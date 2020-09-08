Yunnan Announces 10 Intangible Heritage-Themed Tourist Routes

These 10 routes are launched by the Yunnan Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism after fully integrating the province's intangible heritage resources, aiming to promote the creative transformation and innovative development of intangible heritage protection, and facilitate the in-depth integration of culture and tourism.

The notice requires that all prefectures and cities of Yunnan implement the policy of "prioritizing intangible heritage protection and salvation, and reasonably utilizing, and developing intangible heritage". On the basis of consolidating and reinforcing the achievements of intangible heritage protection, they should give full play to the role of the market in allocating resources, make reasonable use of intangible heritage resources at representative protection projects, strengthen the construction of intangible heritage-themed tourist routes, enhance the cultural quality of Yunnan's tourist routes, and shape high-caliber cultural tourist brands.

Each of the 10 intangible heritage routes has its own unique history, culture, scenery and flavor of Yunnan. If you want to know more about the beauty of Yunnan, pick up your phone, check out Go-Yunnan app and embark on a visual journey to Yunnan. Recently, Go-Yunnan app officially released its V1.5, adding Lonely-Planet-featured "Yunnan Highlights", "Yunnan by Month", "Festivals and Events" and "Itinerary", and new functions such as "Ask for Local" and "Email Registration and Login", in a bid to create more enjoyable experiences for travelers from abroad. Having upgraded and optimized its core services such as "Essentials", "Translator", the new Go-Yunnan app presents a visual feast that takes you deep into the destination as a local travel guide to understand the environment, folk customs, culture and history of the thriving southwestern province. It aims to reshape the concept of travel, which used to be sightseeing, into a lifestyle of travelers to learn about the world and renew themselves. If visitors want to know the many ways to experience the charm of Yunnan, they can just pack their bags and follow their dream. Yunnan welcomes everyone with open arms.

SOURCE Go-Yunnan