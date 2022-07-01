YUMY CANDY ANNOUNCES PARTNERSHIP WITH SUNGIVEN FOODS SUPERMARKET CHAIN WITH OVER 200 STORES AND MINIMUM ORDER COMMITMENT OF 155,000 UNITS

VANCOUVER, BC, July 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - The Yumy Candy Company Inc., (CSE: TYUM) ("Yumy" or the "Company") Canada's first publicly traded low sugar, plant-based confectionery company, is pleased to announce its partnership with Sungiven Foods, a top-quality large Asian conglomerate supermarket chain with more than 200 stores and over 3,000 employees worldwide. The partnership will consist of a co-branded line of Yumy Candy products, which will specifically target Sungiven Foods valued Asian clientele. Yumy will manage all aspects of the supply chain and production of the products, with Sungiven managing the distribution to their locations and sales.

Sungiven Foods launched in the North American market after achieving tremendous success in China, with over 200 locations worldwide Sungiven Foods is committed to serving Asians of all generations and all customers who love enjoying and cooking healthy Asian cuisine. They are focused on "more natural, less processed, and fewer additives" products, while advocating for local, organic, and healthy foods. Sungiven Foods offers a full range of healthy foods, with thousands of globally sourced, and affordable private-label products — including fresh fruits from around the world, and organic vegetables from Canada and Central America. In Metro Vancouver, Sungiven Foods opened nine locations with plans to expand to 20 stores in Canada, along with a simultaneous expansion into the U.S. market. Sungiven Foods has leveraged its global supply chain resources to further grow its wholesale channels and global import and export business, while actively developing an e-commerce platform. Sungiven has various white label brands, which they prioritize through their wholesale channels. Including selling their own products within Canada, as well as distributing and selling to other local markets and retailers, allowing the business to position themselves in all aspects of food industry. Sungiven also manages import/export of products between Canada and Asia.

Yumy has confirmed production capabilities to ensure volumes and quotas can be fulfilled, moving forward with global expansion objectives. "We are proud to announce our partnership with Sungiven Foods, adding another large-scale global customer we can count on contributing to the company's bottom line. Having Sungiven Foods stand behind our project in Asia gives our company a new level of credibility and helps us moving forward with our global expansion. We aim to see Yumy entering more strategic partnerships like Sungiven in the near future." States Cassidy McCord, Director of The Yumy Candy Company.

The co-branded items will consist of Yumy's signature Strawberry Kiwi, Peach and Sour Watermelon gummy bears in a 50g bag, as a custom 24-pack variety. The packaging design has been tailored to best fit the Sungiven clientele, as the stores focus many of their marketing efforts and promotions towards their in-house brands. The minimum volume commitment for the agreement is 38,880 units per quarter, with intent to increase volumes by promoting in-house brands. The partnership will consist of two phases, having the initial launch within their Canadian locations and the second phase to export to China to supply to the remainder of the Sungiven supermarkets.

The Yumy Candy is an affordable health-conscious low-sugar plant-based confectionery company based in Vancouver, British Columbia and it has developed a portfolio of healthier gelatine-free candies made from non-GMO ingredients with proprietary recipes. All of its products are free of gelatin, soy, gluten, nuts, dairy, eggs, sugar alcohols, artificial sweeteners and genetically modified organisms.

