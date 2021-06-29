Yunji Launches New "Yunji 99" Special Sales Portal on Mobile App

HANGZHOU, China, June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Yunji Inc. ("Yunji" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: YJ), a leading membership-based social e-commerce platform, today announced that it has officially launched its "Yunji 99" special sales portal on its Yunji App. Prominently featured on the Yunji app's main page, the portal funnels the platform's core traffic to a refined selection of megahit products across all categories. The addition of this section reinforces the Company's strategy of cultivating megahit product sales by connecting Yunji members to quality items with viral appeal.

The "Yunji 99" special sale portal will feature a curated selection of up to 99 products each day. Products will be selected based on sales volume and customer ratings, highlighting items with cumulative sales of more than 100,000 units and top selling products from each category. Of the selection, the top ten best sellers will be highly endorsed. Providing such high-quality brands at affordable prices enhances the Yunji shopping experience and encourages consumer orders. The Company will continue to optimize its merchandise selection and utilize data-driven insights to enhance the Yunji shopping experience and provide its users a true one-stop solution.

Shanglue Xiao, Founder and CEO of Yunji, commented, "Our hope is to build the Yunji 99 portal into an internet-wide hotspot for some of the best-selling products at great value. This latest update of our mobile app connects the back-end commodity supply chain and our front-end users, leveraging big data to create an integrated marketing platform. This announcement is a key step forward in our ongoing efforts to channel traffic from the public domain to our own platform. Through numerous partnerships and collaborations, we are utilizing content distribution channels, including short-form videos and livestreaming platforms, to generate more exposure and interest in our products and create a true one-stop brand marketing solution."

