Yunji Announces First Quarter 2023 Unaudited Financial Results

News provided by

Yunji Inc.

02 Jun, 2023, 06:00 ET

HANGZHOU, China, June 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Yunji Inc. ("Yunji" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: YJ), a leading membership-based social e-commerce platform, today announced its unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023[1].

First Quarter 2023 Highlights

  • Total revenues in the first quarter of 2023 were RMB178.7 million (US$26.0 million), compared with RMB342.6 million in the same period of 2022. The change was primarily due to the Company's continued strategy to refine its product selection across all categories and optimize its selection of suppliers and merchants, which had a near-term impact on sales. Also, consumer confidence and spending power require further momentum before witnessing a full recovery.
  • Repeat purchase rate[2] in the twelve months ended March 31, 2023 was 80.2%.

Mr. Shanglue Xiao, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Yunji, said, "The first quarter marked a transitional phase as China reopened, following a challenging year in which we faced numerous obstacles. We took proactive measures to address these challenges through a series of strategic upgrades and realignments. Notably, we recorded a repeat repurchase rate of 80% during the quarter, which demonstrated the loyalty of our users and the strength and popularity of our wide range of featured products. Looking ahead, we will continue to operate flexibly while nimbly adapting and responding to emerging trends as the consumer market recovers. At the same time, we remain committed to developing innovative private label products to reward our devoted users who have accompanied us on this journey."

"Our continued efforts to optimize cost structures and enhance efficiency have delivered significant results. We have successfully generated RMB1.0 million (US$0.1million) operating income and narrowed our net losses by 37.8% in the first quarter of 2023. Moving forward, we will continue to operate prudently and efficiently, laying a solid foundation for our future development," said Mr. Peng Zhang, Yunji's Vice President of Finance.

First Quarter 2023 Unaudited Financial Results

Total revenues were RMB178.7 million (US$26.0 million), compared with RMB342.6 million in the same period of 2022. This change was primarily due to the Company's continued strategy to refine its product selection across all categories and optimize its selection of suppliers and merchants, which had a near-term impact on sales.

  • Revenues from sales of merchandise were RMB143.0 million (US$20.8 million), compared with RMB290.5 million in the same period of 2022.
  • Revenues from the marketplace business were RMB32.9 million (US$4.8 million), compared with RMB47.4 million in the same period of 2022.
  • Other revenues were RMB2.8 million (US$0.4 million), compared with RMB4.7 million in the same period of 2022.

Total cost of revenues decreased by 51.1% to RMB93.5 million (US$13.6 million), or 52.3% of total revenues, from RMB191.3 million, or 55.8% of total revenues, in the same period of 2022. The decrease was mainly attributable to the change in merchandise sales, for which revenues are recognized on a gross basis. Total cost of revenues was mainly comprised of the costs related to the sales of merchandise in the first quarter of 2023.

Total operating expenses decreased by 45.0% to RMB85.3 million (US$12.4 million) from RMB154.9 million in the same period of 2022.

  • Fulfillment expenses decreased by 44.6% to RMB27.1 million (US$3.9 million), or 15.2% of total revenues, from RMB48.9 million, or 14.3% of total revenues, in the same period of 2022. The decrease was primarily due to (i) reduced warehousing and logistics expenses due to lower merchandise sales, (ii) reduced personnel costs as a result of staffing structure refinements, and (iii) a decrease in share-based compensation expenses.
  • Sales and marketing expenses decreased by 41.6% to RMB29.6 million (US$4.3 million), or 16.6% of total revenues, from RMB50.7 million, or 14.8% of total revenues, in the same period of 2022. The decrease was mainly due to (i) the reduction in personnel costs as a result of staffing structure refinements, (ii) a decrease in member management fees, and (iii) reduced business promotion expenses.
  • Technology and content expenses decreased by 44.7% to RMB13.4 million (US$1.9 million), or 7.5% of total revenues, from RMB24.1 million, or 7.0% of total revenues, in the same period of 2022. The decrease was mainly due to (i) the reduction in personnel costs as a result of staffing structure refinements, and (ii) reduced cloud server costs.
  • General and administrative expenses decreased by 51.4% to RMB15.2 million (US$2.2 million), or 8.5% of total revenues, from RMB31.2 million, or 9.1% of total revenues, in the same period of 2022, primarily due to (i) reduced personnel costs as a result of staffing structure refinements, (ii) lower professional service fees, and (iii) a decrease in share-based compensation expenses.

