Yunji Announces Second Quarter 2024 Unaudited Financial Results

HANGZHOU, China, Aug. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Yunji Inc. ("Yunji" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: YJ), a leading membership-based social e-commerce platform, today announced its unaudited financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024[1].

Second Quarter 2024 Highlights

Total revenues in the second quarter of 2024 were RMB106.0 million ( US$14.6 million ), compared with RMB167.1 million in the same period of 2023. The change was primarily due to soft consumer confidence and the Company's continued strategy to refine its product selection across all categories and optimize its selection of suppliers and merchants, which had a near-term impact on sales.

in the second quarter of 2024 were ( ), compared with in the same period of 2023. The change was primarily due to soft consumer confidence and the Company's continued strategy to refine its product selection across all categories and optimize its selection of suppliers and merchants, which had a near-term impact on sales. Repeat purchase rate [2] in the twelve months ended June 30, 2024 was 73.5%.

Mr. Shanglue Xiao, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Yunji, said, "In the second quarter of 2024, we continued to enhance our efforts in short videos and livestreaming while also integrating offline initiatives alongside our digital presence. Recognizing the significant potential within the silver economy in China, we diversified our product mix and services to better serve the mature adult demographic. By complementing our online efforts with these offline initiatives and refining our product offerings, we aim to broaden our customer base and increase repeat purchases. This balanced approach reflects our commitment to adaptability and sustainable growth in a dynamic market environment."

"Our current financial position allows us to support our strategic initiatives. We regularly assess the profitability of both new and existing business lines, making thoughtful adjustments in response to market changes. This approach helps us maintain a stable financial position in a shifting business landscape. As we move forward, we will continue to pursue growth opportunities prudently while ensuring our financial stability," said Mr. Yeqing Cui, Senior Financial Director of Yunji.

Second Quarter 2024 Unaudited Financial Results

Total revenues were RMB106.0 million (US$14.6 million), compared with RMB167.1 million in the same period of 2023. This change was primarily due to soft consumer confidence and the Company's continued strategy to refine its product selection across all categories and optimize its selection of suppliers and merchants, which had a near-term impact on sales.

Revenues from sales of merchandise were RMB83.0 million ( US$11.4 million ), compared with RMB131.2 million in the same period of 2023.

( ), compared with in the same period of 2023. Revenues from the marketplace business were RMB21.1 million ( US$2.9 million ), compared with RMB34.3 million in the same period of 2023.

( ), compared with in the same period of 2023. Other revenues were RMB1.9 million ( US$0.3 million ), compared with RMB1.6 million in the same period of 2023.

Total cost of revenues decreased by 30.0% to RMB56.6 million (US$7.8 million), or 53.4% of total revenues, from RMB80.8 million, or 48.4% of total revenues, in the same period of 2023. The decrease was mainly attributable to the change in merchandise sales, for which revenues are recognized on a gross basis. Total cost of revenues was mainly comprised of the costs related to the sales of merchandise in the second quarter of 2024.

Total operating expenses decreased by 33.9% to RMB73.3million (US$10.1 million) from RMB110.8 million in the same period of 2023.

Fulfillment expenses decreased by 30.9% to RMB20.7 million ( US$2.8 million ), or 19.5% of total revenues, from RMB29.9 million , or 17.9% of total revenues, in the same period of 2023. The decrease was mainly due to (i) reduced warehousing and logistics expenses due to lower merchandise sales, and (ii) reduced personnel costs as a result of staffing structure refinements.

decreased by 30.9% to ( ), or 19.5% of total revenues, from , or 17.9% of total revenues, in the same period of 2023. The decrease was mainly due to (i) reduced warehousing and logistics expenses due to lower merchandise sales, and (ii) reduced personnel costs as a result of staffing structure refinements. Sales and marketing expenses decreased by 35.0% to RMB21.7 million ( US$3.0 million ), or 20.5% of total revenues, from RMB33.4 million , or 20.0% of total revenues, in the same period of 2023. The decrease was mainly due to the reduction in member management fees.

decreased by 35.0% to ( ), or 20.5% of total revenues, from , or 20.0% of total revenues, in the same period of 2023. The decrease was mainly due to the reduction in member management fees. Technology and content expenses decreased by 14.4% to RMB12.2 million ( US$1.7 million ), or 11.5% of total revenues, from RMB14.3 million , or 8.5% of total revenues, in the same period of 2023. The decrease was mainly due to (i) the reduction in personnel costs as a result of staffing structure refinements, and (ii) reduced server service fees.

decreased by 14.4% to ( ), or 11.5% of total revenues, from , or 8.5% of total revenues, in the same period of 2023. The decrease was mainly due to (i) the reduction in personnel costs as a result of staffing structure refinements, and (ii) reduced server service fees. General and administrative expenses decreased by 43.8% to RMB18.7 million ( US$2.6 million ), or 17.6% of total revenues, from RMB33.2 million , or 19.9% of total revenues, in the same period of 2023. The decrease was mainly due to (i) the reduction in the allowance for credit losses, and (ii) reduced personnel costs as a result of staffing structure refinements.

