North America
YuMOVE is the UK's #1 veterinary hip and joint supplement brand1 that already supports two million dogs a year globally2. For years, YuMOVE has been providing a high-quality dog hip and joint supplement that's scientifically proven to work in just six weeks.³ There's also a 6-Week Money-Back Guarantee4, if not satisfied. YuMOVE is from Lintbells, a leader in pet health. For more information or to order products, visit www.yumove.com.

1YuMOVE is the UK's no.1 vet recommended brand with 8 out of 10 UK veterinarians recommending YuMOVE Advance 360 – Survey conducted by CM Research. November 2021 (n = 101)
2YuMOVE brand tracking study 2023.
3YuMOVE Joint Care is scientifically proven to work in 6 weeks by an in vivo, double-blind, placebo-controlled, objectively measured canine clinical study by the Royal Veterinary College, UK (excluding YuMOVE Joint Care for Young Dogs.)
4For full terms/conditions see yumove.com/guarantee.

About the United States Police Canine Association
The United States Police Canine Association (USPCA), the nation's largest, continuously operating organization that promotes quality-trained and certified canine teams, was established in 1971 when two canine associations joined. Much has been learned about Police Canines in over 50 years of service, and there's still more to be done to develop their potential. Members have found that participation in USPCA certifications and training is an invaluable tool for performing their jobs. The strength of both the Regional and National offices lie in the diversity of its membership. For more information, visit www.uspcak9.com.

Media Contact
Phillip Sontag
917-446-4123
[email protected]

SOURCE YuMOVE

Also from this source

Rescued Senior Dog Joins Family of 14 Rescue Dogs

YuMOVE Announces Its Brand Story

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.