Income from operations was RMB1.0 million (US$0.1 million), compared with RMB2.4 million in the same period of 2022.

Financial loss, net was RMB22.2 million (US$3.2 million), compared with RMB35.3 million in the same period of 2022, primarily due to a continuous decline in the fair value changes of equity securities investments.

Net loss was RMB22.9 million (US$3.3 million), compared with RMB36.9 million in the same period of 2022.

Adjusted net loss (non-GAAP)[3] was RMB27.2 million (US$4.0 million), compared with RMB30.6 million in the same period of 2022.

Basic and diluted net loss per share attributable to ordinary shareholders were both RMB0.01, compared with RMB0.02 in the same period of 2022.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In evaluating the business, the Company considers and uses adjusted net income/(loss) as a supplemental measure to review and assess operating performance. The presentation of this non-GAAP financial measure is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The Company defines adjusted net income/(loss) as net income/(loss) excluding share-based compensation.

The Company presents adjusted net income/(loss) because it is used by management to evaluate operating performance and formulate business plans. Adjusted net income/(loss) enables management to assess operating performance without considering the impact of share-based compensation recorded under ASC 718, "Compensation-Stock Compensation." The Company also believes that the use of this non-GAAP measure facilitates investors' assessment of operating performance.

This non-GAAP financial measure is not defined under U.S. GAAP and is not presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The non-GAAP financial measure has limitations as an analytical tool. One of the key limitations of using adjusted net income/(loss) is that it does not reflect all items of income and expense that affect the Company's operations. Share-based compensation has been and may continue to be incurred in Yunji's business and is not reflected in the presentation of adjusted net income/(loss). Further, this non-GAAP measure may differ from the non-GAAP information used by other companies, including peer companies, and therefore its comparability may be limited.

The Company compensates for these limitations by reconciling the non-GAAP financial measure to the nearest U.S. GAAP performance measure, all of which should be considered when evaluating performance. Yunji encourages investors and others to review its financial information in its entirety and not rely on a single financial measure.

For more information on the non-GAAP financial measures, please see the table captioned "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures to the Most Directly Comparable Financial Measures" set forth at the end of this press release.

Conference Call

The Company will host a conference call on Friday, June 2, 2023, at 7:30 A.M. Eastern Time or 7:30 P.M. Beijing/Hong Kong Time to discuss its earnings. Listeners may access the call by dialing the following numbers:

International:

1-412-902-4272

United States Toll Free:

1-888-346-8982

Mainland China Toll Free:  

4001-201203

Hong Kong Toll Free:     

800-905945

Conference ID: 

Yunji Inc.

A telephone replay of the call will be available after the conclusion of the conference call for one week.

Dial-in numbers for the replay are as follows:

United States Toll Free

1-877-344-7529

International

1-412-317-0088

Replay Access Code

3419777

Safe Harbor Statements

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "aims," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "confident," "potential," "continue" or other similar expressions. Among other things, the quotations from management in this announcement, as well as Yunji's strategic and operational plans, contain forward-looking statements. Yunji may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including but not limited to statements about Yunji's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: Yunji's growth strategies; its future business development, results of operations and financial condition; its ability to understand buyer needs and provide products and services to attract and retain buyers; its ability to maintain and enhance the recognition and reputation of its brand; its ability to rely on merchants and third-party logistics service providers to provide delivery services to buyers; its ability to maintain and improve quality control policies and measures; its ability to establish and maintain relationships with merchants; trends and competition in China's e-commerce market; changes in its revenues and certain cost or expense items; the expected growth of China's e-commerce market; PRC governmental policies and regulations relating to Yunji's industry, and general economic and business conditions globally and in China and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in Yunji's filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of this press release, and Yunji undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

About Yunji Inc.

