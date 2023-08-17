Yunji to Report Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results on August 24, 2023

HANGZHOU, China, Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Yunji Inc. ("Yunji" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: YJ), a leading membership-based social e-commerce platform, today announced that it plans to release its second quarter 2023 financial results before the market opens on Thursday, August 24, 2023. The earnings release will be available on the Company's investor relations website at https://investor.yunjiglobal.com/.

The Company will hold a conference call on Thursday, August 24, 2023 at 7:30 A.M. Eastern Time or 7:30 P.M. Beijing/Hong Kong Time to discuss its earnings. Listeners may access the call by dialing the following numbers:

International:

1-412-902-4272

United States Toll Free:

1-888-346-8982

Mainland China Toll Free:   

4001-201203

Hong Kong Toll Free:      

800-905945

Conference ID:  

Yunji Inc.

The replay will be accessible through August 31, 2023 by dialing the following numbers:

United States Toll Free:

1-877-344-7529

International:

1-412-317-0088

Replay Access Code:

5884992

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will also be available at the Company's investor relations website at https://investor.yunjiglobal.com/.

About Yunji Inc.

Yunji Inc. is a leading social e-commerce platform in China that has pioneered a unique, membership-based model to leverage the power of social interactions. The Company's e-commerce platform offers high-quality products at attractive prices across a wide variety of categories catering to the day-to-day needs of Chinese consumers. In addition, the Company uses advanced technologies including big data and artificial intelligence to optimize user experience and incentivize members to promote the platform as well as share products with their social contacts. Through deliberate product curation, centralized merchandise sourcing, and efficient supply chain management, Yunji has established itself as a trustworthy e-commerce platform with high-quality products and exclusive membership benefits, including discounted prices.

For more information, please visit https://investor.yunjiglobal.com/

Investor Relations Contact

Yunji Inc.
Investor Relations
Email: [email protected]
Phone: +1 (646) 224-6957

ICR, LLC
Robin Yang
Email: [email protected]
Phone: +1 (646) 224-6957

SOURCE Yunji Inc.