Loss from operations was RMB23.1 million (US$3.2 million), compared with RMB11.8 million in the same period of 2023.

Financial income, net was RMB10.9 million (US$1.5 million), compared with financial loss, net of RMB12.7 million in the same period of 2023, mainly due to an increase in the fair value changes of equity securities investments.

Net loss was RMB11.9 million (US$1.6 million), compared with RMB41.5 million in the same period of 2023.

Adjusted net loss (non-GAAP)[3] was RMB9.7 million (US$1.3 million), compared with RMB39.8 million in the same period of 2023.

Basic and diluted net loss per share attributable to ordinary shareholders were both RMB0.01, compared with RMB0.02 in the same period of 2023.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In evaluating the business, the Company considers and uses adjusted net loss as a supplemental measure to review and assess operating performance. The presentation of this non-GAAP financial measure is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The Company defines adjusted net loss as net loss excluding share-based compensation.

The Company presents adjusted net loss because it is used by management to evaluate operating performance and formulate business plans. Adjusted net loss enables management to assess operating performance without considering the impact of share-based compensation recorded under ASC 718, "Compensation-Stock Compensation." The Company also believes that the use of this non-GAAP measure facilitates investors' assessment of operating performance.

This non-GAAP financial measure is not defined under U.S. GAAP and is not presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The non-GAAP financial measure has limitations as an analytical tool. One of the key limitations of using adjusted net loss is that it does not reflect all items of income and expense that affect the Company's operations. Share-based compensation has been and may continue to be incurred in Yunji's business and is not reflected in the presentation of adjusted net loss. Further, this non-GAAP measure may differ from the non-GAAP information used by other companies, including peer companies, and therefore its comparability may be limited.

The Company compensates for these limitations by reconciling the non-GAAP financial measure to the nearest U.S. GAAP performance measure, all of which should be considered when evaluating performance. Yunji encourages investors and others to review its financial information in its entirety and not rely on a single financial measure.

For more information on the non-GAAP financial measures, please see the table captioned "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures to the Most Directly Comparable Financial Measures" set forth at the end of this press release.

YUNJI INC.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (All amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data, unless otherwise noted)





As of



December 31, 2023

June 30, 2024



RMB

RMB

US$ ASSETS











Current Assets











Cash and cash equivalents

517,542

299,255

41,179 Restricted cash

27,169

25,253

3,475 Short-term investments

7,195

-

- Accounts receivable, net (Allowance for

credit losses of RMB35,159 and

RMB34,660, respectively)

64,312

64,663

8,898 Advance to suppliers

14,058

8,825

1,214 Inventories, net

42,716

31,696

4,362 Amounts due from related parties

1,361

861

118 Prepaid expenses and other current assets[4]

(Allowance for credit losses of

RMB13,017 and RMB19,185,

respectively)

134,247

150,578

20,720













Total current assets

808,600

581,131

79,966













Non-current assets











Property and equipment, net

175,451

174,176

23,967 Long-term investments

364,159

381,225

52,458 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net

16,507

15,925

2,191 Other non-current assets[5] (Allowance for

credit losses of RMB22,213 and

RMB13,395, respectively)

189,067

338,457

46,573













Total non-current assets

745,184

909,783

125,189













Total assets

1,553,784

1,490,914

205,155

YUNJI INC.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (CONTINUED) (All amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data, unless otherwise noted)



As of



December 31, 2023

June 30, 2024



RMB

RMB

US$ LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS'

EQUITY











Current Liabilities











Accounts payable

96,782

79,810

10,982 Deferred revenue

9,412

9,388

1,292 Incentive payables to members[6]