Yunji Inc. is a leading social e-commerce platform in China that has pioneered a unique, membership-based model to leverage the power of social interactions. The Company's e-commerce platform offers high-quality products at attractive prices across a wide variety of categories catering to the day-to-day needs of Chinese consumers. In addition, the Company uses advanced technologies including big data and artificial intelligence to optimize user experience and incentivize members to promote the platform as well as share products with their social contacts. Through deliberate product curation, centralized merchandise sourcing, and efficient supply chain management, Yunji has established itself as a trustworthy e-commerce platform with high-quality products and exclusive membership benefits, including discounted prices.

For more information, please visit https://investor.yunjiglobal.com/  

Investor Relations Contact

Yunji Inc.
Investor Relations
Email: [email protected]
Phone: +1 (646) 224-6957

ICR, LLC
Robin Yang
Email: [email protected]
Phone: +1 (646) 224-6957

YUNJI INC.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(All amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data, unless otherwise noted)


As of


December 31,

2022

March 31,

2023


RMB

RMB

US$

ASSETS





Current Assets





Cash and cash equivalents

414,634

321,101

46,756

Restricted cash

42,109

34,940

5,088

Short-term investments

212,003

211,695

30,825

Accounts receivable, net (Allowance for

credit losses of RMB16,762 and

RMB17,106, respectively)

94,111

93,379

13,597

Advance to suppliers

32,738

26,594

3,871

Inventories, net

54,651

41,425

6,032

Amounts due from related parties

202

1,907

278

Prepaid expenses and other current assets[4]

(Allowance for credit losses of

RMB14,510 and RMB9,427, respectively)

362,065

326,768

47,581







Total current assets

1,212,513

1,057,809

154,028







Non-current assets





Property and equipment, net

168,928

169,878

24,736

Long-term investments

414,325

411,663

59,943

Deferred tax assets

-

-

-

Operating lease right-of-use assets, net

231

221

32

Other non-current assets (Allowance for

credit losses of RMB2,091 and

RMB1,945, respectively)

96,414

97,545

14,204







Total non-current assets

679,898

679,307

98,915







Total assets

1,892,411

1,737,116

252,943







YUNJI INC.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (CONTINUED)

(All amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data, unless otherwise noted)

 


As of


December 31,

2022

March 31,

2023


RMB

RMB

US$

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS'

EQUITY

 





Current Liabilities





Accounts payable

138,903

94,794

13,803

Deferred revenue

21,748

15,800

2,301

Incentive payables to members[5]

207,331

188,917

27,508

Member management fees payable

11,087

12,448

1,813

Other payable and accrued liabilities

145,527

118,211

17,213

Amounts due to related parties

10,608

10,461

1,523

Operating lease liabilities - current

1,162

669

97







Total current liabilities

536,366

441,300

64,258







Non-current liabilities





Operating lease liabilities

145

58

8







Total non-current liabilities

145

58

8







Total Liabilities

536,511

441,358

64,266

YUNJI INC.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (CONTINUED)

(All amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data, unless otherwise noted)



As of


December 31,

2022

March 31,

2023


RMB

RMB

US$







Shareholders' equity





Ordinary shares

70

70

10

Less: Treasury stock

(98,709)

(116,309)

(16,936)

Additional paid-in capital

7,333,144

7,325,460

1,066,670

Statutory reserve

16,078

16,078

2,341

Accumulated other comprehensive income

63,113

51,186

7,453

Accumulated deficit

(5,958,666)

(5,981,598)

(870,988)

Total Yunji Inc. shareholders' equity

1,355,030

1,294,887

188,550

Non-controlling interests

870

871

127

Total shareholders' equity

1,355,900

1,295,758

188,677

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

1,892,411

1,737,116

252,943

YUNJI INC.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE LOSS

 (All amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data, unless otherwise noted)



For the Three Months Ended


 March 31,

2022

March 31,

2023


RMB

RMB

US$

Revenues:





Sales of merchandise, net


290,455

142,958

20,816

Marketplace revenue

47,426

32,957

4,799

Other revenues

4,698

2,829

412

Total revenues

342,579

178,744

26,027

Operating cost and expenses:





Cost of revenues

(191,317)

(93,462)

(13,609)

Fulfilment


(48,914)

(27,118)

(3,949)

Sales and marketing

(50,650)

(29,585)

(4,308)

Technology and content

(24,140)

(13,352)

(1,944)

General and administrative

(31,223)

(15,172)

(2,209)

Total operating cost and expenses

(346,244)

(178,689)

