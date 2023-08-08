YuMOVE partners with the United States Police Canine Association to help keep law enforcement canines active & healthy

ORLANDO, Fla., Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- YuMOVE, a high-quality joint supplement for dogs and the American Kennel Club's official dog joint supplement, today announced its charitable partnership with the United States Police Canine Association (USPCA), the oldest and largest police canine organization, to help keep retired law enforcement canines active and healthy.

YuMOVE has made a significant donation to the USPCA, along with supplying them with YuMOVE joint care supplements: its extra-strength YuMOVE PLUS Joint & Hip Supplement and YuMOVE ADVANCE 360, its veterinary strength joint care formula. These products include high-quality ingredients like YuMOVE's unique ActivEase® Green Lipped Mussel, which provides a unique blend of Omega-3s to help ease occasional joint stiffness for law enforcement canines heading into retirement.

Law enforcement police canines serve their entire career keeping America safe. Police agencies aren't required to pay for any future needs after the dog retires, so handlers who adopt police dogs after retirement are often faced with a dilemma of affording the appropriate care for their retired partner.

"YuMOVE supports and is proud of America's law enforcement canines, especially those who have retired," said Jennifer Pratt, US VP of Marketing, YuMOVE. "We're excited to partner with the USPCA and provide funding and YuMOVE joint care supplements to help keep retired law enforcement canines active and healthy."

To learn more about YuMOVE, visit www.YuMOVE.com. To learn more about the USPCA, including donating, visit www.uspcak9.com/uspca-foundation.

About YuMOVE North America

YuMOVE is the UK's #1 veterinary hip and joint supplement brand1 that already supports two million dogs a year globally2. For years, YuMOVE has been providing a high-quality dog hip and joint supplement that's scientifically proven to work in just six weeks.³ There's also a 6-Week Money-Back Guarantee4, if not satisfied. YuMOVE is from Lintbells, a leader in pet health. For more information or to order products, visit www.yumove.com.

1YuMOVE is the UK's no.1 vet recommended brand with 8 out of 10 UK veterinarians recommending YuMOVE Advance 360 – Survey conducted by CM Research. November 2021 (n = 101)

2YuMOVE brand tracking study 2023.

3YuMOVE Joint Care is scientifically proven to work in 6 weeks by an in vivo, double-blind, placebo-controlled, objectively measured canine clinical study by the Royal Veterinary College, UK (excluding YuMOVE Joint Care for Young Dogs.)

4For full terms/conditions see yumove.com/guarantee.

About the United States Police Canine Association

The United States Police Canine Association (USPCA), the nation's largest, continuously operating organization that promotes quality-trained and certified canine teams, was established in 1971 when two canine associations joined. Much has been learned about Police Canines in over 50 years of service, and there's still more to be done to develop their potential. Members have found that participation in USPCA certifications and training is an invaluable tool for performing their jobs. The strength of both the Regional and National offices lie in the diversity of its membership. For more information, visit www.uspcak9.com.

Media Contact

Phillip Sontag

917-446-4123

[email protected]

SOURCE YuMOVE