124,889

86,726

11,934 Member management fees payable

4,373

2,861

394 Other payable and accrued liabilities

109,200

104,827

14,422 Amounts due to related parties

3,535

2,976

410 Operating lease liabilities - current

3,376

5,773

794













Total current liabilities

351,567

292,361

40,228













Non-current liabilities











Operating lease liabilities

11,122

9,967

1,371













Total non-current liabilities

11,122

9,967

1,371













Total Liabilities

362,689

302,328

41,599

YUNJI INC.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (CONTINUED) (All amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data, unless otherwise noted)





As of



December 31, 2023

June 30, 2024



RMB

RMB

US$













Shareholders' equity











Ordinary shares

70

70

10 Less: Treasury stock

(116,108)

(116,045)

(15,968) Additional paid-in capital

7,328,680

7,329,968

1,008,637 Statutory reserve

16,254

16,254

2,237 Accumulated other comprehensive income

85,291

89,412

12,304 Accumulated deficit

(6,123,971)

(6,131,951)

(843,785) Total Yunji Inc. shareholders' equity

1,190,216

1,187,708

163,435 Non-controlling interests

879

878

121 Total shareholders' equity

1,191,095

1,188,586

163,556 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

1,553,784

1,490,914

205,155

YUNJI INC.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (All amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data, unless otherwise noted)







For the Three Months Ended

For the Six Months Ended



June 30, 2023

June 30, 2024

June 30, 2023

June 30, 2024



RMB

RMB

US$

RMB

RMB

US$ Revenues:























Sales of merchandise, net

131,231

82,979

11,418

274,189

185,025

25,460 Marketplace revenue

34,269

21,110

2,905

67,226

45,167

6,215 Other revenues

1,629

1,890

260

4,458

3,645

502 Total revenues

167,129

105,979

14,583

345,873

233,837

32,177 Operating cost and expenses:























Cost of revenues

(80,831)

(56,566)

(7,784)

(174,293)

(121,311)

(16,693) Fulfilment

(29,888)

(20,660)

(2,843)

(57,006)

(42,568)

(5,857) Sales and marketing

(33,368)

(21,680)

(2,983)

(62,953)

(47,488)

(6,535) Technology and content

(14,253)

(12,205)

(1,680)

(27,605)

(25,531)

(3,513) General and administrative

(33,244)

(18,686)

(2,571)

(48,416)

(33,521)

(4,613) Total operating cost and expenses

(191,584)

(129,797)

(17,861)

(370,273)

(270,419)

(37,211) Other operating income

12,668

729

100

13,577

4,161

573 Loss from operations

(11,787)

(23,089)

(3,178)

(10,823)

(32,421)

(4,461) Financial (loss)/income, net

(12,723)

10,928

1,504

(34,915)

25,593

3,522 Foreign exchange (loss)/income, net

(9,741)

2,571

354

(7,378)

2,330

321 Other non-operating (loss)/income, net

(3,550)

118

16

(3,064)

118

16 Loss before income tax expense, and

equity in loss of affiliates, net of tax

(37,801)

(9,472)

(1,304)

(56,180)

(4,380)

(602) Income tax expense

(2,328)

(962)

(132)

(5,407)

(1,293)

(178) Equity in loss of affiliates, net of tax

(1,411)

(1,463)

(201)

(2,886)

(2,359)

(325) Net loss

(41,540)

(11,897)

(1,637)

(64,473)

(8,032)

(1,105) Less: net loss attributable to non-

controlling interests shareholders

(1)

(3)

-

(1)

(1)

- Net loss attributable to YUNJI INC.

(41,539)

(11,894)

(1,637)

(64,472)

(8,031)

(1,105)

YUNJI INC.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (CONTINUED) (All amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data, unless otherwise noted)



For the Three Months Ended

For the Six Months Ended



June 30, 2023

June 30, 2024

June 30, 2023

June 30, 2024



RMB

RMB

US$

RMB

RMB

US$ Net loss attributable to ordinary

shareholders

(41,539)

(11,894)

(1,637)

(64,472)

(8,031)

(1,105) Net loss

(41,540)

(11,897)

(1,637)

(64,473)

(8,032)

(1,105) Other comprehensive income























Foreign currency translation

adjustment

40,983

2,706

372

29,056

4,121

567 Total comprehensive loss

(557)

(9,191)

(1,265)

(35,417)

(3,911)

(538) Less: total comprehensive loss

attributable to non-controlling

interests shareholders

(1)

(3)

-

(1)

(1)

- Total comprehensive loss

attributable to YUNJI INC.