(26,019)

Other operating income

6,109

909

132

Income from operations

2,444

964

140

Financial loss, net

(35,270)

(22,192)

(3,231)

Foreign exchange (loss)/income, net

(313)

2,363

344

Other non-operating income, net

2,023

486

71

Loss before income tax expense, and

equity in loss of affiliates, net of tax

(31,116)

(18,379)

(2,676)

Income tax expense

(5,324)

(3,079)

(448)

Equity in loss of affiliates, net of tax

(455)

(1,475)

(215)

Net loss

(36,895)

(22,933)

(3,339)

Less: net loss attributable to non-

controlling interests shareholders

(399)

-

-

Net loss attributable to YUNJI INC.

(36,496)

(22,933)

(3,339)

YUNJI INC.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE LOSS

(CONTINUED)

 (All amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data, unless otherwise noted)



For the Three Months Ended


 March 31,

2022

March 31,

2023


RMB

RMB

US$

Net loss attributable to ordinary

shareholders

(36,496)

(22,933)

(3,339)

Net loss

(36,895)

(22,933)

(3,339)

Other comprehensive loss





Foreign currency translation adjustment

(4,972)

(11,927)

(1,737)

Total comprehensive loss

(41,867)

(34,860)

(5,076)

Less: total comprehensive loss

attributable to non-controlling

interests shareholders

(399)

-

-

Total comprehensive loss

attributable to YUNJI INC.

(41,468)

(34,860)

(5,076)

Net loss attributable to ordinary

shareholders

(36,496)

(22,933)

(3,339)

Weighted average number of

ordinary shares used in computing

net loss per share, basic and diluted

2,147,541,470

1,983,680,743

1,983,680,743

Net loss per share attributable to

ordinary shareholders





Basic

(0.02)

(0.01)

-

Diluted

(0.02)

(0.01)

-

YUNJI INC.

NOTES TO UNAUDITED FINANCIAL INFORMATION

(All amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data, unless otherwise noted)

 


For the Three Months Ended


 March 31,

2022

March 31,

2023


RMB

RMB

US$

Share-based compensation

expenses included in:





Technology and content

1,196

(139)

(20)

General and administrative

4,778

(715)

(104)

Fulfillment

618

(2,820)

(411)

Sales and marketing

(325)

(631)

(92)

Total

6,267

(4,305)

(627)

YUNJI INC.

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES TO THE MOST DIRECTLY COMPARABLE

FINANCIAL MEASURES

(All amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data, unless otherwise noted)

 


For the Three Months Ended


 March 31,

2022

March 31,

2023


RMB

RMB

US$

Reconciliation of Net Loss to Adjusted Net Loss:





Net loss

(36,895)

(22,933)

(3,339)

Add: Share-based compensation

6,267

(4,305)

(627)

Adjusted net loss

(30,628)

(27,238)

(3,966)

[1].  This announcement contains translations of certain Renminbi (RMB) amounts into U.S. dollars (US$) at a specified rate solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise noted, the translation of RMB into US$ has been made at RMB6.8676 to US$1.00, the exchange rate in effect as of March 31, 2023 as set forth in the H.10 statistical release of The Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System.

[2].  "Repeat purchase rate" in a given period is calculated as the number of transacting members who purchased not less than twice divided by the total number of transacting members during such period. "Transacting member" in a given period refers to a member who successfully promotes Yunji's products to generate at least one order or places at least one order on Yunji's platform, regardless of whether any product in such order is ultimately sold or delivered or whether any product in such order is returned.

[3].  Adjusted net loss is a non-GAAP financial measure, which is defined as net loss excluding share-based compensation expense. See "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures to the Most Directly Comparable Financial Measures" set forth at the end of this press release.

[4].  As of March 31, 2023, Short-term loan receivables of amount RMB228,596 were included in the prepaid expenses and other current assets balance, which represent the principal and interest to be collected on loans provided by the Group to third-party companies.

[5].  As of March 31, 2023, the decrease in incentive payables was mainly due to derecognition of long-aged payables to inactive members.

SOURCE Yunji Inc.

Also from this source

Yunji to Report First Quarter 2023 Financial Results on June 2, 2023

Yunji Files 2022 Annual Report on Form 20-F

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.