(556)

(9,188)

(1,265)

(35,416)

(3,910)

(538) Net loss attributable to ordinary

shareholders

(41,539)

(11,894)

(1,637)

(64,472)

(8,031)

(1,105) Weighted average number of

ordinary shares used in computing

net loss per share, basic and diluted

1,966,698,843

1,967,086,032

1,967,086,032

1,975,321,887

1,967,050,455

1,967,050,455 Net loss per share attributable to

ordinary shareholders























Basic

(0.02)

(0.01)

-

(0.03)

-

- Diluted

(0.02)

(0.01)

-

(0.03)

-

-

YUNJI INC.

NOTES TO UNAUDITED FINANCIAL INFORMATION (All amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data, unless otherwise noted)



For the Three Months Ended

For the Six Months Ended



June 30, 2023

June 30, 2024

June 30, 2023

June 30, 2024



RMB

RMB

US$

RMB

RMB

US$ Share-based compensation expenses included in:























Technology and content

682

403

55

543

823

113 General and administrative

778

1,696

233

63

448

62 Fulfillment

173

154

21

(2,647)

36

5 Sales and marketing

62

(19)

(2)

(569)

44

6 Total

1,695

2,234

307

(2,610)

1,351

186

YUNJI INC.

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES TO THE MOST DIRECTLY COMPARABLE FINANCIAL MEASURES (All amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data, unless otherwise noted)



For the Three Months Ended

For the Six Months Ended



June 30, 2023

June 30, 2024

June 30, 2023

June 30, 2024



RMB

RMB

US$

RMB

RMB

US$ Reconciliation of Net Loss to Adjusted Net Loss:























Net loss

(41,540)

(11,897)

(1,637)

(64,473)

(8,032)

(1,105) Add: Share-based compensation

1,695

2,234

307

(2,610)

1,351

186 Adjusted net loss

(39,845)

(9,663)

(1,330)

(67,083)

(6,681)

(919)

1. This announcement contains translations of certain Renminbi (RMB) amounts into U.S. dollars (US$) at a specified rate solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise noted, the translation of RMB into US$ has been made at RMB7.2672 to US$1.00, the exchange rate in effect as of June 28, 2024 as set forth in the H.10 statistical release of The Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System. 2. "Repeat purchase rate" in a given period is calculated as the number of transacting members who purchased not less than twice divided by the total number of transacting members during such period. "Transacting member" in a given period refers to a member who successfully promotes Yunji's products to generate at least one order or places at least one order on Yunji's platform, regardless of whether any product in such order is ultimately sold or delivered or whether any product in such order is returned. "Repeat purchase rate" only considers orders placed through the Company's app. Repeat purchases made through the Company's mini-programs are excluded from the calculation. 3. Adjusted net loss is a non-GAAP financial measure, which is defined as net loss excluding share-based compensation expense. See "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures to the Most Directly Comparable Financial Measures" set forth at the end of this press release. 4. As of June 30, 2024, short-term loan receivables of amount RMB104,618 were included in the prepaid expenses and other current assets balance, which represent the principal and interest to be collected on loans provided by the Group to third-party companies. 5. In June 2024, the Company won the bid for a parcel of land located in Xiaoshan District, Hangzhou, China, covering approximately 10 thousand square meters (the "Hangzhou Land Parcel") and entered into an agreement with the local government to acquire the land use right of the Hangzhou Land Parcel for an aggregate consideration of approximately RMB171.5 million. The prepayment for land use right was recorded in other non-current assets. The Company intends to construct a new office building on the Hangzhou Land Parcel to use it as its new headquarters and also lease offices to external parties. The total amount for the land acquisition and office building construction is expected to be approximately RMB600.0 million. The Company intends to fund the land acquisition and building construction through cash on hand and bank financing. 6. As of June 30, 2024, the decrease in incentive payables was mainly due to derecognition of long-aged payables to inactive members. 7. As of June 30, 2024, the Group, as one of the five co-defendants, was involved in an on-going legal proceeding that arose in the ordinary course of business (the "Case"). The plaintiff sought monetary damages jointly and severally from all co-defendants. As of the date of this earnings release, the Case is still under the appeal trial process and subject to final judgment by the Guangzhou Intermediate People's Court, and the amount involved is approximately RMB23.1 million. Based on the currently available information, management believes that the claims by the plaintiff have no merit and the Group has valid defence and will defend vigorously in the Case. Accordingly, the Group has not made accrual for the Case as of June 30, 2024.

SOURCE Yunji Inc.